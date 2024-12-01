As an American Christian who is no longer young, I have seen my nation go from wealth to debt, from promoting godliness to promoting evil, from a land of laws and blind justice to a land where people are judged more by their group affiliation than by their actions or disobedience of the law.

It is disheartening to see a nation that was founded on Biblical principles by people who left their nations in order to be able to serve God freely turn into a nation that mocks God and tramples His commandments. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Too often we try to fix America’s (or most nations) problems by changing the government leaders, but that isn’t how a nation is fixed. It is only when the people turn back to God that the nation is fixed. An ungodly nation will never be fixed even if a godly leader is put in place.

Heal Their Land

This particular passage is in reference to Israel in particular, but I do believe the principles are applicable for any nation, but especially for a nation that was founded on Biblical principles. The good news is that God blesses nations that honor Him. The bad news is that He punishes those nations more harshly when they leave Him than He does those nations that never served Him before.

Then the Lord appeared to Solomon at night and said to him, “I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place for Myself as a house of sacrifice. If I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the locust to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among My people, and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to the prayer offered in this place. For now I have chosen and consecrated this house that My name may be there forever, and My eyes and My heart will be there perpetually. As for you, if you walk before Me as your father David walked, even to do according to all that I have commanded you, and will keep My statutes and My ordinances, then I will establish your royal throne as I covenanted with your father David, saying, ‘You shall not lack a man to be ruler in Israel.’ (2 Chronicles 7:12-18) {emphasis mine}

The key statement is, if “My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” It all starts with the people that are called by His name, whether Jew or Christian. We need to repent of our personal sins which include not standing up for God’s word and commands. We need to share the Gospel with those around us and live lives that are honoring to Him. We need to live Christ-like lives that draw people to our Savior.

When we are faithful servants, God will bless us and our nation. When we live Christ-like lives, people are drawn to God. As more people trust Jesus as Savior, we get a more godly nation and are more likely to get godly leaders. When we have more godly citizens and more godly leaders, many of our economic, cultural, and international woes are decreased.

The best way to heal our land is to repent and turn back to God. Defending righteousness through politics is good, but living a godly life and sharing the gospel with others is better.

Uproot From the Land

On the other hand, if we refuse to repent, live godly lives, and share the gospel with others, God promises us a curse and many woes.

“But if you turn away and forsake My statutes and My commandments which I have set before you, and go and serve other gods and worship them, then I will uproot you from My land which I have given you, and this house which I have consecrated for My name I will cast out of My sight and I will make it a proverb and a byword among all peoples. As for this house, which was exalted, everyone who passes by it will be astonished and say, ‘Why has the Lord done thus to this land and to this house?’ And they will say, ‘Because they forsook the Lord, the God of their fathers who brought them from the land of Egypt, and they adopted other gods and worshiped them and served them; therefore He has brought all this adversity on them.’ ” (2 Chronicles 7:19-22) {emphasis mine}

Is America losing its blessings and gaining a curse because they have turned away and forsaken God’s statues and His commandments? I believe this is true. Have Americans turned away from God to “serve other gods and worship them?” I believe they have even if this only means serving the god of self and worshipping pleasure. If America falls it will be because “they forsook the Lord, the God of their fathers.”

A Gentile Repentance

You may ask, “Can we really apply these blessings and curses to nations other than Israel?” I will use these passages from Jonah as an example of God’s blessings and curses based on the actions and repentance of a gentile nation.

Now the word of the Lord came to Jonah the second time, saying, “Arise, go to Nineveh the great city and proclaim to it the proclamation which I am going to tell you.” So Jonah arose and went to Nineveh according to the word of the Lord. Now Nineveh was an exceedingly great city, a three days’ walk. Then Jonah began to go through the city one day’s walk; and he cried out and said, “Yet forty days and Nineveh will be overthrown.” (Jonah 3:1-4)

Jonah was sent as a prophet to Nineveh, the capital of the Assyrian nation. This was a totally ungodly and evil nation that was known for its cruelty and lawlessness. Because of its evil, Jonah was sent to warn them of their imminent destruction. (Most of us know the story of Jonah’s misadventures, including being swallowed by a sea creature, while trying to not give this warning.)

What happened when these evil, ungodly people repented and turned to God in submission?

Then the people of Nineveh believed in God; and they called a fast and put on sackcloth from the greatest to the least of them. When the word reached the king of Nineveh, he arose from his throne, laid aside his robe from him, covered himself with sackcloth and sat on the ashes. He issued a proclamation and it said, “In Nineveh by the decree of the king and his nobles: Do not let man, beast, herd, or flock taste a thing. Do not let them eat or drink water. But both man and beast must be covered with sackcloth; and let men call on God earnestly that each may turn from his wicked way and from the violence which is in his hands. Who knows, God may turn and relent and withdraw His burning anger so that we will not perish.” When God saw their deeds, that they turned from their wicked way, then God relented concerning the calamity which He had declared He would bring upon them. And He did not do it. (Jonah 3:5-10)

This nation, that had never served God and had never done good, was spared when the people and the king repented of their evil ways and honored God. How much more will a nation full of God’s children be healed, if they turn back to God and obey His commands?

The God of the Bible can raise the dead; he is definitely capable of healing a nation that repents. Join me in personal repentance, prayer for our nation, and faithful service to our awesome God.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

