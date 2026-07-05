I was reading Joshua and saw a pattern that we should follow as Christians. It is true that salvation is through faith in Christ alone. It is true that there is nothing we can do to earn salvation. This, however, doesn’t mean that we aren’t expected to change after trusting Jesus as Savior. If we have trusted Jesus as Savior and become born again, there should be changes in our attitudes, our thoughts, and our actions. If there are no changes, we should carefully examine whether salvation really occurred. We should change as the Holy Spirit works in us and as we endeavor to become more like our Savior out of our love for Him.

Too often we go through life allowing the current of life to push us in the direction of cultural flow. We aren’t intentional about learning more about God and what He wants from our lives. The fruits of the Spirit may be few and far between. If we really love God and are thankful for what Jesus did for us, we should seek to be like Him and to serve Him faithfully. This verse in Joshua gives a good example of how we can serve God and become more like Jesus.

Just as the Lord had commanded Moses his servant, so Moses commanded Joshua, and so Joshua did; he left nothing undone of all that the Lord had commanded Moses. (Joshua 11:15)

There are three steps to faithfulness.

Learn what God has shared with us. Teach others what God has shared with us. Train others in how to teach others to follow God.

1. Learn what God has shared with us

“Just as the Lord had commanded Moses his servant”

Moses listened to God. He received God’s word with joy and reverence. He obeyed and honored God’s word. He applied God’s word to himself and to all the Israelites.

In the same way, we should seek God’s word, love God’s word and obey it. We should study God’s word and know it. We should apply it to our lives. God’s word should lead every thought and action.

Consider how I love Your precepts;

Revive me, O Lord, according to Your lovingkindness.

The sum of Your word is truth,

And every one of Your righteous ordinances is everlasting. (Psalm 119:159-160)

Studying God’s word and applying it in our lives will bring about changes in our thoughts, attitudes, words, and actions.

For the word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart. (Hebrews 4:12)

2. Teach others what God has shared with us.

“So Moses commanded Joshua. “

It is great when we apply God’s word in our lives, but we can’t stop there. We are called to:

Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:19-20)

We can’t just know and live out God’s word. We are called to share God’s Word with unbelievers and believers, so the former can come to know Jesus and so the latter can grow in their faith and faithfulness.

We proclaim Him, admonishing every man and teaching every man with all wisdom, so that we may present every man complete in Christ. (Colossians 1:28)

God’s Scripture is useful for so much.

All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; (2 Timothy 3:16)

It is useful for

teaching

reproof

correction

training in righteousness

This is true when used for others and personally for ourselves.

We must go beyond learning the Bible and pass it on to others.

Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth. (John 17:17)

3. Train others in how to teach others to follow God.

“So Joshua did; he left nothing undone of all the Lord had commanded Moses”

Moses didn’t just share the information with Joshua. Moses implemented a multi-decade long training program to teach and trained Joshua, so he would be able to lead and to teach and train up the next generation of believers. He taught Joshua and showed Joshua how to live a life wholly devoted to God. He made sure that his training was sufficient, so Joshua could and would leave “nothing undone of all the Lord had commanded Moses.”

Paul told his protégé, Timothy:

The things which you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses, entrust these to faithful men who will be able to teach others also. (2 Timothy 2:2)

Paul taught Christian leaders to disciple others to become leaders and to multiply leaders, so there will always be faithful, biblical teachers to witness to and to train up the next generation.

Many of you may feel that you don’t have the knowledge or ability to teach others. If you don’t have the knowledge, study the Bible and gain the knowledge. If you have kids, start by teaching your kids about Jesus, then move to sharing with others. As you grow in your faith and knowledge, you should grow in your sharing that faith and knowledge with others. You don’t have to have all of the answers to start sharing. When you don’t know an answer, find a mature believer to help you or study the Bible with the questioner to find the answer together.

When we fail

Moses trained up Aaron and then Eleazar as priests. He trained the Levites in all they must do in service in the Tabernacle. He trained Joshua to lead the Israelites into the promised land.

Joshua obeyed Moses. He led the people faithfully. He was true to God and his word. Unfortunately, Joshua did not do a good job of training up the next generation. We read:

The people served the Lord all the days of Joshua, and all the days of the elders who survived Joshua, who had seen all the great work of the Lord which He had done for Israel. ... All that generation also were gathered to their fathers; and there arose another generation after them who did not know the Lord, nor yet the work which He had done for Israel. Then the sons of Israel did evil in the sight of the Lord and served the Baals, (Judges 2:7, 10-11)

Joshua did not make sure there were godly, biblical men to take over when he was gone. He didn’t make sure the other leaders trained up the next generation. It sounds like they did such a poor job that the next generation “did not know the Lord, nor yet the work which He had done for Israel.” The next generation didn’t know God or His word.

May we always share our knowledge of the Bible and all the great works that God has done in our lives and throughout history? May we train up the next generation to not only know God, but to enable them to train up the generation after them. May we always have spiritual descendants until the coming of our Lord at the end of the age.

Trust Jesus

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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