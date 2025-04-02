Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Eck's avatar
David Eck
Apr 4

Would you enable the option to listen to your posts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Christy and others
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Apr 2

Thanks. You're a very good teacher. I like the way you've shown that everything you've said is solidly based on scripture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Christy and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture