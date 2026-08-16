Last night I was reading Psalm 63. The beginning eight verses so wonderfully describe a soul that thirsts for God and trusts completely in Him.

Although everyone experiences hardship in their lives, for most of the Western world, we don’t experience the worst kinds of persecution. We don’t wonder where our next meal will come from or if it will ever come. We don’t fear a murderous nighttime rampage against us in our homes. Physically, we are blessed, but because we usually feel we can survive by our own power; we don’t learn to lean completely on God as we should.

There are other parts of the world where people who admit they are Christians are shunned. They can’t get a job. People may refuse to even sell them what is necessary for life. They fear that at any moment they could be attacked, tortured, raped, and/or put to death. These Christians have to cling to God. It is only through trust in Jesus that they can live another day. Their lives are much harder, but I think you could make an argument that they are more blessed because they learn to walk closer to God, and a closer walk with God is always the greatest blessing.

Read this Psalm and hear how the psalmist clings to God. Think of a Nigerian Christian, who has had friends and family slaughtered, doesn’t know where they will get their next meal, and who expects to be brutally attacked at any moment, singing this Psalm. Consider how you would feel towards God. Would you resent God or cling to Him?

O God, You are my God; I shall seek You earnestly;

My soul thirsts for You, my flesh yearns for You,

In a dry and weary land where there is no water.

Thus I have seen You in the sanctuary,

To see Your power and Your glory.

Because Your lovingkindness is better than life,

My lips will praise You.

So I will bless You as long as I live;

I will lift up my hands in Your name.

My soul is satisfied as with marrow and fatness,

And my mouth offers praises with joyful lips.

When I remember You on my bed,

I meditate on You in the night watches,

For You have been my help,

And in the shadow of Your wings I sing for joy.

My soul clings to You;

Your right hand upholds me.

(Psalm 63:1-8)

First, we need to acknowledge Jesus as our God, Creator, and Savior.

O God, You are my God; I shall seek You earnestly;

(Psalm 63:1a)

We should seek God and His Word always, but we need God and His Word even more during hardship. Too often people withdraw from prayer, Bible reading, and church (fellow Christians) when they are suffering, but these are the times we need them most. Seek God earnestly and continually.

My soul thirsts for You, my flesh yearns for You,

In a dry and weary land where there is no water.

(Psalm 63:1b)

When there is a drought (like the Western US is experiencing now), we long for rain. We beg God for rain, snow, or even fog to moisturize the dry land and to coax the dead and dying plants back to life. We long for water. When we get regular rains, we forget about our need for water to survive.

When we are living in a country or culture that rejects the God of the Bible, whether a nation where people attack Christian or a nation where the “churches” have turned from the Word of God, we should yearn for God and His Word. We should yearn for every moment of fellowship with God, whether through prayer, Bible reading, or fellowship with other believers. The less godliness we have around us, the more we should desire a closer walk with Jesus.

Thus I have seen You in the sanctuary,

To see Your power and Your glory.

(Psalm 63:2)

It is in hardship that we truly get to see the power and faithfulness of God. We see Him use evil and evil intent to make beautiful things happen. We experience God’s continual presence with us.

Because Your lovingkindness is better than life,

My lips will praise You.

(Psalm 63:3)

What is most important to you? Your job? Your home? Your friends? Your family? God?

Can you honestly say God’s love is better than life? Can you praise God, even when you are losing everything you love, because God is with you and that is enough?

So I will bless You as long as I live;

I will lift up my hands in Your name.

(Psalm 63:4)

Will you identify with God even when it costs you something? Will you praise Him even when it causes you pain?

My soul is satisfied as with marrow and fatness,

And my mouth offers praises with joyful lips.

(Psalm 63:5)

When you lose everything in this world, but still have God, is that enough? Do you value your relationship with God as more treasured than everything else you have or have lost? Will you praise God joyfully if the only thing you have left is a relationship with your God and Savior? Is a relationship with God so treasured that you feel overwhelmingly blessed and fulfilled because you have Him, even when you have nothing else?

When I remember You on my bed,

I meditate on You in the night watches,

(Psalm 63:6)

Because of health problems my son had for the first four years of his life, I learned to sleep lightly, so I could respond when he suddenly had trouble breathing. Because of this, I have had trouble sleeping for almost 20 years. I have learned, that when I wake in the night, the best thing I can do is to pray and to listen to God. There have been times God brought someone to mind, so I prayed. There have been times God brought a subject to mind, and I had to get up and write an article. There have been times I wanted sleep so badly that I tried to silence God’s prompting. Usually, if I respond to His prompting by praying or writing, I am productive the next day and not as tired as my lack of sleep would predict. Usually, when I try to ignore God, I toss and turn for hours and wake exhausted. It is so much better to listen to God.

Some of us really need that time in the middle of the night (Yes, I’m speaking from experience). Our days are so full of activities and to-do lists that we can’t hear God at all. Only in the dark of night when everyone is asleep, is our mind still enough to hear God’s prompting. Sometimes that middle of the night wakefulness leads to our closest communion with God because we don’t have all the distractions that are present during the day. I know it is hard to spend that time with God when you are exhausted. Sometimes that time with God is what you need to overcome the exhaustion you have brought upon yourself by trying to do everything yourself instead of placing your burdens at God’s feet and saying, “I can’t carry this. Would you please carry it for me?” Your Father in heaven can easily carry all the burdens which you can’t carry, no matter how hard you try.

For You have been my help,

And in the shadow of Your wings I sing for joy.

(Psalm 63:7)

We naturally try to do everything ourselves (at least I do). When we finally reach the end of our strength and give our burdens to God, suddenly a weight is lifted, and we see how much God loves us and does for us. Once we have seen God get us through what we thought we could never survive, then it becomes easier to depend on Him in future situations. We know that with God being for us, nothing on earth can harm us unless that harm is part of God’s very good plan. We can sing for joy, even in hardship because God is with us and we trust Him completely.

My soul clings to You;

Your right hand upholds me.

(Psalm 63:8)

May God guide my soul to cling to Him through every high and low of life. May He help me rest in Him and not worry, because the Creator of all is with me. May God help me thirst for His presence and His Word, so that I can grow closer to Him every day of my life. May God guide my thoughts and actions to obey His will and to focus on eternal things rather than present things.

Trust Jesus

My new book, Learning About God Through Laughter, is now available for purchase in paperback and in ebook formats. I am also offering to email a free copy in .pdf, .epub, or .mobi format to anyone willing to read and give a review on it on at least one retailer site. Thanks for helping me get this book known, so it can be a blessing to those who need it. Also know, that all of my writing is done as a ministry and not as a money making endeavor. I set my paperback prices as low as possible, usually making $0.20-$0.50 depending on the retailer. My ebooks are set a touch higher, so I can reduce the price regularly for different promotions.

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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