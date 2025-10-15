Trust Jesus Substack

Linzy Bruno
8h

Right on! Amen to that. I'm pre-trib all the way! The pre-trib doctrine isn't about escape, its about wanting to be with JESUS much more than staying here. And even more so because we know what the world will be like-- one hundred percent evil and everyone being forced to take the mark! Paul talks about "loving His Appearing" which means craving Jesus MORE than this life in 2Timothy 4:8

Al Christie
6h

Pretty good argument for pre-trib. Incidentally, I had not thought of Rev.19 as necessarily being sequential before, so hadn't really thought about the marriage supper of the Lamb as happening before Christ came to earth.

Fortunately, whether we're pre, mid, or post trib, the main thing is to Trust and Obey Jesus with all our hearts.

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
