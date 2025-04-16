Trust Jesus Substack

Linzy Bruno
Apr 16

The best way to learn is on YouTube through the videos of reliable prophecy teachers. There are many but not all are trustworthy. But I can highly recommend the following men: Robert Breaker; a Pastor who uses a whiteboard and has a highly academic style of teaching. Tom Hughes, a Pastor who has a show and occasional guests who are likeminded with him. Brandon Holthaus. A Political Scientist with a terrific program, he has regular sermons and church services and also does prophetic videos too. There is also one that never uses his name. He just calls himself the watchman and read Scripture and then shows the newsclip that aligns perfectly and shows us clearly that we are in the Last Days. I'll attempt to send you some links now, but I don't know for sure if they'll work---but at least I've given you a few names. There are more too, like 'The Watchman' whose video link is the last one here. He never uses his name. I've been watching his videos for years and still have no idea what his name is, but his humility is to be commended and his videos are great because he is the only one I know of who gives a reading in his own voice with background music and then shows the newsclip that captures that passage in real time! I hope this idea will be helpful and these links work!

https://youtu.be/URzo9_eOa00

https://youtu.be/wRmoY6Bo5Ik

https://rockharborchurch.net/live-stream/?sapurl=LyszamR3L2xiL21pLytna2p0eGJxP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5saXN0JnJlY2VudFJvdXRlU2x1Zz0lMkJobW1zN

https://youtu.be/TAktoj0I3_Q

