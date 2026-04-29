I don’t know about you, but I’ve got strong opinions about many subjects, especially relating to God and the Bible. One thing we all need to do is to test our opinions against the Bible. No matter how good our intentions, if our opinions don’t align with Scripture, they are wrong and even evil.

Now these people were more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica, for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so. (Acts 17:11)

This verse about the Bereans is usually used to describe how we should test the teaching of others to determine if the teachings are biblical. I’d argue that it is just as important to test our own beliefs, “examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so.”

I’ve noticed that even the best Bible teachers/preachers seem to have areas of blindness. They have errors in at least one area, occasionally even major errors. This has made me consider: what is my area of blindness where my beliefs are not in perfect alignment with Scripture? There is no way that these outstanding Bible teachers can be wrong in one or more areas and that I would not be wrong in at least as many areas. (My ego definitely isn’t comfortable with this thought, but I’m certain it is true.)

When you read or listen to Bible teachers, do you ever read or listen to teachers who believe something that opposes your beliefs? I wouldn’t recommend immersing yourself in the teachings of false teachers, but it’s helpful to occasionally listen to those who disagree with you, even if it makes you uncomfortable or frustrated. Sometimes, you might learn something that you hadn’t considered. Maybe you are right. Maybe they are right. Maybe the truth is somewhere in the middle. If nothing else, it allows you to hear opposing thoughts, why they believe what they believe, and then to compare that belief to Scripture. If you truly are right, you can better defend your beliefs, but you also might find that you are in error, partially or completely.

The Danger of Teaching

There are plenty of people who seek to be teachers. With the internet today, it is easy for anybody to start a blog or podcast and to share their view of the world with everyone. Some of these teachers are amazing. Some of them are so misinformed that it is hard to comprehend.

If you are a teacher, or trying to be a teacher, on what are you basing your teaching? Is your teaching based on the Word of God or your feelings? Do you decide what you want to discuss and then try to find any verse or part of a verse that seems to support your belief, or do you let the Bible lead you? Do you verify the whole context of the verse and compare it to the rest of the Bible to make sure you aren’t taking it out of context? Is there any chance you are teaching any “strange doctrines.”

Just as I urged you upon my departure for Macedonia, to remain on at Ephesus so that you would instruct certain people not to teach strange doctrines, nor to pay attention to myths and endless genealogies, which give rise to useless speculation rather than advance the plan of God, which is by faith, so I urge you now. But the goal of our instruction is love from a pure heart, from a good conscience, and from a sincere faith. Some people have strayed from these things and have turned aside to fruitless discussion, wanting to be teachers of the Law, even though they do not understand either what they are saying or the matters about which they make confident assertions. But we know that the Law is good, if one uses it lawfully, (1 Timothy 1:3-8)

We read several warnings here:

Don’t “teach strange doctrines”

Don’t “pay attention to myths and endless genealogies”

Don’t do “useless speculation”

Do “advance the plan of God”

Do instruct from “love from a pure heart, from a good conscience, and from a sincere faith”

Don’t turn “aside to fruitless discussion”

Don’t teach if you “do not understand either what [you] are saying or the matters about which [you] make confident assertions.”

Many seek the glory and attention that teachers receive, but they don’t consider that teachers, who teach errors, are judged more harshly than those that don’t teach.

Do not become teachers in large numbers, my brothers, since you know that we who are teachers will incur a stricter judgment. For we all stumble in many ways. If anyone does not stumble in what he says, he is a perfect man, able to rein in the whole body as well. (James 3:1-2)

One thing I’ve noticed is that many people, who are experts in one area, talk as if they are experts in all areas. They try to transfer their expert status in one subject and act as if they are also experts in another area, of which they have not become experts.

When there are many words, wrongdoing is unavoidable,

But one who restrains his lips is wise. (Proverbs 10:19)

None of us are experts in every subject. Most of us aren’t experts in any area. We need to be careful of speaking confidently on subjects about which we have limited knowledge. If all of your knowledge on a subject is quoting another person, you probably don’t have the knowledge to teach the subject. You need to know why you believe what you believe and be able to defend it with facts and logic, not just parrot what others have said.

A short while ago, I read about a scientific study (sorry, I don’t remember where I read it). They questioned people about their knowledge of a subject. They then tested the people on the subject to see how informed they actually were about the subject. Ironically, those who knew the least tended to judge their knowledge the highest. The more knowledge a person had on the subject, the lower they rated their knowledge until they got to the true subject-matter experts, who also rated themselves as highly knowledgeable. Those with little knowledge didn’t know what they didn’t know. Those with moderate knowledge knew enough to know that they didn’t know everything. Subject-matter experts acknowledged their expertise.

I’ve seen this in my business. We have had employees, who were reasonably good at their jobs, who thought they should be promoted into management even though they had zero management skills and didn’t understand many of the other tasks that the manager handled. They thought they were qualified, but they didn’t know how much they didn’t know. In the one instance, we promoted this kind of person; they failed miserably and had to be fired. They didn’t have the knowledge or skills to be successful in the new position.

I see this often online. People parrot what “the experts” say. They are completely confident in their knowledge, but when questioned about why they believe what they do, they can’t give any explanation. They are totally incapable of defending their point of view because they have just internalized “the experts” or “the majority’s” point of view. They don’t know why they believe what they believe. This sometimes even leads to them emphatically believing ideas that are mutually exclusive or changing opinions without even realizing they have done so.

We all have to make certain that we do not follow this pattern. We need to make certain we don’t assert as fact anything that we can’t defend with facts and logic. In the case of biblical truth, we must be able to defend our beliefs with the Bible using verses (or preferably passages) in context and using the whole counsel of the Word of God.

but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence; (1 Peter 3:15)

If we can’t properly defend our beliefs, using the Bible, we should keep silent, study the Bible, and listen to the biblical evidence for different interpretations in search of the truth.

It is better to listen to the rebuke of a wise person

Than for one to listen to the song of fools. (Ecclesiastes 7:5)

Being Teachable

When someone tries to correct you, don’t instantly discount their correction. Sometimes, you need to pause and consider what is being said. Sometimes you need to ask questions to make sure you fully understand their complaint or point of view. Some criticism isn’t because of errors, but misunderstandings. Sometimes we can learn from the criticisms and grow in truth and understanding of the Bible.

“Now then, sons, listen to me,

For blessed are those who keep my ways.

“Listen to instruction and be wise,

And do not neglect it.

“Blessed is the person who listens to me,

Watching daily at my gates,

Waiting at my doorposts.

“For one who finds me finds life,

And obtains favor from the Lord.

“But one who sins against me injures himself;

All those who hate me love death.” (Proverbs 8:32-36)

Too often we have our personal preferences that are not based on the Bible. We seek validation for what affirms existing beliefs and what is comfortable. The Bible has strong warnings against this way of approaching the Bible.

I solemnly exhort you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who is to judge the living and the dead, and by His appearing and His kingdom: preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; correct, rebuke, and exhort, with great patience and instruction. For the time will come when they will not tolerate sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance with their own desires, and they will turn their ears away from the truth and will turn aside to myths. But as for you, use self-restraint in all things, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry. (2 Timothy 4:1-5)

The purpose of the Bible is not to make us comfortable. It is to help us know God, to draw us to faith in Jesus, and to guide us in righteousness and service to our God. If we are 100% comfortable with the Bible, we probably aren’t allowing it to correct us (and we all need correcting).

Allowing the Bible to correct us can both save us from the discipline of the Lord and help us to receive His discipline in a way that causes growth and closeness instead of frustration, fear, and separation.

5and you have forgotten the exhortation which is addressed to you as sons, “My son, do not regard lightly the discipline of the Lord,

Nor faint when you are punished by Him;

For whom the Lord loves He disciplines,

And He punishes every son whom He accepts.” It is for discipline that you endure; God deals with you as with sons; for what son is there whom his father does not discipline? But if you are without discipline, of which all have become partakers, then you are illegitimate children and not sons. Furthermore, we had earthly fathers to discipline us, and we respected them; shall we not much more be subject to the Father of spirits, and live? For they disciplined us for a short time as seemed best to them, but He disciplines us for our good, so that we may share His holiness. For the moment, all discipline seems not to be pleasant, but painful; yet to those who have been trained by it, afterward it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness. (Hebrews 12:5-11)

Correction and discipline are never comfortable, but they should be fruitful. They should lead us to a closer walk with our Lord and Savior. They lead us from sin to righteousness. They cause growth and improvement. They lead us to a right view of God, our lives, the lives of others, the world around us, and eternity.

May the God of heaven teach, train, and discipline us so we can become more like Him. May He mold and make us in His image, so we can have a closer relationship with Him. May He guide us when to speak and when to stay silent, when to teach and when to learn. May He draw us closer to Himself in every way, so we see the world as He sees it.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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