I will use this page to put links to where you can purchase my books. I will also announce when they are released and new books that are coming.

Why I Need Jesus

Who is God? What does that mean for me? Why should I care?

Do you wonder?

Who is Jesus and why should I care?

Do you want to know more about Jesus, and your relationship with Him?

Have you lost your excitement about God?

Do you want to know more about God, but don’t have a lot of time?

If so, Why I Need Jesus was written for you.

Why I Need Jesus is a Christian library summary written into a short, easily approachable book for those who just don’t have time for hundreds of hours of reading, but want something deep and inspiring.

This book will help you:

Have a proper view of God/Jesus

Have a proper view of your relationship with God

Understand basic scientific evidence that supports the Bible

Know how you should respond to this information

Availability: https://books2read.com/u/3GJ1xr

The Paperback seems to be available first on Barnes & Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/why-i-need-jesus-christy-kroeker/1145993313?ean=9798227999313

Joy in the Storm

Growing My Faith in a Very Good God

Do you feel overwhelmed by hard times?

Do you feel like the world is going crazy?

Do you long to feel joy again?

Joy in the Storm is written to help you see God’s blessings in hard times. First Christy, goes through a series hardships her family and she went through and how she learned to trust in God’s very good plan. Then she goes through two Bible passages to learn how others found joy in hardship. Last she goes through various Bible verses to help you when you are suffering and don’t know how to cope.

Joy in the Storm will help you see God’s good work when events seem unbearably hard. It will help you lean on God and grow your faith instead of turning away from God. There is nothing so horrible that God can’t use it for our good. Yes, it is possible to experience JOY even in the worst of times.

Coming Soon: Ordered my proof copy 7/16/25, so probably available sometime August 2025