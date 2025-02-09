Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linzy Bruno's avatar
Linzy Bruno
Feb 9

That's right! With God there is purpose in pain

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thad M Brown's avatar
Thad M Brown
Feb 9

Good post, Christy. Not only does God allow bad things to happen to believers, but He actually causes some of them for His own purposes. Of course, He never causes us to sin, and some bad things result from our own sins and bad decisions. But Romans 8:28 assures us that He causes all things to work together for good. And, Hebrews 12:6 confirms, "the Lord disciplines the one he loves, and he chastens every son whom he receives." If this is not happening, those who deny God allows this should be questioning their own salvation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture