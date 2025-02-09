Whenever I have said or written anything about God allowing/causing hardship for believers, I have always had someone try to correct me saying something like, “God would never cause hard/bad things to happen to believers,” but that is definitely not true.

Since I’ve become a believer, I’ve had 2 miscarriages. I’ve had a son with Down Syndrome and lots of health issues requiring around 20 hospital stays, a surgery, and regular out-of-state trips for care. I’ve gone through health problems for 10 years where I could barely function on a good day and on a bad day could barely sit up. I’ve had my house burn down and lost all of my possessions. Yes, God allowed all of that to happen to me. I’d argue that He caused all of that to happen to me for a very good purpose. Every one of those things have been a benefit to me. They have grown my faith, straightened out my priorities, and/or enabled me to minister to others. They have taught me to lean on God in hard times. They have taught me that God is all I need. I would not be the person I am today without these challenges. Every one of them was for my good and if I could go back and make them not happen, I would not change them. Although I didn’t want any of them to happen and would never have chosen them for myself, I wouldn’t change them now that I have seen the wonderful good God has done through these hard times. (I don’t say bad times because they were all for my good and the good of others.)

God never said following Him would be easy.

Then a scribe came and said to Him, “Teacher, I will follow You wherever You go.” Jesus said to him, “The foxes have holes and the birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay His head.” (Matthew 8:19-20)

When this man claimed to want to follow Jesus through whatever circumstances. Jesus basically told him that if he followed Him, he would be homeless, just like Jesus was. He never promised his followers an easy life and He definitely didn’t promise them wealth and prestige.

These things I have spoken to you, so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)

Jesus specifically warned His followers that their choice to follow Him would lead to difficulty in this world, but He also encouraged them because He has “overcome the world.” Ultimately, everything will work out for good.

And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28)

The Apostle Paul also warned believers about what to expect.

Now you followed my teaching, conduct, purpose, faith, patience, love, perseverance, persecutions, and sufferings, such as happened to me at Antioch, at Iconium and at Lystra; what persecutions I endured, and out of them all the Lord rescued me! Indeed, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. (2 Timothy 3:10-12) {emphasis mine}

Paul basically guaranteed that everyone who trusted Jesus and followed Him faithfully would experience persecutions and sufferings.

For consider Him who has endured such hostility by sinners against Himself, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart. You have not yet resisted to the point of shedding blood in your striving against sin; and you have forgotten the exhortation which is addressed to you as sons, “My son, do not regard lightly the discipline of the Lord,

Nor faint when you are reproved by Him;

For those whom the Lord loves He disciplines,

And He scourges every son whom He receives.” It is for discipline that you endure; God deals with you as with sons; for what son is there whom his father does not discipline? But if you are without discipline, of which all have become partakers, then you are illegitimate children and not sons. Furthermore, we had earthly fathers to discipline us, and we respected them; shall we not much rather be subject to the Father of spirits, and live? For they disciplined us for a short time as seemed best to them, but He disciplines us for our good, so that we may share His holiness. All discipline for the moment seems not to be joyful, but sorrowful; yet to those who have been trained by it, afterwards it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness. (Hebrews 12:3-11) {emphasis mine}

This passage encourages believers to “not grow weary and lose heart” when we are disciplined or going through hard times. As a parent I sometimes punish my sons for doing blatantly wrong actions. I also sometimes allow them to suffer the consequences of a bad choice and to struggle through difficulty because it helps them learn right and wrong, actions and consequences, and the benefit of perseverance. I think when Hebrews 12 refers to discipline, it is referring to this more broad definition, not just punishment. Also, discipline is a more caring form of punishment. It is intended to help and improve the person instead of to make them suffer or harm them. God disciplines His children (believers), but punishes those who reject Him.

We are to embrace God’s discipline because we know it means He cares. “Do not regard lightly the discipline of the Lord, … He scourges every son whom He receives.” When disciplined, we are to search for the good God intends for us, to search for the plan God has for us, and to search for what God is teaching us. “All discipline for the moment seems not to be joyful, but sorrowful; yet to those who have been trained by it, afterwards it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness.”

Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. (James 1:2-4) {emphasis mine}

Yes, we should actually rejoice in the trials God brings into our lives. Theses trials are given to us to make us “perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” These trials are not due to God’s lack of care or His inability to protect us from harm due to the curse. They are given to us as part of our sanctification to make us “perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”

We spend too much time looking at the here and now and forget to look at eternity. We spend too much time looking at our own personal desires and what we think will make us happy instead of listening to God about what will give us true and complete peace and joy. We spend too much time seeking comfort and not enough time seeking the holiness of God.

We are so much more likely to turn back to God (personally and as a church) during persecution and hard times than we are to turn back in times of comfort. God chooses what is best for us eternally rather than what we desire in the moment.

Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal among you, which comes upon you for your testing, as though some strange thing were happening to you; but to the degree that you share the sufferings of Christ, keep on rejoicing, so that also at the revelation of His glory you may rejoice with exultation. If you are reviled for the name of Christ, you are blessed, because the Spirit of glory and of God rests on you. Make sure that none of you suffers as a murderer, or thief, or evildoer, or a troublesome meddler; but if anyone suffers as a Christian, he is not to be ashamed, but is to glorify God in this name. (1 Peter 4:12-16) {emphasis mine}

We shouldn’t be surprised when fiery ordeals come upon us, but we should “keep on rejoicing, so that also at the revelation of His glory you may rejoice with exultation.” If God allowed His only begotten Son to suffer persecution and the most painful and humiliating death possible, should we be surprised that we may share in some of His suffering when we seek to follow Him and to imitate Him? God knows what is best. When we see His plan and His good works, and then give our burdens to Him, we can truly have the peace and joy that surpasses all understanding.

Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:4-7) {emphasis mine}

How we deal with hardship is our choice.

Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you at the proper time, casting all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you. (1 Peter 5:6-7)

We can resent God and run away from His discipline, but we will only receive despair and separation from God, or we can rest in God and follow His example and leading, receiving the ultimate, eternal blessing, when we meet our master and he says, “… ‘Well done, good and faithful slave. You were faithful with a few things, I will put you in charge of many things; enter into the joy of your master.’” (Matthew 25:23)

Suffer hardship with me, as a good soldier of Christ Jesus. (2 Timothy 2:3)

Trust Jesus.

