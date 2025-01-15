Many times people wonder “Why do we have to obey God?” or “Why should we submit to Jesus’s lordship?” or “Why is Jesus the only way to Heaven?” Although there are many reasons, they can all be summarized in Him being our creator.

Today, I was listening to “The End Times” podcast with Mark Hitchcock and he was discussing Revelation chapter 4. Among other things, he read this passage:

And the four living creatures, each one of them having six wings, are full of eyes around and within; and day and night they do not cease to say, “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God, the Almighty, who was and who is and who is to come.” And when the living creatures give glory and honor and thanks to Him who sits on the throne, to Him who lives forever and ever, the twenty-four elders will fall down before Him who sits on the throne, and will worship Him who lives forever and ever, and will cast their crowns before the throne, saying, “Worthy are You, our Lord and our God, to receive glory and honor and power; for You created all things, and because of Your will they existed, and were created.” (Revelation 4:8-11) {emphasis mine}

God deserves our worship and our obedience because He is our creator. As creator, He has the right to command us to obey. Also as creator, He knows what is best for us because He created us and everything around us. He created us with a purpose and we will never know complete joy and peace until we obey Him and work according to the purpose He created us to fulfill.

If God was just a superhero type God, who was stronger and smarter than us, then He wouldn’t have a right to authority over us. Because He created us, He does. People questioning God’s authority to define right and wrong has existed throughout history. Isaiah addressed this complaint in the Old Testament:

“Woe to the one who quarrels with his Maker—

An earthenware vessel among the vessels of earth!

Will the clay say to the potter, ‘What are you doing?’

Or the thing you are making say, ‘He has no hands’? (Isaiah 45:9)

In the New Testament, Paul goes into even more details on God’s right and authority:

On the contrary, who are you, O man, who answers back to God? The thing molded will not say to the molder, “Why did you make me like this,” will it? Or does not the potter have a right over the clay, to make from the same lump one vessel for honorable use and another for common use? What if God, although willing to demonstrate His wrath and to make His power known, endured with much patience vessels of wrath prepared for destruction? And He did so to make known the riches of His glory upon vessels of mercy, which He prepared beforehand for glory, even us, whom He also called, not from among Jews only, but also from among Gentiles. (Romans 9:20-24)

The one who creates something has the right to do what he wants with his creation, whether using it for honor, for dishonor, or for destruction. The creator has the right to say how his creation will be used and for what purpose it will be used. No one, especially the created creature, has a right to question that authority. We question God’s authority and His truth because we do not have nearly a high enough view of God.

You turn things around!

Shall the potter be considered as equal with the clay,

That what is made would say to its maker, “He did not make me”;

Or what is formed say to him who formed it, “He has no understanding”? (Isaiah 29:16) {emphasis mine}

Read this verse again. Anyone who is formed, who says to the one who formed it, “He has not understanding,” has completely turned their thinking upside down. This is foolish thinking.

God deserves our thanks, our worship, and our obedience because He created us. Without Him we would never have existed. God is good! All of the time!

“Worthy are You, our Lord and our God, to receive glory and honor and power; for You created all things, and because of Your will they existed, and were created.” (Revelation 4:11) {emphasis mine}

Because I see so many people treat God in such a low manner, I tend to accentuate His holiness and His authority. That doesn’t mean that the God of the Bible is a distant taskmaster far away sitting waiting to punish anyone who strays from the exact path He has called them to walk. He is loving, kind, and merciful, too.

God is referred to as Father for a reason. A father of a youngster is feared by the child, but that child also leans on his father for protection, love, and direction. Although the father has the authority and the power to punish or make demands, a loving father does what is best for the child. The best may be a punishment for doing wrong or just allowing the child to fail, but the father’s protecting hand is always there preventing any major harm. The discomfort that is allowed is for the good of the child. It guides the child in the path that will most benefit the child in the long run even if the child is very unhappy with the father’s actions at the moment. Most of the time, when the child grows up, they come to understand and appreciate their parents’ actions. The God of the Bible is the heavenly Father of each and every believer and so much more loving, more wise, and more powerful than any earthly father.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

Bible verses are NASB (New American Standard Bible) 1995 edition unless otherwise stated

