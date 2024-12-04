God promised the sons of Israel that they would be given the promised land, but that they needed to be faithful. They were forced to wander in the wilderness 40 years because they failed to be faithful. Moses didn’t get to enter the land because he acted in anger and disobeyed God on how to provide water. In his place, Joshua led the Israelites into the land promised centuries before. After conquering the land and moving in, Joshua made these statements:

“Now, therefore, fear the Lord and serve Him in sincerity and truth; and put away the gods which your fathers served beyond the River and in Egypt, and serve the Lord. If it is disagreeable in your sight to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves today whom you will serve: whether the gods which your fathers served which were beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are living; but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:14-15) {emphasis mine}

He called the Israelites to chose who they would serve. Would they serve God, the culture, their own comfort, or false gods? Would they live faithful lives wholly devoted and set apart for God or would they follow the paths of the nations around them and the nations that God had replaced with the Israelites?

I ask you the same question, “Whom will you serve?” There are plenty of people who call themselves Christians, but how many of you live your lives set apart for God? How many live according God’s commandments rather than according to what is considered normal by the culture around them? How many speak up against evil? How many stand up for all of those made in the image of God from conception to natural death? How many stand up for the truth as God breathed in the Scriptures instead of putting man’s word (“science”) ahead of the the word of the Creator?

I don’t know about you, but “as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

If you have any questions or comments, I'd love to hear from you.

