When I trusted Jesus as Savior, I, like many others, focused on all the things I should not do. Other than reading my Bible daily and attending church on Sunday, I thought little about what God wanted me to do. I spent most of my time doing similarly to what the people around me were doing and what I had always done. (Admittedly, I grew up a pretty compliant kid and never got into much trouble.) I did try to avoid breaking the 10 Commandments and not do anything really bad, but didn’t work hard on what God tells believers to do. (Admittedly, I had not been taught much about what I should do, and as a new believer I knew little about it.)

It took a while for me to realize that I was doing the Christian life wrong. Instead of focusing on all the things I shouldn’t do and what God was withholding from me, I should have been focused on what God wanted me to do with my life.

Especially when we are struggling to avoid a particular sin, we need to change our focus. When we are constantly focusing on, “Don’t do …” then all we can think of is that thing. It can actually make us more tempted to do “…”. Instead, we should focus on the things of God.

Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things. The things you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you. (Phillipians 4:8-9)

When we are focused on what we read in the Bible, we aren’t thinking about the thing that tempts us to do wrong. When we are sharing the Gospel, ministering to the lost, discipling young believers, or doing any other work of God, then we don’t have the time or energy to commit sin. It is not only easier to not sin, but it truly makes us more productive for God’s kingdom.

If I tell you to close your eyes and imagine a crunchy, sweet, juicy apple. Imagine the crunch as you bite into the apple. Imagine the squirt of juice in your mouth. Imagine the combination of sweet and tart flavors in your mouth. If you like apples, you may start craving an apple.

If I then tell you to imagine a fresh out of the oven chocolate chip cookie. Imagine the warm softness with just the right amount of crunch as you bite into the cookie. Taste the caramelized sugar in the cookie along with the gooey, melted chocolate chips. If you like, imagine following the bite with a cool glass of milk. Are you thinking about the apple anymore? I doubt it.

When we are focused on the things of God, we are more productive and we are rarely tempted by our old temptations because our thoughts and actions are busy doing what God created us to do. The best way to avoid temptation is to keep our hearts, minds, and actions so focused on God and His kingdom that we don’t have the time or energy for temptation.

May God guide you on the path that He has for you. May you fill your mind with the Words of God, dwelling on them in all of your waking hours, so you view all things through the lens of God’s Word. May He guide you to the ministry to which He has called you, so you can find the joy and peace that comes from doing what God created you to do. May your heart and mind be so filled with God and His Word that there is no room for sinful thoughts or actions.

Trust Jesus

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

.

For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

.

But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

.

that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

.

If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

.

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

.

He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

.

But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

·

October 3, 2024

I will use this page to put links to where you can purchase my books. I will also announce when they are released and new books that are coming.

Read full story

If you don’t want to miss a post, please consider subscribing, so you know when new posts are published. Unfortunately, my life will not allow for a perfect schedule of posts.

Subscribed

Thank you for reading Trust Jesus Substack. This post is public so feel free to share with everyone for whom you think it will benefit.

Share

If you have any questions or comments, I’d love to hear from you. I will try to reply to your questions and comments as quickly as possible. I’m sure life will sometimes get in the way, but know that your input is valuable to me. Some responses may be direct to you. I may address some with a blog post.

Leave a comment

Message Christy

Join Christy’s subscriber chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

Join chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

PWA









