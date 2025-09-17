So often we think that we are not good enough or that we have messed up too badly to be useful. We give up trying. God wants us to follow Him. It may be better if we followed Him yesterday, but today is never too late and tomorrow may never come.

I’m going to go through most, if not all (it is hard to be sure since some passages call him John Mark, some John, and some Mark), of the passages that speak of John Mark, so we can learn from his life.

An Insignificant Start

When we first hear of John Mark, he is only mentioned because the disciples were meeting in his mother’s house.

And when he realized this, he went to the house of Mary, the mother of John who was also called Mark, where many were gathered together and were praying. (Acts 12:12)

John Mark was just a young Christian man of not much importance in the world. His most important feature was that his mother’s house was used by believers to meet and pray, but John Mark didn’t stay in this state. He learned and grew until two of the most productive witnesses asked or at least allowed him to come along.

And Barnabas and Saul returned from Jerusalem when they had fulfilled their mission, taking along with them John, who was also called Mark. (Acts 12:25)

We don’t know if John Mark asked to come along or if Barnabas, his cousin, asked him to come along as a chance to grow in the faith, but young John Mark started traveling with Paul and Barnabas around the Mediterranean. On this trip, we know that he was at least somewhat helpful to them, although he never took the lead. Still, by stepping out in faith and following two Godly men in the ministry, I’m certain John Mark learned a lot.

So, being sent out by the Holy Spirit, they went down to Seleucia and from there they sailed to Cyprus. When they reached Salamis, they began to proclaim the word of God in the synagogues of the Jews; and they also had John as their helper. (Acts 13:4-5) {emphasis mine}

A Disappointment

John Mark helped for a while, but then seems to have become homesick or gotten scared.

Now Paul and his companions put out to sea from Paphos and came to Perga in Pamphylia; but John left them and returned to Jerusalem. (Acts 13:13) {emphasis mine}

This may have been a disappointment to Paul and Barnabas and disrupted their ministry plans, but this was not the end of John Mark’s story.

After some days Paul said to Barnabas, “Let us return and visit the brethren in every city in which we proclaimed the word of the Lord, and see how they are.” Barnabas wanted to take John, called Mark, along with them also. But Paul kept insisting that they should not take him along who had deserted them in Pamphylia and had not gone with them to the work. And there occurred such a sharp disagreement that they separated from one another, and Barnabas took Mark with him and sailed away to Cyprus. (Acts 15:36-39) {emphasis mine}

Another Chance

Barnabas, the encourager, wanted to give John Mark another chance, but Paul was frustrated and didn’t want to take along someone who might desert them again. This seems like a bad thing, but like always, God used it for good. Now, instead of Paul and Barnabas traveling together, Barnabas took John Mark, while Paul took Silas. This allowed them to minister to twice as many people, spreading the Gospel even more.

This also gave John Mark another chance to learn, be obedient, and be a witness for Jesus Christ, and we will see that Barnabas’s encouragement of John Mark worked out for God’s glory. Paul’s initial doubts about John Mark turned into Paul leaning on Mark as a fellow worker.

At the same time also prepare me a lodging, for I hope that through your prayers I will be given to you. Epaphras, my fellow prisoner in Christ Jesus, greets you, as do Mark, Aristarchus, Demas, Luke, my fellow workers. (Philemon 1:22-24) {emphasis mine}

It becomes clear that Mark began working closely again with Paul in ministry.

Aristarchus, my fellow prisoner, sends you his greetings; and also Barnabas’s cousin Mark (about whom you received instructions; if he comes to you, welcome him); (Colossians 4:10) {emphasis mine}

Paul’s relationship with John Mark becomes much more than John Mark tagging along behind Paul. John Mark becomes a key part of Paul’s ministry.

Useful For Service

In 2 Timothy, at the end of Paul’s life, Paul writes:

Make every effort to come to me soon; … Only Luke is with me. Pick up Mark and bring him with you, for he is useful to me for service. (2 Timothy 4:9,11) {emphasis mine}

Paul went from fighting to keep Mark from coming along to begging for Mark to be brought to him because Mark was so useful to him.

We should never give up on a fellow believer just because they failed in the past. We may need to be cautious, but with the right encouragement and training, most can become useful in the ministry. They can become useful to God and to other believers.

If you are a Paul, don’t give up on that fellow believer who has not lived up to his potential or who has disappointed you. Continue to disciple them in the way of God so they can become useful.

If you are a John Mark who failed miserably or turned away from serving God, it isn’t too late for you either. Get back in the game and serve God. See what great things God can do through you if you will only follow Him.

May God help you to grow in the faith, obey, and spread the Gospel. May God help you to fulfill all that He created you to fulfill. May God help you to find a John Mark that you can encourage and train in the Gospel, so that your witness may be multiplied and many more people can be brought to saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

Trust Jesus

FYI, John Mark wasn’t only useful to Paul and Barnabas, but was also useful to the Apostle Peter.

She who is in Babylon, chosen together with you, sends you greetings, and so does my son, Mark. (1 Peter 5:13) {emphasis mine}

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

