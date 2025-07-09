When we read the Gospels, we see the disciples leave everything to follow and serve Jesus. We see Jesus send them out two-by-two on their own to share the Gospel and to prepare people to receive Jesus. We see them proudly proclaim like Peter:

Peter said to Him, “Lord, why can I not follow You right now? I will lay down my life for You.” (John 13:37) {emphasis mine}

but what happened when Jesus was arrested?

… Then all the disciples left Him and fled. (Matthew 26:56b)

Peter, after all of his bravado, denied even knowing Jesus three times.

At Jesus’s crucifixion, only John and some of the women were there for Jesus. The rest were most likely in hiding, but then something happened. Someone stepped up and it wasn’t the one you would guess.

And a man named Joseph, who was a member of the Council, a good and righteous man (he had not consented to their plan and action), a man from Arimathea, a city of the Jews, who was waiting for the kingdom of God; this man went to Pilate and asked for the body of Jesus. And he took it down and wrapped it in a linen cloth, and laid Him in a tomb cut into the rock, where no one had ever lain. . (Luke 23:50-53) {emphasis mine}

Why does it surprise us that Joseph of Arimathea came for Jesus’s body?

After these things Joseph of Arimathea, being a disciple of Jesus, but a secret one for fear of the Jews, asked Pilate that he might take away the body of Jesus; and Pilate granted permission. So he came and took away His body. Nicodemus, who had first come to Him by night, also came, bringing a mixture of myrrh and aloes, about a hundred pounds weight. So they took the body of Jesus and bound it in linen wrappings with the spices, as is the burial custom of the Jews. (John 19:38-40) {emphasis mine}

Although Joseph of Arimathea believed that Jesus was the Messiah, because of his position and his fear of ostracization by the Jewish leaders, he followed Jesus secretly. Ironically, it was Jesus being killed that gave him courage. In the same way, Nicodemus, who had secretly come to Jesus at night, also came out of hiding to prepare His body for burial. Two of those who had been afraid to admit their allegiance to Jesus when He was alive, suddenly showed courage after His death. The disciples, who had boldly followed Jesus while He was alive, were in hiding and nowhere to be found when Jesus was arrested and killed.

Joseph of Arimathea came, a prominent member of the Council, who himself was waiting for the kingdom of God; and he gathered up courage and went in before Pilate, and asked for the body of Jesus. (Mark 15:43) {emphasis mine}

In Mark, the Bible says Joseph “gathered up courage and went in.” Sometimes this is exactly what we have to do. We may be afraid to stand up to persecution or to stand up to the group when no one else thinks well of Jesus, but we need to “gathered up courage” and act. It may not be easy, but we need to actively choose to do what we are called to do and say.

When times get hard, sometimes it isn’t the person we think will stand firm that stands firm. Sometimes it is the shy, quiet, unassuming person and not the leader who takes charge when times get rough.

Jesus had both men and women that followed Him during His life. The men ran away as soon as Jesus was arrested, but the women actually showed up for Jesus’s crucifixion. They also tried to find out where He was buried so they could prepare His body for burial after the Sabbath.

I find it interesting that Nicodemus brought "... a mixture of myrrh and aloes, about a hundred pounds weight. So they took the body of Jesus and bound it in linen wrappings with the spices, as is the burial custom of the Jews. " (John 19:39-40) and the women "... bought spices, so that they might come and anoint Him ." It makes me think that the women didn't realize that Nicodemus had already prepared Jesus's body for burial.

When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene, and Mary the mother of James, and Salome, bought spices, so that they might come and anoint Him. Very early on the first day of the week, they came to the tomb when the sun had risen. … Entering the tomb, they saw a young man sitting at the right, wearing a white robe; and they were amazed. And he said to them, “Do not be amazed; you are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who has been crucified. He has risen; He is not here; behold, here is the place where they laid Him. But go, tell His disciples and Peter, ‘He is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see Him, just as He told you.’ ” They went out and fled from the tomb, for trembling and astonishment had gripped them; and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid. (Mark 16:1-2, 5-8) {emphasis mine}

The women had enough love and courage to try to go prepare Jesus’s body for burial, but when they arrived, found Jesus’s body missing, and were told by an angel to “go, tell His disciples and Peter,” what did they do? “They went out and fled from the tomb, for trembling” and “They said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.” These women received the greatest news in history directly from the mouth of an angel and they fled in fear and said nothing. This should have been the moment that they shouted the good news from the hilltops, but they were silent in fear.

but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. While they were perplexed about this, behold, two men suddenly stood near them in dazzling clothing; and as the women were terrified and bowed their faces to the ground, the men said to them, “Why do you seek the living One among the dead? He is not here, but He has risen. Remember how He spoke to you while He was still in Galilee, saying that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.” And they remembered His words, and returned from the tomb and reported all these things to the eleven and to all the rest. Now they were Mary Magdalene and Joanna and Mary the mother of James; also the other women with them were telling these things to the apostles. But these words appeared to them as nonsense, and they would not believe them. (Luke 24:3-11) {emphasis mine}

It looks like one word stated by the angel did make a difference. The angel said, “Remember.” I think due to their fear and astonishment, these statements didn’t register at first, but eventually “they remembered His words, and returned from the tomb and reported all these things to the eleven and to all the rest.”

Sadly, the good news shared by the women was not taken well. “These words appeared to them as nonsense, and they would not believe them.” We finally get some good news in verse 12, where it says, “But Peter … .”

But Peter got up and ran to the tomb; stooping and looking in, he saw the linen wrappings only; and he went away to his home, marveling at what had happened. (Luke 24:12) {emphasis mine}

Finally Peter, who had claimed he would lay down his life for Jesus, truly believed and acted on that belief. After fears, doubts, and hiding, Peter came out and became the voice of Jesus on earth inviting thousands to know Jesus. His belief became so strong that he died as a martyr and was crucified like his Savior.

Peter followed, doubted, feared, and then came back stronger. Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus hid their faith in submission to man and then came out of the shadows and served their Savior openly. Just because you were faithful in the past, doesn’t guarantee that you will continue to be faithful. More importantly, just because you failed Jesus in the past doesn’t mean you cannot be used greatly in the future. You just need to repent, turn back to Jesus, and act according to faith.

May the God of Heaven draw us to Himself, give us faith enough to move mountains, and give us the courage to stand up to all of the enemies of God, whether human or spiritual. May God use your past failings to glorify Himself even more as you serve Him faithfully.

Trust Jesus

