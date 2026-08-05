One thing that has really broken my heart lately is how often I hear Christians (or at least people claiming to be Christians) speaking in the most hateful manner. Many of these “Christians” are not only speaking hatefully, but also speaking untruths. They speak with complete confidence, but their words are untrue and many of their accusations are based on lies. Both the hate and the untruths reflect badly on God because it gives a wrong impression of God.

FYI, I need to make clear: I am not saying speaking an uncomfortable truth, like “there are only two genders,” is hateful. We are told to share the truth in love. Frequently, it is the delivery, not the idea communicated, that is hateful.

As Christians, we are supposed to reflect God’s truth, love, and holiness. Our words may be the only view a person ever sees of God. We need to be careful how we speak and make sure that we only speak the truth. We shouldn’t repeat every word we hear online without verifying its veracity.

I’ve also noticed that most people are more willing to viciously attack another person online than in person. We feel comfortable with our distance and anonymity, and we are less likely to see another person as a human being made in the image of God. This psalm clearly communicates both the prayer we should pray and the internal urge to attack evil or what we think is wrong.

I said, “I will keep watch over my ways

So that I do not sin with my tongue;

I will keep watch over my mouth as with a muzzle

While the wicked are in my presence.”

I was mute and silent,

I refused to say even something good,

And my pain was stirred up.

My heart was hot within me,

While I was musing the fire burned;

Then I spoke with my tongue:

(Psalm 39:1-3) {emphasis mine}

I especially appreciate the words, “I will keep watch over my mouth as with a muzzle. While the wicked are in my presence.” It isn’t that we should refrain from speaking out against evil. We should speak against evil. The problem is that emotions can cause us to speak out in ways that are more harmful than helpful when “My heart was hot within me.” When our hearts are full of hate, frustration, and anger is not the time to be speaking against error. We need to make sure we are speaking the truth in love and that we are speaking the whole truth.

As a result, we are no longer to be children, tossed here and there by waves and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, by craftiness in deceitful scheming; but speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, even Christ, from whom the whole body, being fitted and held together by what every joint supplies, according to the proper working of each individual part, causes the growth of the body for the building up of itself in love. (Ephesians 4:14-16) {emphasis mine}

There are so many emotional voices, especially online today. It is easy to be misled by false doctrine and trickery of men. Sometimes we can be misled by those trying to mislead. Sometimes we can be misled by those who sincerely believe their teaching, but who are wrong. Either way, spreading false teachings is a great harm to the body of Christ, so be careful and make sure you know all of the facts.

Every word spoken should be “speaking the truth in love.” If we speak an untruth or half truth, we have sinned and misrepresented God. Be sure you know all the facts. If we speak out of any emotion other than love and the desire to draw people to repentance in Jesus, then we have sinned and would be better off saying nothing at all.

He who restrains his words has knowledge,

And he who has a cool spirit is a man of understanding.

Even a fool, when he keeps silent, is considered wise;

When he closes his lips, he is considered prudent.

(Proverbs 17:28) {emphasis mine}

There are two major errors that Christians fall into. Some are afraid or embarrassed to speak out against lies. They stay silent because it is more comfortable. This is wrong. Others speak out on every topic. Sometimes their words are in error. Frequently their words are accusatory and hateful. They build up themselves by tearing others down. This should never be true of a Christian.

Let not many of you become teachers, my brethren, knowing that as such we will incur a stricter judgment. For we all stumble in many ways. If anyone does not stumble in what he says, he is a perfect man, able to bridle the whole body as well. Now if we put the bits into the horses’ mouths so that they will obey us, we direct their entire body as well. Look at the ships also, though they are so great and are driven by strong winds, are still directed by a very small rudder wherever the inclination of the pilot desires. So also the tongue is a small part of the body, and yet it boasts of great things. See how great a forest is set aflame by such a small fire! And the tongue is a fire, the very world of iniquity; the tongue is set among our members as that which defiles the entire body, and sets on fire the course of our life, and is set on fire by hell. For every species of beasts and birds, of reptiles and creatures of the sea, is tamed and has been tamed by the human race. But no one can tame the tongue; it is a restless evil and full of deadly poison. With it we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse men, who have been made in the likeness of God; from the same mouth come both blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not to be this way. (James 3:1-10) {emphasis mine}

The Bible strictly warns to be careful teaching because teachers are held to a higher standard and judged for false teachings. A false teaching can lead astray a sizeable portion of the body of Christ and blaspheme God’s name. It also warns against both blessing God and cursing men. When we do so, we misrepresent God to the world causing unbelievers to reject God.

We are told the sign of a true follower of Jesus, and it isn’t someone who finds joy in tearing down believers, unbelievers, or even evil doers.

A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” (John 12:34-35)

Speak the truth in love.

May God help us to know the truth, love the truth, and speak the truth. May He give us a desire to study His Word regularly, so we grow in wisdom and understanding. May He guide us to truthful news sites, godly teachers, and other truthful sources, so we are not led astray, nor do we lead anyone else astray. May He help us to see the truth, even when it is uncomfortable and challenges are current beliefs. May God help us to see all people as image bearers of God, so that we treat them with love and respect. Instead of seeing unbelievers (or Christians who believe an error) as opponents, help us to see them as people who, like us, need the truth and need Jesus. Help every word that comes out of us to be spoken in love and truth.

Trust Jesus

FYI, I am hoping to release my new book, Learning About God Through Laugher, sometime this week (although it might not be available for purchase until next week). This book has 30 chapters (great for a one month devotional). Each chapter has an entertaining story from my life and then a Bible lesson that relates to the story. Learning About God Through Laugher is a great way to grow in faith and knowledge of God and the Bible while being entertained. Also, I am horrible at marketing and it is hard to get noticed on the major retailers. If anyone is interested, I’m willing to give away .epub or .pdf versions of my book, if you will agree to put a review on one of the major retailers like Amazon or Barnes and Nobles or one of the ebook platforms. My book should be available on all of the major platforms, although some take a little longer to become available. Just direct message me if you want a copy.

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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