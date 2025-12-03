Trust Jesus Substack

Excellent essay. I'm so thankful for those who shared the gospel with me, and those who discipled me so that now I can disciple others. 'Baby', newborn Christians should not be left to themselves; they need to be nurtured and encouraged and discipled, just as we wouldn't expect a physical baby to be left on its own.

Yes, Jesus set the example for discipleship. But he didn't command everyone to make disciples right off the bat. As you pointed out, brand new Christians are not prepared yet to disciple others. It's an example, and a goal, not a command, and it's how the church is designed to grow.

The problem is that many preachers error in saying it's a command for everyone, which confuses those who are not yet equipped to obey it, even to the point of making them feel guilty, even though they are not sinning in this matter.

When churches misrepresent what God expects of us, it's not helpful at all. In fact, it can backfire, causing some to be discouraged and give up on the idea that they must be out witnessing, ready or not, just like someone being told they should perform some physical act, like skiing down Mt Hood, might give up it they had no training first.

Most of the churches I'm familiar with are falling short when it comes to serious discipling and in- depth bible teaching for new converts.

