My mind keeps chewing on these verses in Jeremiah. Maybe I can’t get it out of my head because it seems so contrary to everything I have believed regarding to prayer.

“As for you, do not pray for this people, and do not lift up cry or prayer for them, and do not intercede with Me; for I do not hear you. Do you not see what they are doing in the cities of Judah and in the streets of Jerusalem? The children gather wood, and the fathers kindle the fire, and the women knead dough to make cakes for the queen of heaven; and they pour out drink offerings to other gods in order to spite Me. Do they spite Me?” declares the Lord. “Is it not themselves they spite, to their own shame?” (Jeremiah 7:16-19) {emphasis mine}

Before continuing with this article, make sure you have read What? Do Not Pray For ..., so you have my background thoughts on this passage.

After writing the first post, I began thinking about how this verse applies to American Christians today in my post A Hard Question With an Uncomfortable Answer. In my first two articles, I basically came to the conclusion that we should not pray blessings on those who were sinning and rejecting God, but that praying for repentance and turning back to God would be an allowed and even honored prayer. Then today, while listening to a sermon from Revelation, I thought, “Is there a time we are called to not pray for someone or some nation because God has given them their choice and He is no longer calling them to Himself?”

When God Hardens a Heart

There are a lot of verses where God says that he hardened their heart. The most well known is regarding the hardened heart of the Egyptian Pharaoh in Exodus where we read a succession of verses about a hardened heart:

First Pharaoh hardens his own heart:

But when Pharaoh saw that there was relief, he hardened his heart and did not listen to them, as the Lord had said. (Exodus 8:15) {emphasis mine}

then he hardens his heart again:

But Pharaoh hardened his heart this time also, and he did not let the people go. (Exodus 8:32) {emphasis mine}

then he hardened his heart and his servants hearts:

But when Pharaoh saw that the rain and the hail and the thunder had ceased, he sinned again and hardened his heart, he and his servants. (Exodus 9:34) {emphasis mine}

then God hardens Pharaoh’s heart:

Then the Lord said to Moses, “Go to Pharaoh, for I have hardened his heart and the heart of his servants, that I may perform these signs of Mine among them, (Exodus 10:1) {emphasis mine}

God didn’t harden Pharaoh’s heart initially, but after repeated choices by Pharaoh, God gave Pharaoh the hardened heart he chose. Also, God hardened Pharaoh’s heart in order to perform signs that He wanted to perform to show Himself to the Israelites and the Egyptians. He did it to fulfill His will and His plan.

Once God chose to harden Pharaoh’s heart, would it be praying according to God’s will to ask that Pharaoh repent? As uncomfortable as this makes me, I don’t think it would be praying according to God’s will to pray for repentance for Pharaoh.

When God Declares His Judgment

In Jeremiah 27, God has stated that Babylon will conquer Judah, take away the people, and take the golden implements from the Temple. He says that those who want to live must submit to Babylon. This is God’s will. Many supposed prophets were prophesying that Babylon will not capture Judah and then after Judah was conquered, that they would be brought back after 2 years contrary to God’s will and declaration of 70 years of captivity.

Then I spoke to the priests and to all this people, saying, “Thus says the Lord: Do not listen to the words of your prophets who prophesy to you, saying, ‘Behold, the vessels of the Lord’s house will now shortly be brought again from Babylon’; for they are prophesying a lie to you. Do not listen to them; serve the king of Babylon, and live! Why should this city become a ruin? But if they are prophets, and if the word of the Lord is with them, let them now entreat the Lord of hosts that the vessels which are left in the house of the Lord, in the house of the king of Judah and in Jerusalem may not go to Babylon. (Jeremiah 27:16-18) {emphasis mine}

Regarding these so-called prophets, God says, “if the word of the Lord is with them, let them now entreat the Lord of hosts.” This sounds like they should pray thus only if “the word of the Lord is with them,” or basically if they are praying according to God’s will. Conversely, since the passage makes clear these “prophets” are not speaking God’s word, nor supporting God’s will, then God should not be entreated (asked in prayer) to act contrary to His will.

When God Gives Them Over to Their Sin

Similarly, in the New Testament it says of God:

For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the incorruptible God for an image in the form of corruptible man and of birds and four-footed animals and crawling creatures. Therefore God gave them over in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, so that their bodies would be dishonored among them. For they exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen. For this reason God gave them over to degrading passions; for their women exchanged the natural function for that which is unnatural, and in the same way also the men abandoned the natural function of the woman and burned in their desire toward one another, men with men committing indecent acts and receiving in their own persons the due penalty of their error. And just as they did not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, God gave them over to a depraved mind, to do those things which are not proper, being filled with all unrighteousness, wickedness, greed, evil; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, malice; they are gossips, slanderers, haters of God, insolent, arrogant, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, without understanding, untrustworthy, unloving, unmerciful; and although they know the ordinance of God, that those who practice such things are worthy of death, they not only do the same, but also give hearty approval to those who practice them. (Romans 1:21-32) {emphasis mine}

There seems to come a point at which people have rebelled against God and His ordinances for so long that God gives them over to the desire of their hearts and the consequences of their actions.

Does This Mean We Are Not To Pray At All?

Is there a point at which God doesn’t want us to pray for their repentance? I’m not willing to say “definitely,” but it kind of looks like that may be the case. I don’t think this is a common situation that we need to be worried about. In most cases, even with very evil people who have done us great harm, we are definitely called to pray for their repentance and salvation. “But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44) Still, there may be situations where God says, “I have given them over to the lusts and rebellion of their heart to the destruction of their soul.” There may be situations where a person or a nation has to be punished to fulfill God’s good plan. Praying against His will and plan would be fighting against God and not praying in alignment with His will.

In Ezekiel chapter 3, the passage is talking specifically about sharing God’s word and being a watchman to the people rather than specifically regarding prayer, but I think this verse is still helpful in determining God’s will for our prayers.

Moreover, I will make your tongue stick to the roof of your mouth so that you will be mute and cannot be a man who rebukes them, for they are a rebellious house. (Ezekiel 3:26)

In this occasion, God has given Ezekiel the role of watchman and warned him that he will be held accountable for warning the people, but their decision to obey is on their own heads. Then God tells Ezekiel that He will “make your tongue stick to the roof of your mouth so that you will be mute and cannot be a man who rebukes them.” I believe if God doesn’t want us to pray for someone or something and if we are seeking His will, He will make us mute so we cannot pray for them. Why would He do this? Either because the person, group, or nation are rebellious and/or because the prayer is contrary to His will. I believe God will help His devoted followers to pray according to His will.

I am still fleshing out this idea in my mind and trying to seek the truth. Let me know how you interpret these verses or especially if you have other verses that clarify this matter. I am trying to seek the truth.

I also want to be very careful with this idea. We are much more likely to NOT pray for repentance and salvation for people that we should be praying for than we are to pray for someone for whom we shouldn’t pray. I definitely don’t want anyone to use this post as an excuse to not pray for people or nations.

May our God and Creator guide us and use us for His good purpose and according to His will. May He guide our prayers in perfect alignment with His will and may He draw us closer to Him every day.

Trust Jesus

