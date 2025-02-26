Trust Jesus Substack

Al Christie
Feb 26

God knows our heart. If we mistakenly or ignorantly pray for something that is not his will, he knows our intentions are good. I've sometimes been tempted to stop praying for someone's salvation, when they're flagrantly thumbing their nose at God and his word. But I've decided to never give up on anyone - that's God's department, he is the judge - not me.

Mark peter
Feb 26

💯 Truth

-but there is no right or wrong answer here.

If it’s in your heart to pray then pray but recognizing the issue that someone chose to reject God and the results it can produce in hardening/blinding them is key to understanding the situation. Depravity is a scary place to be, just look at the nation of “Israel” today. They are as unbiblical as a nation can be, the homosexual capital of the world and the traditions of men reign supreme as we are told in the Bible that they are blinded/hardened for their rejection of Christ. Now when they pass laws that ban evangelism, it’s makes perfect sense…

