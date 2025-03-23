Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linzy Bruno's avatar
Linzy Bruno
Mar 24

That's right! We have to submit, it doesn't just happen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thad M Brown's avatar
Thad M Brown
Mar 23

What a great illustration to encourage reading the word. Nice post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture