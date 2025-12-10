In Luke 12, Jesus talks to His apostles about His return and what will happen at the end of time.

FYI, when reading end-times prophecies, it is important to identify whether the passage is written to the church (especially gentiles) or to the Jews/Israel. Predictions relating to Israel rarely mention the church or the rapture, but jump straight to the tribulation and the 2nd coming, i.e. Daniel 9:24-27 (describing 70 weeks of years, with a gap of ~2,000 years between the first 69 weeks of years and the last “week” or 7 years). It doesn’t mention the “church age” or the “time of the gentiles.”). Sometimes it is easy to understand the audience, but other passages are more ambiguous. Many of the arguments relating to when believers are taken to heaven with Jesus stem from this issue.

Most people today are going about their lives with no consideration of eternity. Even many of those who believe in God/Jesus and believe they will join Jesus in Heaven do not live their lives in light of eternity, nor do they consider Jesus may be returning soon.

Admittedly, it is easy to get distracted by life. We get so busy with jobs, family, problems, and entertainment. Today, technology can keep us staring at our phone or computer screen instead of doing something productive, but Jesus says,

You too, be ready; for the Son of Man is coming at an hour that you do not expect.” (Luke 12:40)

Jesus is returning to Earth to judge and to reign. We don’t know exactly when, but we do know that He is coming. We don’t know the exact hour, but if we read our Bible, we should know the signs of His coming.

In His time on earth, Jesus reprimanded the people for knowing God’s word, but not recognizing the signs of His first coming.

And He was also saying to the crowds, “When you see a cloud rising in the west, immediately you say, ‘A shower is coming,’ and so it turns out. And when you see a south wind blowing, you say, ‘It will be a hot day,’ and it turns out that way. You hypocrites! You know how to analyze the appearance of the earth and the sky, but why do you not analyze this present time? (Luke 12:54-56)

In the same way, we are to watch for signs of Jesus’s return. The signs are all around us.

Daniel is told:

But as for you, Daniel, conceal these words and seal up the book until the end of time; many will go back and forth, and knowledge will increase.” (Daniel 12:4)

One sign that the end times are quickly approaching is the increase in knowledge and travel. We hold in our hands (smartphones) access to more information than the Library of Alexandria (the largest library in ancient history). We have gone from traveling only by walking or horseback to driving everywhere in cars and flying around the globe in planes. We even have people who have left Earth and flown to the moon. All of this was unthinkable throughout most of the history of mankind.

You will be hearing of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not frightened, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and in various places there will be famines and earthquakes. But all these things are merely the beginning of birth pangs. (Matthew 24:6-8)

We have been seeing wars and nonstop rumors of wars today. How many places seem ready to explode into major wars, or even world wars? Russia/Ukraine? China/Taiwan? Israel/Iran? Israel/Gaza? The US is even threatening to go to war with Nigeria and Venezuela. Who could have predicted that?

We have also seen major earthquakes in numerous locations, extinct volcanoes coming back to life, and are seeing famines around the globe (some from natural disaster, some from drought, and some from economic or political turmoil). Jesus, however, says these are only the birth pangs, which means they will be increasing in frequency and intensity.

“Then they will deliver you to tribulation, and will kill you, and you will be hated by all nations because of My name. (Matthew 24:9)

We have been seeing Christians hated and killed (like in Nigeria), but this specific prophecy primarily refers to Israel and the Jews because it was written to a Jewish audience.

This prediction is definitely coming true. Jews are being massacred (like on October 7th) and most of the world is siding with those involved in genocide and blaming those who were raped, tortured, kidnapped, and murdered. I’ve never seen the entire world siding with the terrorists and against their victims. We’ve reached a point in time where the Jews are blamed for every evil that happens in the world.

At that time many will fall away and will betray one another and hate one another. (Matthew 24:10)

Today, we also see most of the traditionally Christian nations turning away from following Jesus. Many are becoming actively hostile to Christians. Ex-Christians are appearing on YouTube to explain how and why they have left the Christian faith. Many hate Christians. We also see many Christians with differing beliefs, don’t just disagree, but berate each other in the most hateful manner.

Many false prophets will arise and will mislead many. (Matthew 24:11)

False leaders, both atheists and those claiming to be Christians, are teaching principles that are directly opposed to the Bible. There may be more self-proclaimed “churches” that oppose God’s Word than uphold it.

When we see society and the church seeming to fall apart and turn to evil, it is easy to get discouraged, but instead we should be encouraged, knowing that Jesus’s return is imminent.

They questioned Him, saying, “Teacher, when therefore will these things happen? And what will be the sign when these things are about to take place?” And He said, “See to it that you are not misled; for many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am He,’ and, ‘The time is near.’ Do not go after them. When you hear of wars and disturbances, do not be terrified; for these things must take place first, but the end does not follow immediately.” (Luke 21:7-9)

The signs point to Jesus coming back soon, but maybe not as soon as we wish. As the world turns more evil, denies truth, and glorifies tyranny, we want Jesus to come back and make all things right. At the same time, I’m sure all of us have friends and family who have not yet trusted Jesus. By delaying, God gives them the opportunity to turn to Him before it is too late.

The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance. (2 Peter 3:9)

There are, however, many (both Christians and atheists) who deny the rapture of the church, the seven-year tribulation, and/or the literal 1,000-year reign of Jesus on Earth while Satan is bound in the abyss. God predicted their denials.

Know this first of all, that in the last days mockers will come with their mocking, following after their own lusts, and saying, “Where is the promise of His coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all continues just as it was from the beginning of creation.” For when they maintain this, it escapes their notice that by the word of God the heavens existed long ago and the earth was formed out of water and by water, through which the world at that time was destroyed, being flooded with water. But by His word the present heavens and earth are being reserved for fire, kept for the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men. (2 Peter 3:3-7) {emphasis mine}

Don’t doubt God’s very good plan. Don’t worry about evil winning. Don’t fear that all things will continue as they are. God’s plan is perfect and certain. Jesus is coming back for His bride, the church. In the end, good wins. Evil is destroyed. Sinners are punished. God’s children will be made new and will spend eternity in the presence of God.

May God give you His eternal view of the world, so you do not lose hope. May He give you an urgency to share the gospel with those around you while you still have time. May He protect you and guide you as you follow Him. May we meet someday in Heaven and glorify Him together!

Trust Jesus

