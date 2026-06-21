In this post, we are going to look at a person in the Bible that we rarely look at when we are trying to figure out what we should and should not do. Reading Esther, I saw something in Haman that we can learn from.

In the past, when reading these passages, I always viewed them from the point of Esther and the Jews, but this time, I looked at things from Haman’s point of view. (Don’t worry. I’m not on Haman’s side.)

After these events King Ahasuerus promoted Haman, the son of Hammedatha the Agagite, and advanced him and established his authority over all the princes who were with him. All the king’s servants who were at the king’s gate bowed down and paid homage to Haman; for so the king had commanded concerning him. But Mordecai neither bowed down nor paid homage. (Esther 3:1-2)

Haman got a huge promotion. Now all the other leaders under King Ahasuerus were bowing down to him and showing him special honor. Is he grateful for the promotion and the honor? No, he focuses on the one man who won’t bow down to him. He dwells on it. He stews. He complains to his friends and family. He tries to get back at Mordecai and all of his people. Instead of being thankful, he is overwhelmed with hatred and resentment to the point that he offers to pay the king a substantial amount of money for a law letting him murder all the Jews (Mordecai’s people).

How often in our lives do we focus on the one thing we don’t or can’t have instead of all the blessings God has given us?

For any who are unfamiliar with this story, Esther then goes before the king in a multi-step attempt to get the king to protect rather than kill the Jews. She appears in the throne room to request a dinner with King Ahasuerus and Haman. After the dinner we read:

Then Haman went out that day glad and pleased of heart; but when Haman saw Mordecai in the king’s gate and that he did not stand up or tremble before him, Haman was filled with anger against Mordecai. (Esther 5:9) {emphasis mine}

He leaves the banquet feeling happy, proud, and honored, loving life, but the moment he sees Mordecai, he immediately switches to anger. He forgets his blessings and focuses on the one negative thing in his life.

Haman controlled himself, however, went to his house and sent for his friends and his wife Zeresh. Then Haman recounted to them the glory of his riches, and the number of his sons, and every instance where the king had magnified him and how he had promoted him above the princes and servants of the king. Haman also said, “Even Esther the queen let no one but me come with the king to the banquet which she had prepared; and tomorrow also I am invited by her with the king. Yet all of this does not satisfy me every time I see Mordecai the Jew sitting at the king’s gate.” (Esther 5:10-13) {emphasis mine}

Haman knew all of his blessings. He pridefully recounted them to his wife and friends, but instead of enjoying his blessings, he focused only on the one bad thing in his life, the fact that a Jew, named Mordecai, would not bow to him. None of his blessings satisfied him because he was totally focused on the one slight in his life.

How often do we miss our blessings or become dissatisfied with our blessings because we are focusing on the one thing we don’t have or the one slight we received? We could live lives of peace and joy, but instead we stew over what we don’t have or on how one person wronged us in some way. We willingly trade our joy for anger and resentment.

As we continue the story, we see how Haman’s focus on Mordecai’s supposed disrespect leads Haman to lose everything.

First, Haman pays to convince the king to kill the Jews. This leads to Esther approaching the king to overturn the law. Then Haman asks for permission to hang Mordecai on a gallows on the same day the king reads about how Mordecai saved his life and instead of Haman murdering his adversary, he has to honor Mordecai by leading him through the streets on the king’s horse in the king’s robes. Finally, Esther tells the king that Haman is killing her people, causing the king to hang Haman on the gallows he had built himself.

How often can we focus on the bad and build a figurative “gallows” for ourselves? Instead of enjoying what God has given us, we focus on what we don’t have. We resent not having what someone else has. This resentment leads to actions against others, and then we pay the consequences for our envy. We are figuratively hung on the gallows we built out of our resentment.

May God not only fill us with blessing, but help us to see every blessing we have received. May we focus on and enjoy our blessings instead of focusing on what we don’t have. May we use every blessing and hardship to glorify our God and Savior.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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