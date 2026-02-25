It is so easy to get busy living life that we ignore the things of God. The burdens of life seem to overwhelm us. We may be doing nothing wrong, but we are not focused on what is best. If we are focused on this world, instead of the next, it is easy to slowly drift astray.

How can we prevent this drift?

Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things. (Philippians 4:8) {emphasis mine}

What do you focus on in life? Your job? Your friendships? Your family? None of that is bad in itself, but none should be our primary focus. Do you focus on politics, the evil in the world, or what people are doing wrong? That is not where our focus should be. We should focus on the things of God.

whatever is true

whatever is honorable

whatever is right

whatever is pure

whatever is lovely

whatever is of good repute

We need to be aware that there is evil in the world and even do our part to reduce the evil in the world, especially when it comes to protecting the innocent. That doesn’t, however, mean that we want to focus on the evil. God wants our minds focused on what is good. When we focus on evil, even with the intention to fight it, it can corrupt us and drag us down. When we focus on what is good, we draw closer to God and grow in peace, joy, and love. If we focus on the problems in our lives, we can become resentful and depressed. If we focus on the blessings in our lives, we grow in joy, peace, and thankfulness. If we focus on evil, we can be tempted, but if we focus on God, there is no room for sin.

Studying the Bible daily helps us to stay focused on God, His work, and His plan. It helps us to stay grounded in the truth so we are not led astray by the deception and lies around us. It helps us to see how God has remained faithful to His promises and His love throughout history, so we can know that He will stay faithful to us today. It helps us to understand that God can guide us through any hardship.

The Bible also helps us to know what to do and not to do. Most people, most of the time, focus on the “don’t” commands. If we focus more on the “do” commands, we won’t really need to worry about the “don’t” commands. If we are doing what we should do, we won’t have time or inclination to do what we should not be doing.

The things you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you. (Philippians 4:9) {emphasis mine}

God commands us to “practice these things” (Biblical commands). Many of God’s commandments don’t come naturally to us. We don’t instinctively “love our enemies” or similar commands. It takes practice.

We need to:

Know what God commands Pray for guidance in obedience Attempt to obey faithfully Repent when we fail Seek accountability and encouragement from fellow believers Never stop trying to obey because God loves us

When we combine a focus on God, His Word, His commandments, and His plan with never giving up, we know He will guide us to be more like Him.

This you know, my beloved brethren. But everyone must be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger; for the anger of man does not achieve the righteousness of God. Therefore, putting aside all filthiness and all that remains of wickedness, in humility receive the word implanted, which is able to save your souls. But prove yourselves doers of the word, and not merely hearers who delude themselves. For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man who looks at his natural face in a mirror; for once he has looked at himself and gone away, he has immediately forgotten what kind of person he was. But one who looks intently at the perfect law, the law of liberty, and abides by it, not having become a forgetful hearer but an effectual doer, this man will be blessed in what he does. (James 1:19-25)

I see two errors that many Christians make. Some study the Bible and know it, but never seem to get past head knowledge. Their knowledge is never (or rarely) applied in their lives. There are others who want to obey and try to serve God, but they don’t study God’s Word. They are serving God their own way and not how God called them to serve. By serving in their own way, they frequently go astray from God and the truth. We need to be tethered to God’s Word in such a way that we faithfully obey and serve Him in our every thought, word, and action. Knowing God’s Word and living it out gives us the heart of God.

for it is not the hearers of the Law who are just before God, but the doers of the Law will be justified. (Romans 2:13)

Having a deep understanding of God’s Word rarely comes about easily or quickly. It is a long process of deep Bible study and applying what is learned in our lives. It is having faith because of God’s faithfulness in the past. When we obey, even when we don’t understand or even when we don’t know how things can work out for good, we get to see God’s faithfulness. As we see more and more of God’s faithfulness, it becomes easier to have faith in difficult and confusing situations.

As our knowledge and faith grow, we are called to share that knowledge and faith with others, building up the body of Christ—the Church.

Prescribe and teach these things. Let no one look down on your youthfulness, but rather in speech, conduct, love, faith and purity, show yourself an example of those who believe. Until I come, give attention to the public reading of Scripture, to exhortation and teaching. Do not neglect the spiritual gift within you, which was bestowed on you through prophetic utterance with the laying on of hands by the presbytery. Take pains with these things; be absorbed in them, so that your progress will be evident to all. Pay close attention to yourself and to your teaching; persevere in these things, for as you do this you will ensure salvation both for yourself and for those who hear you. (1 Timothy 4:11-16) {emphasis mine}

Being faithful to God’s Word is not easy. It has to be intentional. I am inspired by these words, “Take pains with these things; be absorbed in them, so that your progress will be evident to all.” We need to “take pains with these things” and “be absorbed in them.” These are not suggestions, but commands to make every effort to obey and to be completely absorbed by the Word of God. Read the Bible. Memorize verses and passages. Study the Bible as a complete work and understand how every part relates to every other part.

Ask

“What does this passage say about God?”

“What does this passage say about Jesus?”

“What does this passage say about mankind?”

“What does this passage say about salvation?”

“What does this passage say about God’s plan?”

“What does this passage say about God’s promises?”

“How does this passage relate to other passages in the Bible?”

“How can I live my life in alignment with this passage?”

We are then called to meditate on God.

When I remember You on my bed,

I meditate on You in the night watches,

For You have been my help,

And in the shadow of Your wings I sing for joy.

(Psalm 63:6-7)

We should meditate on:

God’s word

God’s promises

God’s faithfulness (over history and in our own lives)

God’s plan for mankind and history

The joy of Jesus’s return for His people

Eternity with God in Heaven

Do you long for time to meditate on God? David did, and he was called “a man after God’s own heart.”

I rise before dawn and cry for help;

I wait for Your words.

My eyes anticipate the night watches,

That I may meditate on Your word.

(Psalm 119:147-148) {emphasis mine}

Of course, it is easier to meditate on God’s word when we have memorized God’s word. Still, if you are a new Christian, new to Bible reading/memorization, or just need inspiration, you can read a passage or verse and then stop and meditate on it. (Keep in mind that Biblical meditation isn’t like most other meditation. With most religions, meditation means emptying your mind. Biblical meditation is filling your mind with God’s word, so it transforms your mind.)

There is a major benefit to reading through the whole Bible to get the big picture and see how every part of the Bible relates to every other part of the Bible (I recommend a chronological Bible for this). It is also important to go deep and study a verse or passage closely. Meditating on it. Asking questions like those listed above. Searching for other Bible verses to bring clarity to the passage.

I hope you will grow in your Bible study, including living it out, so you can have the joy of growing closer to your God, Savior, and Creator.

I have rejoiced in the way of Your testimonies,

As much as in all riches.

I will meditate on Your precepts

And regard Your ways.

I shall delight in Your statutes;

I shall not forget Your word.

(Psalm 119:14-16) {emphasis mine}

May you have a hunger for the word of God. May you understand the full gospel and share it with others. May you so love the Word of God that you reflect God’s Word to everyone around you, drawing them to the Savior as a light draws moths. May you always find joy in knowing God.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

.

For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

.

But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

.

that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

.

If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

.

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

.

He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

.

But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

