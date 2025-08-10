This post is very different than my normal posts. I guess you could say I was inspired by this post How Great He Was, Is, and Is to Come by Joe Hawkins.

It is wonderful to study God’s word, to learn the truth, and to discuss the truth with others, but we also need to worship God. Sometimes this is through prayer, but sometimes this is through song, especially some of the great hymns, both new and old.

I’ve looked up a few of my favorites, especially those that point to the second coming of Christ and heaven. I’ve picked some that are especially worshipful and linked to videos of some of the artists that I enjoy (I’ve listened to these versions, but not necessarily watched the videos). Some are not what you might expect, nor what I might expect. Some of the artist you might never have heard before and one you might never have expected to sing hymns. I hope this is a blessing to you and not too different from my normal posts.

Read each song as a prayer meditating deeply on what is being communicated and then listen to the song and maybe even sign along. FYI, I got the words from one place and the videos from another, so it is possible there could be a verse missing from one or another of the videos or some other minor difference.

Open the Eyes of My Heart

(Rawson & Tonioli)

1. Open the eyes of my heart, Lord

Open the eyes of my heart

I want to see You, I want to see You

Open the eyes of my heart, Lord

Open the eyes of my heart

I want to see You, I want to see You



[Chorus]

To see You high and lifted up

Shinin' in the light of Your glory

Pour out Your power and love

As we sing holy, holy, holy



2. Open the eyes of my heart, Lord

Open the eyes of my heart

I want to see You, I want to see You

Open the eyes of my heart, Lord

Open the eyes of my heart

I want to see You, I want to see You



[Chorus]

To see You high and lifted up

Shinin' in the light of Your glory

Pour out Your power and love

As we sing holy, holy, holy

To see You high and lifted up

Shinin' in the light of Your glory

Pour out Your power and love

As we sing holy, holy, holy

To see You high and lifted up

Shinin' in the light of Your glory

Pour out Your power and love

As we sing holy, holy, holy

[Bridge]

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

I want to see You

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

I want to see You

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

I want to see You

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

I want to see You

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

I want to see You

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

I want to see You

[Outro]

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

I want to see You

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

Holy, holy, holy

I want to see You

Give Me Jesus

(Fanny Crosby)

1 Take the world, but give me Jesus,

all its joys are but a name;

but his love abides forever,

through eternal years the same.

Refrain:

Oh, the height and depth of mercy!

Oh, the length and breadth of love!

Oh, the fullness of redemption,

pledge of endless life above!

2 Take the world, but give me Jesus,

sweetest comfort of my soul;

with the Savior watching o'er me,

I can sing, though thunders roll. [Refrain]

3 Take the world, but give me Jesus;

in his cross my trust shall be

till with clearer, brighter vision

face to face my Lord I see. [Refrain]

Give Me Jesus - YouTube

It Is Well With My Soul

(Horatio Gates Spafford)

1 When peace like a river attendeth my way,

when sorrows like sea billows roll;

whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say,

"It is well, it is well with my soul."

Refrain (may be sung after final stanza only):

It is well with my soul;

it is well, it is well with my soul.

2 Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come,

let this blest assurance control:

that Christ has regarded my helpless estate,

and has shed his own blood for my soul. Refrain

3 My sin oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!

my sin, not in part, but the whole,

is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more;

praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul! Refrain

4 O Lord, haste the day when my faith shall be sight,

the clouds be rolled back as a scroll;

the trump shall resound and the Lord shall descend;

even so, it is well with my soul. Refrain

I Surrender All

(Judson Van DeVenter)

1 All to Jesus I surrender,

All to Him I freely give;

I will ever love and trust Him,

In His presence daily live.

Refrain:

I surrender all, I surrender all;

All to Thee, my blessed Savior,

I surrender all.

2 All to Jesus I surrender,

Make me, Savior, wholly Thine;

Let me feel Thy Holy Spirit,

Truly know that Thou art mine. [Refrain]

3 All to Jesus I surrender,

Lord, I give myself to Thee;

Fill me with Thy love and power,

Let Thy blessing fall on me. [Refrain]

I’ll fly Away

(Albert E. Brumley)

1. Some glad morning when this life is o'er,

I'll fly away;

To a home on God's celestial shore,

I'll fly away (I'll fly away).

Chorus

I'll fly away, Oh Glory

I'll fly away; (in the morning)

When I die, Hallelujah, by and by,

I'll fly away (I'll fly away).

2. When the shadows of this life have gone,

I'll fly away;

Like a bird from prison bars has flown,

I'll fly away (I'll fly away)

Chorus

3. Just a few more weary days and then,

I'll fly away;

To a land where joy shall never end,

I'll fly away (I'll fly away)

How Great Thou Art

(Translated into English by Stuart K. Hine from the Swedish version by Carl Boberg)

1. O Lord my God, when I in awesome wonder

Consider all the worlds Thy hands have made

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder

Thy power throughout the universe displayed

[Refrain]

Then sings my soul, my Saviour God, to Thee

How great Thou art, how great Thou art

Then sings my soul, my Saviour God, to Thee

How great Thou art, how great Thou art!

2. When through the woods, and forest glades I wander

And hear the birds sing sweetly in the trees

When I look down, from lofty mountain grandeur

And see the brook, and feel the gentle breeze

[Refrain]

3. And when I think, that God, His Son not sparing

Sent Him to die, I scarce can take it in

That on the Cross, my burden gladly bearing

He bled and died to take away my sin

[Refrain]

4. When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation

And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart

Then I shall bow, in humble adoration

And then proclaim: "My God, how great Thou art!"

[Refrain]

Holy, Holy, Holy

(Reginald Heber )

1. Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!

Early in the morning our song shall rise to Thee;

Holy, holy, holy, merciful and mighty!

God in three Persons, blessed Trinity!

2. Holy, holy, holy! All the saints adore Thee,

Casting down their golden crowns around the glassy sea,

Cherubim and seraphim falling down before Thee,

Who wert and art, and evermore shalt be.

3. Holy, holy, holy! Though the darkness hide Thee,

Though the eye of sinful man Thy glory may not see;

Only Thou art holy; there is none beside Thee,

Perfect in power, love, and purity.

4. Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!

All Thy works shall praise Thy name in earth and sky and sea;

Holy, holy, holy, merciful and mighty!

God in three Persons, blessed Trinity!

Trust Jesus

