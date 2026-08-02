When it comes to pleasing God, our attitude matters as much as our actions. We can do all the right things, but if we have a proud or selfish attitude, our actions are not counted as righteous. (Don’t assume that we can in any way earn our salvation.)

Last night I was reading Ezra. I saw many examples of a right attitude and seeking to honor God with his actions. Ezra got permission to head to Jerusalem to oversee the rebuilding of the temple. The journey was long and dangerous. Usually large caravans would have soldiers to guard them, but Ezra didn’t want to make God look bad by asking for guards. He trusted in God for protection for the long journey.

Then I proclaimed a fast there at the river of Ahava, to humble ourselves before our God, to seek from Him a safe journey for us, our little ones, and all our possessions. For I was ashamed to request from the king troops and horsemen to protect us from the enemy on the way, because we had said to the king, “The hand of our God is favorably disposed to all who seek Him, but His power and His anger are against all those who abandon Him.” So we fasted and sought our God concerning this matter, and He listened to our pleading. (Ezra 8:21-23) {emphasis mine}

Ezra wasn’t just feeling fear of imagined dangers. This journey would be dangerous. They were carrying gold and silver implements for the temple that could be stolen. T hey could also be killed. Ezra and the people with him trusted in God for protection, and God gave them safe travels.

The Sin

When they got to Jerusalem, Ezra found that things were not as they should be. The people, who had proceeded them, had disobeyed God and married the people of the land whom God had forbidden them to marry. Even worse, the primary offenders were the priests, Levites, and other leaders.

Now when these things had been completed, the princes approached me, saying, “The people of Israel and the priests and the Levites have not separated themselves from the peoples of the lands, according to their abominations, those of the Canaanites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Jebusites, the Ammonites, the Moabites, the Egyptians and the Amorites. For they have taken some of their daughters as wives for themselves and for their sons, so that the holy race has intermingled with the peoples of the lands; indeed, the hands of the princes and the rulers have been foremost in this unfaithfulness.” (Ezra 9:1-2) {emphasis mine}

Too often, those in power start to think that the rules are for “the little people” and not for themselves. They start to do as they please and think they, as rulers, may do whatever they believe is right. Nobody has the right to disobey God. His ways are best in all circumstances, and who we have close relationships with can strongly affect our faithfulness or lack of faithfulness.

I also found it ironic that the Israelites, as they returned to the promised land, were marrying people from the same people groups that they had been warned not to marry when they entered the promised land after the Exodus from Egypt. Many of these people groups had been condemned by God to be destroyed, so they wouldn’t mislead the Israelites, but not only had they not been destroyed or expelled, but they were still in the land leading the Israelites astray. See how the same peoples are mention in the previous passage from Ezra and the following passage from Exodus.

For My angel will go before you and bring you in to the land of the Amorites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Canaanites, the Hivites and the Jebusites; and I will completely destroy them. You shall not worship their gods, nor serve them, nor do according to their deeds; but you shall utterly overthrow them and break their sacred pillars in pieces. But you shall serve the Lord your God, and He will bless your bread and your water; and I will remove sickness from your midst. … I will send hornets ahead of you so that they will drive out the Hivites, the Canaanites, and the Hittites before you. (Exodus 23:23-25,28) {emphasis mine}

How often does God tell us to avoid something, but we keep it around, just in case? We don’t remove it from us or remove ourselves from it. We may avoid a sin for a time, but if we don’t remove the temptation, we are likely to be tempted to sin again. Sometimes these sins can come back to haunt us long after we thought we had conquered them. We need to run away from sin, not see how close we can get without technically breaking God’s laws.

You shall make no covenant with them or with their gods. They shall not live in your land, because they will make you sin against Me; for if you serve their gods, it will surely be a snare to you.” (Ezra 9:32-33)

Israel failed to eliminate these people groups, so they tempted the Israelites once again, generations later.

The Response

When Ezra saw the Israelites disobeying God, how did he respond? How did those around Ezra respond?

Then everyone who trembled at the words of the God of Israel on account of the unfaithfulness of the exiles gathered to me, and I sat appalled until the evening offering. (Ezra 9:4) {emphasis mine}

Are you appalled by sin? Do you tremble at the unfaithfulness you have committed or those around you have committed?

But at the evening offering I stood up from my humiliation, even with my garment and my robe torn, and I bowed down on my knees and spread out my hands to the Lord my God; and I said, “My God, I am ashamed and humiliated to lift up my face to You, my God, for our wrongful deeds have risen above our heads, and our guilt has grown even to the heavens. (Ezra 9:5-6)

Even though Ezra himself had not committed these grievous sins against God, he bowed down in shame because he was associated with the sinners. He confessed the sins of his people and submitted fully to God in repentance. He confessed current sins and past sins. He admitted they were worthy of punishment.

“Now, our God, what shall we say after this? For we have forsaken Your commandments, which You have commanded by Your servants the prophets, saying, ‘The land which you are entering to possess is an unclean land with the uncleanness of the peoples of the lands, with their abominations which have filled it from end to end and with their impurity. (Ezra 9:10-11)

He confessed the people’s association with evil and those who commit evil. Ezra was not a man who claimed to be godly and blamed sin on others. He never claimed to be better than his fellow countrymen. He confessed the sin of himself and others as if they were his own. As a leader, he accepted responsibility for the sins of those under his leadership. He was not like the Pharisee whom Jesus condemned.

“Two men went up into the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee stood and was praying this to himself: ‘God, I thank You that I am not like other people: swindlers, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I pay tithes of all that I get.’ (Luke 18:10-12)

He knew he was a sinner, even if he had not done all the sinful things that those around him were guilty of doing. He took responsibility for all the sin being committed by his people.

After all that has come upon us for our evil deeds and our great guilt, since You our God have requited us less than our iniquities deserve, and have given us an escaped remnant as this, shall we again break Your commandments and intermarry with the peoples who commit these abominations? Would You not be angry with us to the point of destruction, until there is no remnant nor any who escape? O Lord God of Israel, You are righteous, for we have been left an escaped remnant, as it is this day; behold, we are before You in our guilt, for no one can stand before You because of this.” (Ezra 9:13-15)

We all need to hate sin as God hates sin. We need to understand how guilty we each are, even when we seem less guilty than those around us. We need to understand that it is only through God’s mercy and Salvation through Jesus Christ that we do not receive the judgment that we deserve. We need to be appalled by our sin.

Do you hate sin, or do you see how close to the line you can get without crossing it? Are you appalled by sin, or do you keep temptation nearby? Do you compare yourself to others and find yourself looking pretty good, or do you compare yourself to Jesus and realize how far from good you truly are?

May God help us view sin as He views it. May we love what God loves and hate what God hates. May God help us to see our sinfulness rightly while knowing His mercy and love, so we live every moment of life in thankful service to Him.

Trust Jesus

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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