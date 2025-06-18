As I read the news over the past week, we’ve heard of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s nuclear attack planes and Russia’s threats of retaliation. We’ve heard of Israel attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iran returning attacks on Israel’s major cities. I’ve read of AI taking jobs, threatening someone trying to turn it off, and refusing to turn off. There are threats of inflation, market crashes, housing crashes, and monetary crashes. There are riots across the US. There are warnings of potential new pandemics or of calls for terrorist cells to awaken and attack. It is easy to get overwhelmed by everything happening in the world. It is easy to become fearful of everything, but God does not call us to be afraid. He repeatedly tells us to “trust him” and to “fear not.”

Do not fear, for I am with you;

Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you, surely I will help you,

Surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.’ (Isaiah 41:10)

With all of the crazy going on in the world, it is easy to worry about our jobs, our families, our country, and even our lives, but God does not want us to worry. He wants us to trust in Him in all things.

And He said to His disciples, “For this reason I say to you, do not worry about your life, as to what you will eat; nor for your body, as to what you will put on. For life is more than food, and the body more than clothing. Consider the ravens, for they neither sow nor reap; they have no storeroom nor barn, and yet God feeds them; how much more valuable you are than the birds! And which of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life’s span? If then you cannot do even a very little thing, why do you worry about other matters? Consider the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; but I tell you, not even Solomon in all his glory clothed himself like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass in the field, which is alive today and tomorrow is thrown into the furnace, how much more will He clothe you? You men of little faith! And do not seek what you will eat and what you will drink, and do not keep worrying. For all these things the nations of the world eagerly seek; but your Father knows that you need these things. But seek His kingdom, and these things will be added to you. Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father has chosen gladly to give you the kingdom. (Luke 12:22-32) {emphasis mine}

God provides for His own. He doesn’t always provide in the way we wish, but He does provide when we trust in Him. Even when believers die, He provides them a place in heaven.

When we look at the world around us, where everything seems like it is falling apart and/or turning to evil, we need to keep our eyes on Jesus and on eternity.

Therefore we do not lose heart, but though our outer man is decaying, yet our inner man is being renewed day by day. For momentary, light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison, while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen; for the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal. (2 Corinthians 4:16-18) {emphasis mine}

What we experience here on earth may sometimes be unpleasant, but it is a “momentary, light affliction” compared to the glory of heaven. Just as labor and delivery of a child is hard and unpleasant, but is worth every effort and pain when you hold your child, in the same way our suffering on earth will seem like nothing compared to the joy of being in the presence of our Creator God and Savior.

My Experiences

I used to try to prepare for everything. When I was young, I would say, “a good Girl Scout is always prepared.” When I got married and had kids, I started trying to prepare for anything that might possibly go wrong. I had extra food, water, and medical supplies. I started a garden. I got chickens. I got rid of chickens when I developed a lung allergy and couldn’t breathe.

None of that was wrong in itself. I’d even argue it could be wise actions, but I was relying on myself and stuff to face the troubles of this world instead of relying on God. That was definitely not good and was not the way to peace.

We also got involved in politics. My husband was in the state legislature. I was a precinct person and involved in precinct, county, state, and national meetings. I helped set the platform for our state political party in two elections and helped set the resolutions in another.

None of that was wrong in itself. I’d even argue that Christians are called to be a blessing to our earthly nations, but it wasn’t the way to peace, nor was it putting my time in effort into the most important things.

I’ve been reading my Bible daily for 40+ years and reading the Bible in a year for 20+ years. For more than a decade I intensely studied the beginnings, Genesis and how science and archaeology support every fact in Genesis. That study really taught me the power of God and how He always keeps His promises.

For the past several years, I’ve switched to spending most of my intense study on end times prophecy. Despite the fact that the end times prophecies predict a time of unimaginable hardship, the promises of the rapture, the millennial kingdom, and eternity with Jesus in heaven brings great peace. The crazy, evil, and agony in the world is not the world falling apart, but God’s controlled, merciful judgment on the world. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t just see everything that can possibly go wrong. I trust God with my life and that of my family.

I still have extra food, water, and medical supplies on hand, but I don’t obsess about it, nor do I put all my trust in my preparations. I still vote, but I have pulled back from political life. I have learned to trust Jesus in these difficult times. I try to be wise, but not worry about every thing that could possibly go wrong. I have gained peace.

But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all that I said to you. Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful. You heard that I said to you, ‘I go away, and I will come to you.’ If you loved Me, you would have rejoiced because I go to the Father, for the Father is greater than I. Now I have told you before it happens, so that when it happens, you may believe. (John 14:26-29) {emphasis mine}

Studying God’s word enables me to know God’s power, trust His promises, and know His predictions. I don’t need to worry because God is in control of everything that happens in the world.

Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:5-7) {emphasis mine}

I really can know the “peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension.”

What We Need for Peace

Knowing God’s word can give us peace. We can bring Bible verses to mind as reminders of His promises given and His promises fulfilled. I am going to go through a bunch of verses that we can bring to mind when we are feeling worried and fearful. I’ll probably make a few comments, but I want God’s word to speak to you.

When I am afraid,

I will put my trust in You.

In God, whose word I praise,

In God I have put my trust;

I shall not be afraid.

What can mere man do to me? (Psalm 56:3-4)

It is hard to be afraid when you are praising God.

While He was still speaking, they came from the house of the synagogue official, saying, “Your daughter has died; why trouble the Teacher anymore?” But Jesus, overhearing what was being spoken, said to the synagogue official, “Do not be afraid any longer, only believe.” (Mark 5:35-36)

Once trusting Jesus as Savior, we don’t need to be afraid of anything, just believe.

The Lord also will be a stronghold for the oppressed,

A stronghold in times of trouble;

And those who know Your name will put their trust in You,

For You, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek You. (Psalm 9:9-10)

No matter what we are going through, God is with us and working through us for good. We are never left alone.

And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28)

God may allow hard times to come, but it is always for good. There is no pointless pain.

Be strong and courageous, do not be afraid or tremble at them, for the Lord your God is the one who goes with you. He will not fail you or forsake you. (Deuteronomy 31:6)

It is amazing how we can deal with hardships when we rely on God and not our own power.

For the eyes of the Lord are toward the righteous,

And His ears attend to their prayer,

But the face of the Lord is against those who do evil. Who is there to harm you if you prove zealous for what is good? But even if you should suffer for the sake of righteousness, you are blessed. And do not fear their intimidation, and do not be troubled, but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence; and keep a good conscience so that in the thing in which you are slandered, those who revile your good behavior in Christ will be put to shame. (1 Peter 3:12-16) {emphasis mine}

How amazing is it that suffering can actually be a blessing. There is no witness stronger than the person who keeps the faith and has joy and hope in suffering.

Do not fret because of evildoers,

Be not envious toward wrongdoers.

For they will wither quickly like the grass

And fade like the green herb.

Trust in the Lord and do good;

Dwell in the land and cultivate faithfulness.

Delight yourself in the Lord;

And He will give you the desires of your heart.

Commit your way to the Lord,

Trust also in Him, and He will do it. (Psalm 37:1-5) {emphasis mine}

When we trust in God, commit our way to Him, and delight in Him, we can have joy in any situation.

Open the gates, that the righteous nation may enter,

The one that remains faithful.

The steadfast of mind You will keep in perfect peace,

Because he trusts in You.

Trust in the Lord forever,

For in God the Lord, we have an everlasting Rock. (Isaiah 26:2-4) {emphasis mine}

What a promise! “The steadfast of mind You will keep in perfect peace, because he trusts in You.”

I know your tribulation and your poverty (but you are rich), and the blasphemy by those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan. Do not fear what you are about to suffer. Behold, the devil is about to cast some of you into prison, so that you will be tested, and you will have tribulation for ten days. Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life. (Revelation 2:9-10) {emphasis mine}

Do you think of tribulation and poverty as riches? If you trust Jesus, then you are rich in blessings when you experience tribulation and poverty. God does not promise His people ease in this life, but He does promise to use every pain and hardship for good — for our good, the good of others, and His glory. We need to trust Jesus and not fear.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

And do not lean on your own understanding.

In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He will make your paths straight.

Do not be wise in your own eyes;

Fear the Lord and turn away from evil.

It will be healing to your body

And refreshment to your bones. (Proverbs 3:5-8) {emphasis mine}

I need this verse: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.” I definitely want to lean on my own power and understanding and have to remind myself of God’s power, wisdom, and goodness continually so I lean on Him. You have to love what God promises when we trust in Him alone: “healing to your body and refreshment to your bones.” Doesn’t that sound wonderful?

For this reason I remind you to kindle afresh the gift of God which is in you through the laying on of my hands. For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and discipline. Therefore do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord or of me His prisoner, but join with me in suffering for the gospel according to the power of God, who has saved us and called us with a holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace which was granted us in Christ Jesus from all eternity, (2 Timothy 1:6-9) {emphasis mine}

If you haven’t relied on God for everything for a long time, a call to “join with me in suffering for the gospel” probably sounds crazy, but when we live a life “not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace” we quickly learn how everything in life brings more peace and joy. It doesn’t make it easier or nicer necessarily, but it does bring peace and joy like you can’t imagine.

Whoever confesses that Jesus is the Son of God, God abides in him, and he in God. We have come to know and have believed the love which God has for us. God is love, and the one who abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him. By this, love is perfected with us, so that we may have confidence in the day of judgment; because as He is, so also are we in this world. There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves punishment, and the one who fears is not perfected in love. (1 John 4:15-18) {emphasis mine}

If we repent of our sins and confess Jesus as Lord, the God and Creator of the universe lives in us. Is there anything more magnificent? When we trust in Jesus, “we may have confidence in the day of judgment.” When we love God, He loves us and “perfect love casts out fear.”

What Would I Do?

My son with Down Syndrome loves watching this show called “Mayday, Air Disaster.” It goes through different, real plane crashes and reviews how they figured out why the plane crashed. Sometimes everyone dies. Sometimes everyone lives. Sometimes some live and some die.

Watching this show and seeing the people (in reenactments) screaming in terror as the plane plummets to the ground makes me wonder how I would react in a similar circumstance. If I wasn’t a Christian, I’d probably never set foot on a plane again after watching the show. I’d like to think I would be like Jesus calmly praying “into thy hands I commit my spirit,” but I might be frantically gripping the armrests and screaming like the rest. I don’t guess anyone truly knows until they experience something like that.

Whatever the case, whether we act in perfect faith or whether we have a moment of weakness in fear of danger, pain, and the unknown, Jesus will be there with us, if we have trusted in Jesus as Savior. Everything is better with Jesus.

May our Lord, Creator, and Savior keep us in total faith, love, peace, and joy in Him so that we do not fear, no matter what trials we face. May He help us to lean on Him and not try to do everything ourselves or rely on stuff. May our faithful service and hope during trial glorify Him and draw many to Him.

Trust Jesus

