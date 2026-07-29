I was recently talking to my son, who is in college studying computer programming. This summer, he is doing a remote internship with SIL, programming a computer app that is used for sharing the Bible translations that Wycliffe does. He was talking about how he prefers working on location with his colleagues instead of working remotely from home. He feels more energized and inspired when working directly with his coworkers.

This made me think of how our society has been separated from in person communication and fellowship. People have lots of friends on social media, but few to none in real life. People do church online instead of meeting with fellow believers weekly in a church building.

A perfect example happened close to ten years ago, when I took my son to a youth roller-skating event. There were two girls skating shoulder to shoulder, texting like mad. I’m sure they were texting each other, but it never crossed their minds to talk to each other. This kind of thing is getting more and more common.

This led me to think about the spiritual ramifications of this separation between people. There are some obvious problems when people don’t have genuine relationships. People online are meaner to others online than they would ever dare to be in person. I love all the Christian writers on Substack, but they are no substitute for in-person believers who can really be there for each other.

God is three persons in one God. The Father, Son, and Spirit are in perfect fellowship with each other. God knows we were designed in His image and therefore we need fellowship with God and with other people.

Then the Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him.” … but for Adam there was not found a helper suitable for him. So the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and he slept; then He took one of his ribs and closed up the flesh at that place. And the Lord God fashioned into a woman the rib which He had taken from the man, and brought her to the man. … For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother, and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh. And the man and his wife were both naked, but they were not ashamed. (Genesis 2:18,20b-22,24-25) {emphasis mine}

When Adam and Eve were initially created, they were designed for perfect fellowship with each other and with God. They were not shy, embarrassed, or selfish. They became as “one flesh.” Unfortunately, after they disobeyed God, this changed. They could no longer be perfectly in-tuned to each other. Worst of all, they lost their close relationship with God.

Now they heard the sound of the Lord God walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and the man and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the Lord God among the trees of the garden. Then the Lord God called to the man, and said to him, “Where are you?” He said, “I heard the sound of You in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid myself.” (Genesis 3:8-10) {emphasis mine}

God talked with Adam and Eve. He walked among them. They got to see God. They had in-person fellowship with God. How amazing! Unfortunately, their sin made it impossible to continue seeing God face-to-face. They were driven out of the garden.

Then the Lord God said, “Behold, the man has become like one of Us, knowing good and evil; and now, he might reach out with his hand, and take fruit also from the tree of life, and eat, and live forever”— therefore the Lord God sent him out of the Garden of Eden, to cultivate the ground from which he was taken. So He drove the man out; and at the east of the Garden of Eden He stationed the cherubim and the flaming sword which turned every direction to guard the way to the tree of life. (Genesis 3:22-24) {emphasis mine}

Mankind could no longer have face-to-face fellowship with God. Today our prayers can feel more like a text or a phone call. Sometimes it may even seem like there is a bad connection.

The fact that we can talk to our Creator—our uncreated God and Savior—is amazing, but it isn’t the same as being able to see Him face-to-face. It is much better than nothing, but not the same. True, even when we can’t see or feel God, He is present, but we don’t get the same level of close fellowship that Adam and Eve had originally in the garden. In a similar way, being able to text, call, email, or video call friends and family is handy, but none of them are the same as spending in-person time with those we care about. Our current communication with God and people isn’t as good as it originally was. It isn’t the same level of fellowship.

The good news for believers is that this will all change. Believers will meet the Lord in the air at the last trumpet.

For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. 17Then we who are alive and remain will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we shall always be with the Lord. (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17)

We will be with God from that day forward. We will be with Him during His 1,000 year reign and we will be with Him in His new Jerusalem and new Earth.

There will no longer be any curse; and the throne of God and of the Lamb will be in it, and His bond-servants will serve Him; they will see His face, and His name will be on their foreheads. And there will no longer be any night; and they will not have need of the light of a lamp nor the light of the sun, because the Lord God will illumine them; and they will reign forever and ever. (Revelation 22:3-5)

We will see God’s face and He will illumine us with His light, holiness, and wisdom. We will finally have perfect fellowship with our God and with other people as God originally designed.

Maranatha! Come, Lord Jesus, come.

Trust Jesus

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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