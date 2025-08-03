Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
7h

Excellent article. Since death came into the world as a result of Adam and Eve's disobedience (a form of sin), all the deaths by extinction in the fossil record had to have occurred after the creation of Adam and Eve, and they didn't evolve; they were created by God. Since we all have sinned, we all deserve death. Jesus died in our place so we could be set free from that law of sin and death and because of His love and grace, live forever with him in heaven. Jesus had to die to pay that terrible price; there was no other way. So as you say, if someone doesn't believe death came as a consequence of sin, the gospel (Goods News) would be undermined and destroyed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture