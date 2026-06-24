This will be short because I am in charge of VBS Bible lessons this week.

I read this verse:

For the despairing man there should be kindness from his friend;

So that he does not abandon the fear of the Almighty. (Job 6:14)

Job suffers the loss of all his children, all of his wealth, and his health. Several friends come to console him, but when he shares that he is in such agony that he wishes he had never been born, they turn on him and start blaming him for all the hardship in his life. They accuse him of horrendous sins. They assume no one would go through this much suffering if they were righteous. They assume that only the most sinful person would receive this kind of punishment from God.

Of course, we know that Job’s suffering is actually because God is proving his faithfulness. Job was actually the most righteous man alive at that time.

Too often today, people assume that someone severely suffering must be suffering because of sin, even if they see no evidence of sin. These people pile accusations on an already suffering individual, and it is heartbreaking for the person falsely accused. I know people who have almost lost their faith because of accusations from supposed Christians accusing them of sin because these people falsely assume that all suffering is because of sin. It isn’t.

The verse I read:

For the despairing man there should be kindness from his friend;

So that he does not abandon the fear of the Almighty. (Job 6:14)

Specifically says we need to be kind to those who are suffering. We don’t want to pile on more pain and suffering and cause them to abandon their faith in Jesus. Yes, it is true that we shouldn’t make light of actual sin. If we know of a sin that has led to the difficulty, we can point it out, but we should never just assume the person must be guilty when we have no evidence.

We want to love our fellow believers and encourage them in faith and faithfulness. We need to remind them of the goodness of God. We need to bring God’s Word to them, so they remember what good things God has done for those who trust Him. We need to bring the story of Job that shows that sometimes our suffering is because we are following God closely and making a difference in the world. We need to remind them that God will never leave them nor forsake them. God is good, and for all believers, all hardship serves a very good purpose. We just have to trust Him because sometimes we won’t understand God’s purpose until we see Him in Heaven.

Trust Jesus.

P.S. Job gives several long and honest laments regarding his suffering. God is not afraid of or upset at an honest lament as long as the person returns to faith in Him as Job demonstrates.