I am working on a third book, “Learning About God Through Laughter.” In it, I share a funny story and then have a Bible lesson that relates to the humorous story from my life and the lives of my family.

As a form of ministry, I am having not only friends from church read and give feedback, but also have some of my Christianity friendly employees read my book. It allows me to share the truth of the Bible with them in an unforceful way. (It also allows me to share without someone getting mad and suing.)

One of them recently gave me some feedback on my book. They said I need to make the stories longer and “remove most of those quote things.” Basically she wanted the stories and was fine with reading my opinion on God, but she didn’t want to read the actual words of God (the Bible).

I find it strange that so many people, who consider themselves Christians, not only don’t find the time to read the Bible, but also actively try to avoid it. So many say they follow God/Jesus, but they don’t get their understanding of God from the Bible. Instead of “The Scriptures say …” they say, “My God is … .”

Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; and let them rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the sky and over the cattle and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” (Genesis 1:26) {emphasis mine}

Instead of wanting to be in the image of God, our Creator, they make God into their own image. They take the bits and pieces that sound good to them, and throw out any parts that make them uncomfortable or require them to change.

We, the creature, do not get to define who God is or define right and wrong the way we want. God, the Creator of everything that exists, is the author of creation and has the sole authority to define right and wrong and what is true or untrue. Any time we try to define who God is or define right and wrong as anything other than what God has revealed in His word, the Bible, they are guilty of trying to make themselves god over their Creator.

Our Starting Point

Our starting point for everything in life should be the Bible. We should never start with “I think …” or “I believe … ,” but we should start with “The Bible says … .”

You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the sacred writings which are able to give you the wisdom that leads to salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work. (2 Timothy 3:14-17) {emphasis mine}

In this passage, Paul was encouraging and training the young pastor, Timothy. Timothy was reminded that he had been taught and had known “the sacred writings” (the Old Testament). This was to be his starting point.

Paul then says, “All Scripture is inspired by God.” The whole Bible is the word of God. The word for inspired is basically “breathed,” so it could be written, “All Scripture is God-breathed.” It comes from the mouth of God through the hand of man. It isn’t just a bunch of historical guys writing their opinion of God. It is the very word of God. We are so blessed to have a Creator who shared His word and Himself with us. We need to make better use of His word in our life and use it to guide our every thought and action.

The whole Bible is useful and should be used.

“for teaching” - The Bible is useful for learning about who God is, who we are, and for learning what God requires of us.

“for reproof” - The Bible is useful for pointing our error in our thoughts or deeds.

“for correction” - The Bible is useful for correcting error and turning from wrong thoughts to right thoughts and from wrong deeds to right deeds.

“for training in righteousness” - The Bible is useful for training us in a right world view, in how to live a godly life, in how to repent from our sins, in how to trust in Jesus, and in how to approach our holy God and Creator.

If we are grateful for all God has done for us, we should be in continual study of His word, so we can be “equipped for every good work.”

Not My Word, But His

When Jesus was about to go to the cross, He said, “…not My will, but Yours be done.” (Luke 22:42) When we are giving our opinion on things, especially spiritual and moral things, we need to think, “not my word, but Yours be spoken.”

So often I see Christians strongly fighting for their beliefs against other Christians. They say, “I believe … ,” “I think … ,” or “Pastor/Author/Expert says … ,” but they never say, “The Bible says … .”

Everyone has a right to their own opinion, but nobody has a right to their own facts. Although everyone has a right to their own opinion, not all opinions are equal. In fact, the only opinion that truly matters is God’s opinion. All others are harmful.

The sum of Your word is truth, And every one of Your righteous ordinances is everlasting. (Psalm 119:160)

God expects us to speak the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Much of His greatest judgment are against those who mislead His people. If you can’t use the Bible to defend your views, you are probably better off staying silent.

He who speaks truth tells what is right,

But a false witness, deceit.

There is one who speaks rashly like the thrusts of a sword,

But the tongue of the wise brings healing.

Truthful lips will be established forever,

But a lying tongue is only for a moment.

Deceit is in the heart of those who devise evil,

But counselors of peace have joy.

(Proverbs 12:17-20) {emphasis mine}

Keep in mind that some lies are intentionally misleading people, but some lies are untruths shared with the best intentions to the detriment of all who hear.

How do we know the truth? The only sure way is to study and know God’s word. We are to test all of our ideas and actions against the Bible. Do they align with God’s word? Is so, Great! If not, what needs to change?

So Jesus was saying to those Jews who had believed Him, “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” (John 8:31-32) {emphasis mine}

We have been given the word of God so we can speak the truth, obey Him, and honor Him.

Woe to Him Who Misleads

but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a heavy millstone hung around his neck, and to be drowned in the depth of the sea. (Matthew 18:6)

Jesus called down great judgment on those who mislead. He doesn’t differentiate between those who mislead intentionally and those who mislead out of carelessness, even if with good intentions. We need to be careful with our words and make sure they perfectly align with God’s word.

That is one reason that writing is handy. We can carefully write and review our words. We can spend time comparing to the Bible. We can make sure our words are clear and in alignment. (FYI, I have written a couple of posts and ended up discarding them because there were doubts on whether they were in perfect alignment with God’s word, so I decided it was better to not post if I had any doubts.)

The prophet who has a dream may relate his dream, but let him who has My word speak My word in truth. What does straw have in common with grain?” declares the LORD. “Is not My word like fire?” declares the Lord, “and like a hammer which shatters a rock? Therefore behold, I am against the prophets,” declares the Lord, “who steal My words from each other. Behold, I am against the prophets,” declares the Lord, “who use their tongues and declare, ‘The Lord declares.’ Behold, I am against those who have prophesied false dreams,” declares the Lord, “and related them and led My people astray by their falsehoods and reckless boasting; yet I did not send them or command them, nor do they furnish this people the slightest benefit,” declares the Lord. (Jeremiah 23:28-32) {emphasis mine}

In this passage, God is telling the prophets to “speak My word in truth.” They don’t get to share their opinions, nor are thy allowed to “steal My words from each other.” These men shared each other’s words rather than the written word of God. They taught falsehoods because they based their words on their personal opinion (“reckless boasting”) or the opinions of others (“each other”). They said, “I think …” or “The experts say … ,” instead of “The Scriptures say … .” They said, “The Lord declares,” but based that on other people’s opinions rather than the Word of God. In the process they “led My people astray by their falsehoods.” They may have thought they were speaking for God, but they were not.

The only sure way to guarantee you are speaking the word of God is by making sure it aligns with Scripture. It is also important to not cherry pick a single verse or part of a verse, but to make sure you use verses in their proper context. A “good” cherry picker can make the Bible seem to say almost anything. There are also parts that are addressing a particular error and seem to go too far to one extreme, i.e. faith vs works, but there is always one or more other passages that bring the extreme back into a proper balance. That is one reason it is critical to know the whole Bible, not just your few favorite verses or passages.

So will My word be which goes forth from My mouth; It will not return to Me empty, Without accomplishing what I desire, And without succeeding in the matter for which I sent it. (Isaiah 55:11)

We also make a difference when we use the actual word of God. He says, His word “will not return to Me empty.” When we share our opinion, we enable others to have a different opinion. When we share, “The Bible says … ,” we rest on the inerrant word of God and there is no room for other opinions.

Do you love the word of God? Do you put God’s word above your opinion or preference? Do you obey and follow God’s word even when God’s word is inconvenient, uncomfortable, and/or requires a change in your beliefs or actions?

Jesus answered and said to him, “If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our abode with him. (John 14:32)

May God give you a love and longing for His word. May you spend time in His word every day, not only learning His word, but applying it in your life and using it to draw others to Jesus. May the Holy Spirit bring the word of God to remembrance, so you have the word that you need at the moment you need it.

Trust Jesus

God’s word is central to our faith and is held in great respect by all of the writers of the Bible. Here are a few more verses regarding the importance of God’s word. Do you long for God’s word like this?

For the word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart. (Hebrews 4:12)

…

You are my hiding place and my shield; I wait for Your word. (Psalm 119:114)

…

My soul languishes for Your salvation; I wait for Your word. (Psalm 119:81)

…

My soul cleaves to the dust; Revive me according to Your word. (Psalm 119:25)

…

Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth. (John 17:17)

…

Your word is a lamp to my feet And a light to my path. (Psalm 119:105)

…

I will bow down toward Your holy temple And give thanks to Your name for Your lovingkindness and Your truth; For You have magnified Your word according to all Your name. (Psalm 138:2)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

