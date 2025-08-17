I was just reading Romans 8. There is so much depth and life changing theology in this one chapter that, if I could only have a print copy of one chapter of the Bible, I’d probably pick Romans 8. I’m going to just discuss one small section of the chapter.

Because of Eternity

For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us. (Romans 8:18)

I was just listening to a sermon by pastor, John MacArthur, on heaven, in honor of him graduating to heaven. He was talking about how most modern Christians are so busy seeking things on earth that they have very little interest in heaven and eternity. Heaven is something to look forward to as a consolation prize after we’ve become old and decrepit and can’t enjoy life here on earth anymore.

I’ll admit that my husband and I talked about how we both used to think, “I want to go to heaven, but not yet Lord.” Now the only thing holding us back from saying, “Take me home now,” is the desire to see some friends and family members saved, especially our youngest son.

Reading Romans 8:18, we see the comparison between the here & now and eternity with God. Our current sufferings are nothing compared to the glory of heaven. It makes me think of the saying, “Those who know God are experiencing on earth the worst they will ever experience, but those who reject God are experiencing on earth the best they will ever experience.” We could also say that the bad we experience now will seem so insignificant compared to the good we will experience in eternity with Jesus. Of course the inverse is true of those who reject God (yes, even the “good” people).

When we don’t read the Bible, we don’t learn about heaven and eternity, and we have the wrong view of our experience on earth. We are more bothered by the difficulties and more attached to the pleasures than we would be if we had a proper view of eternity.

We should be longing for our home in heaven and spending eternity with God. We should be excited about seeing Jesus face-to-face. We should be so excited about heaven and being in the presence of our Savior that we want to tell everyone about it.

Because of Longing

For the anxious longing of the creation waits eagerly for the revealing of the sons of God. (Romans 8:19)

When God made the heavens, the earth and everything on earth, He declared what He had made as “very good.” Then, as people so often do, they messed up God’s very good creation. Adam and Eve sinned and all creation groans at what it has become and longs for what it should have been.

Mankind, which was originally eternal and sinless, became mortal and sinful in our very being. Death entered the world through sin. Illness, murder, thorns, thistles, and every kind of hardship became a normal part of life. Relationships with God and with each other were broken.

The good news is that some day soon all of this will change. Christians, the sons of God, will be changed, in the twinkling of an eye will be changed into their glorified bodies to be with Jesus forever. What was broken will become fixed in those who put their faith in Jesus Christ. Even all of creation will be made new.

Because We Want to Be Set Free From Corruption

For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of Him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself also will be set free from its slavery to corruption into the freedom of the glory of the children of God. (Romans 8:20+21)

At the rapture of the church, all true believers will be changed from their corrupted, failing, sinful bodies into perfect sinless bodies that never get sick and never die. The Earth, however, will go on in its corrupted fashion for a little longer. God will use the seven year Tribulation to nearly destroy the Earth and then He will raise back to life all of those who died in faith during the Tribulation and they will be with Jesus in the Millennial kingdom.

The Bible doesn’t specifically say so, but there has to be at least a partial repair to earth preceding the Millennial kingdom because most life (plant & animal) on earth was killed, the waters were poisoned, and unimaginable destruction done. The Bible does say that after the Millennium, He will provide “… a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth passed away, and there is no longer any sea.” (Revelation 21:1) This new earth will not be corrupted by death and sin and illness. It will be perfect, even better than the “very good” original creation. The children of God and creation will be free from the corruption of sin.

Because Our Groans Lead to Celebration

For we know that the whole creation groans and suffers the pains of childbirth together until now. (Romans 8:22)

This analogy is particularly descriptive. Just as a woman labors in pain and struggle during birth, but celebrates the child and no longer considers the pain, we labor in pain and struggle, but will celebrate the glory of God and our trials on earth will be considered trivial because of the benefits we receive in heaven and the joy that come from being with God.

Because of First Fruits

And not only this, but also we ourselves, having the first fruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting eagerly for our adoption as sons, the redemption of our body. (Romans 8:23)

Are you “waiting eagerly for our adoption as sons” and “the redemption of our body?” Are you groaning within yourself at the sin around you? God has promised us so much. We should long to worship Him for who He is and what He has done for us. We should long to be in His presence. We should long for home.

May our glorious God help us to see the world through the lens of eternity and have a view of all things in accordance with God’s view and plan. May you long for heaven and work diligently to bring as many others with you as possible.

Trust Jesus

If you don’t want to miss a post, please consider subscribing, so you know when new posts are published. Unfortunately, my life will not allow for a perfect schedule of posts.

Subscribed

Thank you for reading Trust Jesus Substack. This post is public so feel free to share with everyone for whom you think it will benefit. Share

If you have any questions or comments, I’d love to hear from you. I will try to reply to your questions and comments as quickly as possible. I’m sure life will sometimes get in the way, but know that your input is valuable to me. Some responses may be direct to you. I may address some with a blog post.

Leave a comment

Message Christy

Join Christy’s subscriber chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

Join chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

KK