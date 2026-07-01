I was listening to this podcast from She’s So Scripture on Substack. (I’d recommend listening to this and other podcasts/articles by her.) She was talking about Job and God’s answer, or lack thereof, to Job. I noticed a way that God answered Job’s questions without explicitly answering, but by asking questions of Job that taught Job who God is.

In the beginning of Job, we see a scene in heaven where Satan and God talk about Job’s faithfulness.

Now there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the Lord, and Satan also came among them. The Lord said to Satan, “From where do you come?” Then Satan answered the Lord and said, “From roaming about on the earth and walking around on it.” The Lord said to Satan, “Have you considered My servant Job? For there is no one like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man, fearing God and turning away from evil.” Then Satan answered the Lord, “Does Job fear God for nothing? Have You not made a hedge about him and his house and all that he has, on every side? You have blessed the work of his hands, and his possessions have increased in the land. But put forth Your hand now and touch all that he has; he will surely curse You to Your face.” Then the Lord said to Satan, “Behold, all that he has is in your power, only do not put forth your hand on him.” So Satan departed from the presence of the Lord. (Job 1:6-12) {emphasis mine}

Until this moment, God had made a hedge around Job, protecting him from any interference by Satan. In order to prove Job’s faithfulness, God allows Satan to harm Job’s possessions and even his family, but He sets a limit to how far Satan can go. As we read the following chapters, we hear Job and his friends trying to figure out why Job is suffering such hardship. Finally, God appears in a whirlwind and starts asking Job questions.

1Then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind and said, “Who is this that darkens counsel

By words without knowledge?

Now gird up your loins like a man,

And I will ask you, and you instruct Me!

Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth?

Tell Me, if you have understanding,

Who set its measurements? Since you know.

Or who stretched the line on it?

On what were its bases sunk?

Or who laid its cornerstone,

When the morning stars sang together

And all the sons of God shouted for joy?

“Or who enclosed the sea with doors

When, bursting forth, it went out from the womb;

When I made a cloud its garment

And thick darkness its swaddling band,

And I placed boundaries on it

And set a bolt and doors,

And I said, ‘Thus far you shall come, but no farther;

And here shall your proud waves stop’?

(Job 38:1-11)

Job desperately wanted to know why his life had gone from prosperity and peace to everything short of his life being taken away from him. God didn’t answer, but He did explain His power, presence, and control of everything.

Just as God “enclosed the sea with doors” and “placed boundaries on it,” God had been with Job, protecting him throughout his life. When God wanted to show Satan, the angels, and all of mankind how faithful Job was, He effectively told Satan, “Thus far you shall come, but no farther.” God didn’t directly answer Job’s questions, but He gave Job the information he needed about God to know that God was in control, present, and nothing could happen to Job without God’s permission and according to His good purpose.

Have you ever been in a situation, where you were suffering and you just wanted to understand why? At no time did God explicitly answer Job’s question of why, but He did share His power and character with Job, so he could know who God was and trust that God had a plan and purpose for every hardship he experienced.

May God help you trust in Him during the trials of life. May you know with all your heart, mind, and soul the power, goodness, and character of God, so you can have hope even in the worst of times. May all trials lead to a closer walk with Jesus and a brighter witness to those around you, so God may be glorified through you.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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