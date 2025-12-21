In the old days, it was common for couples to write each other love letters. These letters would be saved and even handed down generations to see the love and relationship of the couple.

When my husband and I first met and then began dating, we emailed each other since we lived across the country from each other. I’d email first thing in the morning. He’d reply when he got to work; I’d reply at lunch. He’d reply during his lunch. I’d reply at the end of my day. He’d reply back at the end of his day.

This went on for many months. We discussed everything about us, our past, our current experience, and our plans for the future. Although we spent most of our dating time apart, we probably knew each other better than most couples that got to see each other every day because we discussed everything instead of just doing stuff together.

God has written us a love letter. It is the Bible. He tells who He is, what He has done, and His plan for us, His bride. Just as a man and woman treasure their letters from their loved one, we also should treasure the Word of God. We should love Him so much that we read it again and again since we are kind of in a long-distance relationship (it isn’t a perfect analogy because the Holy Spirit is with us always.).

The writer of Psalm 119 has the kind of love for God’s word that all Christians should have. It is divided into sections for each letter of the Hebrew alphabet. It is worth reading the whole Psalm, but I will just be discussing the section for the letter “He”.

He.

33Teach me, O Lord, the way of Your statutes,

And I shall observe it to the end.

34Give me understanding, that I may observe Your law

And keep it with all my heart.

35Make me walk in the path of Your commandments,

For I delight in it.

36Incline my heart to Your testimonies

And not to dishonest gain.

37Turn away my eyes from looking at vanity,

And revive me in Your ways.

38Establish Your word to Your servant,

As that which produces reverence for You.

39Turn away my reproach which I dread,

For Your ordinances are good.

40Behold, I long for Your precepts;

Revive me through Your righteousness. (Psalm 119:33-40)

As you read this passage, can you feel the love the author has for God and His Word? Do you feel the same way about God and His Word?

Teach me, O Lord, the way of Your statutes,

And I shall observe it to the end.

Give me understanding, that I may observe Your law

And keep it with all my heart. (Psalm 119:33-34)

Does your heart cry for God to teach you His statutes so you can obey them all of your days? Do you desire to learn more and more about God and His plan? Do you seek understanding by putting in the effort to read and study God’s word? Do you seek faithful, wise believers to guide you in following Jesus?

Make me walk in the path of Your commandments,

For I delight in it.

Incline my heart to Your testimonies

And not to dishonest gain. (Psalm 119:35-36)

Do you desire to leave the path you’ve been walking so you can walk hand-in-hand with Jesus? Is your heart open to correction? Do you delight in God’s Word even when it rebukes you or requires changing your worldview?

Turn away my eyes from looking at vanity,

And revive me in Your ways.

Establish Your word to Your servant,

As that which produces reverence for You. (Psalm 119:37-38)

We all grow up with a view of the world. It is usually influenced by our parents, the media, our teachers, etc. The worldview pushed by our culture today is contrary to almost everything communicated to us by God. When we choose to follow God, this requires changing our view of things.

Changing our opinions about unimportant things can be difficult, but changing our worldview is painful. When our base assumptions are challenged, most people get a fight-or-flight urge. They either feel like attacking the person who challenges their assumptions or they want to run away and avoid hearing the evidence that challenges their assumptions.

If we love God, we should want to be in alignment with Him. If we trust our Creator, we should want our every thought, word, and action to be in alignment with His. This is hard and rarely happens overnight. It is a painful process. Many fight it. Many try to avoid it. We need to embrace it.

When I was in college, I frequently drove home and attended a large church in my hometown. The College and Career teacher was exhortation personified. Instead of preaching at you, he would ask piercing questions to lead you to the truth. At first I hid, trying not to be called on. The questions were so difficult, not because I couldn’t figure out the answer, but because the answer was uncomfortable. Eventually, I realized how much those questions helped me grow. I sought out those uncomfortable questions and grew in my faith and knowledge of the truth.

I know that some concepts in the Bible are uncomfortable. They challenge our beliefs. Some seem harsh upon first reading, but they become examples of mercy once we understand the truth.

Turn away my reproach which I dread,

For Your ordinances are good.

Behold, I long for Your precepts;

Revive me through Your righteousness. (Psalm 119:39-40)

Turn to God and His Word. Know that God is the path to righteousness and peace. Knowing God better will bring about a joy beyond comprehension, despite our circumstances.

Don’t look at the Bible as a chore to be checked off. Look at it as a love letter from God and a manual on joy, peace, and fellowship with our Creator.

May God give us a longing for His Word, so we can know Him and become more like Him.

Trust Jesus

FYI, I recently bought an editor (ProWritingAid) to help me edit my book (especially my comma errors). I had been relying on friends and family, but it was taking so much time, and it is hard to find every nitpicking error. I don’t fret over minor errors in a free blog post, but feel anyone who spends money on a book deserves a well-polished book. Some suggestions, however, turn personal writing into efficient, vanilla prose. I’m trying to take the useful suggestions and ignore the ones that cause my writing to lose my personal flavor or that harm my intended meaning. Please let me know if you notice a difference and whether that difference is good or bad, so I know whether I should continue using it on my blog posts.

I will never use AI to compose my posts. They are used for spelling and grammatical errors only.

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

