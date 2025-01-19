Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Jan 20

So well written - thanks, Christy. You motivated me to send a thank you note to someone who had the courage to admonish me last year. (It was justified; I needed an attitude adjustment on a particular issue.) Most Christians are afraid to correct one another, but if it's done gently, privately, and with Christian love, it's very valuable and very biblical.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture