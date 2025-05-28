These days it can feel like the whole world is out of control. Government officials lie and break the law. People are selfish, act emotionally rather than logically, and push ideologies that are illogical and contrary to reality. Society is divided into groups and people are judged, not for their own character, but based on which group they are placed into. There are wars and rumors of wars. There are worries of pandemics and economic disasters. Depression, psychosis, and despair is rampant even among the youngest among us.

Hope For Believers

As much as things seem to be out of control, they are not out of God’s control. This is what the Bible predicted. No matter how bad things get in the world, those who have put their faith in Jesus, do not need to feel despair.

Why are you in despair, O my soul?

And why have you become disturbed within me?

Hope in God, for I shall again praise Him

For the help of His presence.

O my God, my soul is in despair within me;

Therefore I remember You from the land of the Jordan

And the peaks of Hermon, from Mount Mizar. (Psalm 42:5-6)

When we start to feel despair overcoming us, we need to remember what God has done and what He has promised. We need to praise God for what He has done, what He has promised, and what He will bring to completion. Things may be hard now, but God is still in control, and we know how the story will end. God triumphs. Good is rewarded. Evil is destroyed. We can stand on the foundation of hope because we know the ending. Even though things may be out of our personal control, they are always under God’s control.

The more fiercely the storm rages, the more we need to rest in Jesus and the more we need to put our hope in Him.

O love the Lord, all you His godly ones!

The Lord preserves the faithful

And fully recompenses the proud doer.

Be strong and let your heart take courage,

All you who hope in the Lord. (Psalm 31:23-24) {emphasis mine}

We can take courage because God always acts for our long term good. Every hardship we experience here on earth will be recognized as a blessing that grew our faith and prepared us for heaven and God’s presence in eternity.

For I know the plans that I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans for welfare and not for calamity to give you a future and a hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)

Even the worst things that happen to us, due to the sins of others, have a good purpose in our lives. God is working good through us. Our hope isn’t an empty hope. It isn’t a “I really hope this happens.” It is a “I can hope in the guaranteed promises of God.”

For we do not want you to be unaware, brethren, of our affliction which came to us in Asia, that we were burdened excessively, beyond our strength, so that we despaired even of life; indeed, we had the sentence of death within ourselves so that we would not trust in ourselves, but in God who raises the dead; who delivered us from so great a peril of death, and will deliver us, He on whom we have set our hope. And He will yet deliver us, (2 Corinthians 1:8-10) {emphasis mine}

We may experience situations so bad that they seem hopeless, but with God, nothing is hopeless. The God who raises the dead can raise us out of any situation. The God who spoke the universe into existence can deliver us by a word.

The God of the Bible knows all and loves us completely. He looks at our situation through the lens of eternity. What seems best in the moment is not necessarily what is best for our eternity. Many times He delivers us through hardship rather than out of it. We just need to trust Him and put our hope in Him because He is good.

In the same way God, desiring even more to show to the heirs of the promise the unchangeableness of His purpose, interposed with an oath, so that by two unchangeable things in which it is impossible for God to lie, we who have taken refuge would have strong encouragement to take hold of the hope set before us. This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast and one which enters within the veil, where Jesus has entered as a forerunner for us, having become a high priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek. (Hebrews 6:17-20) {emphasis mine}

Read that statement again. “This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast.” Are you trusting Jesus as the “anchor of your soul?” Is your hope just a wish or is it a “sure and steadfast” hope based on the promises of God that you know will 100% come true?

And not only this, but we also exult in our tribulations, knowing that tribulation brings about perseverance; and perseverance, proven character; and proven character, hope; and hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us. (Romans 5:3-5)

Isn’t it ironic that we need hope to persevere through tribulations, but that persevering through tribulation gives us character and hope? Our faith, trust, and hope grow through hardship. When things are easy, we almost always fall back on trusting in our own power rather than relying on God’s power. If we have put our faith in Jesus, there is no situation in which we should lose hope.

Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)

Is your joy and peace based on your circumstances or have you learned to have hope in God so you can experience joy and peace even in the trials?

Many people equate joy and happiness, but I think there is a key distinction. Happiness is a pleasant feeling that comes from pleasant circumstances. Joy is a similar feeling to happiness, but it comes from knowing God and His love. It is not tied to circumstances. When we have truly put our hope in God we can still have joy in and despite the most horrific circumstances.

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to obtain an inheritance which is imperishable and undefiled and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you, (1 Peter 1:3-4) {emphasis mine}

Just as Jesus told the Samaritan woman at the well that He provides living water that wells up inside, so that she need never thirst, in the same way believers have a living hope that wells up in times of need. Our hope is in the Creator of the universe and Savior of the world. No problem is too big for Him. No situation is a surprise to Him. No enemy is too powerful for Him. All of our problems are already solved. We just haven’t necessarily seen the solution yet.

My soul, wait in silence for God only,

For my hope is from Him.

He only is my rock and my salvation,

My stronghold; I shall not be shaken.

On God my salvation and my glory rest;

The rock of my strength, my refuge is in God. (Psalm 62:5-7)

Despair For Unbelievers

Although believers never have reason to despair, the same is not true for those who have rejected the Savior, Jesus Christ. In these perilous times, they have a real reason for dread and despair.

Moreover, the Lord will scatter you among all peoples, from one end of the earth to the other end of the earth; and there you shall serve other gods, wood and stone, which you or your fathers have not known. Among those nations you shall find no rest, and there will be no resting place for the sole of your foot; but there the Lord will give you a trembling heart, failing of eyes, and despair of soul. So your life shall hang in doubt before you; and you will be in dread night and day, and shall have no assurance of your life. (Deuteronomy 64-66)

Those who reject the atoning sacrifice of Jesus do not get His protection. They do not get His help. They cannot rest in hope in Him.

Of course, the good news is that they can chose to turn their hearts to Him, confess their sins, and trust in Him up until their moment of death. Sadly many will continue to put off faith until it is too late. Many will choose evil over good and license over submission until God gives them over to their lusts.

And just as they did not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, God gave them over to a depraved mind, to do those things which are not proper, being filled with all unrighteousness, wickedness, greed, evil; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, malice; they are gossips, slanderers, haters of God, insolent, arrogant, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, without understanding, untrustworthy, unloving, unmerciful; and although they know the ordinance of God, that those who practice such things are worthy of death, they not only do the same, but also give hearty approval to those who practice them. (Romans 1:28-32)

If any of you have not yet put your trust in Jesus as Savior and Lord, do not wait. Turn away from evil. Submit to the will of Jesus. Trust Him to take away your sins and cover you with His righteousness.

If any of you know people who are in despair, share the gospel with them. Tell them about the greatness of God. Show them the hope that is within you.

Can Believers Despair?

Are there believers who despair? Yes. Should believers ever despair? Definitely not!

But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, so that the surpassing greatness of the power will be of God and not from ourselves; we are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not despairing; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying about in the body the dying of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus also may be manifested in our body. (2 Corinthians 4:7-10)

Jesus is always with believers in all situations guiding and protecting us. Those difficult situations that happen are for our good, even when we can’t see how it could be for good.

Job had more reasons to despair than almost anyone, yet he trusted in God. He didn’t know why he was being put through such loss, but his loss increased his faith in God and was a great example to people throughout history. I also love this cry of his heart.

“Oh that my words were written!

Oh that they were inscribed in a book!” (Job 19:23)

He may or may not have seen even the partial fulfillment of this cry, but His words are written in the book of Job, in the Holy Scriptures read by Jews and Christians throughout the world and throughout history. Job’s first response to loss was an example to us all. After losing all ten children and all of his wealth, this was his response.

Then Job arose and tore his robe and shaved his head, and he fell to the ground and worshiped. (Job 1:20)

Yes, it is true that he had moments of despair where he cursed his birth, but he then returned to God in faith and hope. After a brief rebuke from God, Job submitted to God’s will.

“Behold, I am insignificant; what can I reply to You?

I lay my hand on my mouth.

Once I have spoken, and I will not answer;

Even twice, and I will add nothing more.” (Job 40:4-5)

After his second rebuke from God, he fully submitted.

Then Job answered the Lord and said, “I know that You can do all things,

And that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted.

‘Who is this that hides counsel without knowledge?’

Therefore I have declared that which I did not understand,

Things too wonderful for me, which I did not know.

‘Hear, now, and I will speak;

I will ask You, and You instruct me.’

I have heard of You by the hearing of the ear;

But now my eye sees You;

Therefore I retract,

And I repent in dust and ashes.” (Job 42:1-6) {emphasis mine}

Job admitted that he did not understand what God was doing, but that God was right; God was good; and God was Lord. Job was able to have hope knowing that God was in control and working for good.

In the case of Job, he was later blessed with more kids, more wealth, and more respect than he had in the beginning. We won’t all see our blessings here on earth, but all believers will receive blessings from their trials.

May our glorious Savior and God fill you with faith and hope in God, His goodness, His power, and His plan. May we all submit to His good will even when we do not understand and even when every part of our earthly body is crying, “stop!” May God fill you with knowledge of Him, faith in Him, and hope in Him.

