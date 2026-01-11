Trust Jesus Substack

The Leonberger metaphor works beautifully because it captures something often missing in discussions about spiritual devotion: the quality of proximity without agenda. Your dog doesn't follow you to accomplish tasks or earn rewards - he follows because being near you is the natural orientation of his day.

What strikes me most is the "nose to backside" observation. It's an honest acknowledgment that even devoted following can have inappropriate expressions. We talk a lot about following God, but less about how our methods of following might sometimes miss the mark even when our intentions are sincere. The distinction between devotion and discernment matters.

Your question about organizing thoughts and actions "from waking to going to bed" around God raises an interesting tension: Is that pattern sustainable without becoming performative? Dogs don't have to manufacture enthusiasm when you return - it's genuine. How do we cultivate that kind of authentic, reflexive attentiveness without it becoming another checklist of spiritual behaviors we're supposed to execute?

