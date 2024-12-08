I’ve been studying Revelation in a women’s Bible Study with women from our church. I noticed that there were multiple cries of “How long?” throughout the book. This made me think, “How many other times is it used in the Bible and what is the context?”

How Long Will Evil Prevail?

Do you ever think “How long, O Lord?” when you look at all of the evil and destruction happening around the world?

As the world gets more and more evil and messed up, I long for heaven more and more. I used to want to go to heaven to be with God, but thought, “Not yet Lord.” Now, thanks to learning more and more about God and heaven and the world getting more and more evil, I can’t wait to go to heaven and the only thing keeping me from crying, “Please take me now!” is the desire to share the Gospel and see some more friends and family be saved.

Be gracious to me, O Lord, for I am pining away;

Heal me, O Lord, for my bones are dismayed.

And my soul is greatly dismayed;

But You, O Lord—how long?

Return, O Lord, rescue my soul;

Save me because of Your lovingkindness. (Psalm 6:2-4) {emphasis mine}

Sometimes in the heat of tragedy, whether from persecution, health issues for us or our loved ones, the tragic loss of a loved one, or just the general evil in the world, our hearts cry out, “But You, O Lord—how long? Return, O Lord, rescue my soul.”

or maybe we say:

How long, O Lord? Will You forget me forever?

How long will You hide Your face from me?

How long shall I take counsel in my soul,

Having sorrow in my heart all the day?

How long will my enemy be exalted over me? (Psalm 13:1-2) {emphasis mine}

Of course, God never forgets us. His plans are perfect and His timing is perfect even if we don’t see that perfection until we join Him in heaven. In hard times, we learn to rely on God; we learn to persevere; and we learn to overcome through our Savior, so we can share the wonderful Gospel of Jesus with those who don’t know Him. When we have joy, even in hardship, our witness is magnified. The only thing we can take with us to heaven is fellow souls. We need to be like Paul who said:

For though I am free from all men, I have made myself a slave to all, so that I may win more. To the Jews I became as a Jew, so that I might win Jews; to those who are under the Law, as under the Law though not being myself under the Law, so that I might win those who are under the Law; to those who are without law, as without law, though not being without the law of God but under the law of Christ, so that I might win those who are without law. To the weak I became weak, that I might win the weak; I have become all things to all men, so that I may by all means save some. I do all things for the sake of the gospel, so that I may become a fellow partaker of it. (1 Corinthians 9:19-23) {emphasis mine}

Sometimes the becoming “all things to all men” means becoming the persecuted, the sick, the weak, the widow, the childless, the single, the homeless, and many other things. It will be worth it to see even one more soul in heaven. I understand that salvation doesn’t come through our power or anything we do, but just to be used as a tool by Jesus in His magnificent work is quite a joy. Keeping our eye on the prize makes every hardship easier.

Like godless jesters at a feast,

They gnashed at me with their teeth.

Lord, how long will You look on?

Rescue my soul from their ravages,

My only life from the lions. (Psalm 35:16-17) {emphasis mine}

It is easy to get frustrated when we are mistreated, especially when we are mistreated for following Jesus and doing what is right. It is easy to get frustrated when we see others prevail when they do wrong, lie, and cheat to get ahead, but we know that the faithful win in the end with God and those who disobey and disdain Him and His followers will receive the just wrath and punishment of God.

How long, O God, will the adversary revile,

And the enemy spurn Your name forever?

Why do You withdraw Your hand, even Your right hand?

From within Your bosom, destroy them! (Psalm 74:10-11) {emphasis mine}

It is difficult for any believer to see what God declares righteous being called evil by government and society. It is difficult to see what God declares evil or an abomination being called good and worthy of praise by government and society, but we know that this will end and justice will prevail. Our awesome God and Creator has foreordained it.

We have become a reproach to our neighbors,

A scoffing and derision to those around us.

How long, O Lord? Will You be angry forever?

Will Your jealousy burn like fire?

Pour out Your wrath upon the nations which do not know You,

And upon the kingdoms which do not call upon Your name. (Psalm 79:4-6) {emphasis mine}

It can be heartbreaking to be persecuted for our faith, but Jesus said, “Remember the word that I said to you, ‘A slave is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted Me, they will also persecute you; if they kept My word, they will keep yours also.” (John 15:20)

As believers, it hurts to see our Savior and Creator mocked and scorned, but He is patient and merciful. Those who do so will be punished as they deserve.

In my Revelation Bible study I read this verse and was comforted: “for they poured out the blood of saints and prophets, and You have given them blood to drink. They deserve it.” (Revelation 16:6) God gives those, who are guilty and who refuse to repent and trust Him, what they deserve. Some may be punished instantly, but they all get their full punishment in the end times at the Great White Throne Judgment.

O God, restore us

And cause Your face to shine upon us, and we will be saved.

O Lord God of hosts,

How long will You be angry with the prayer of Your people? (Psalm 80:3-4) {emphasis mine}

In the meanwhile we need to rest in God’s power and righteousness. We need to pray, to study Scripture, to have hope; to stay faithful to His commands, and to have faith in His sovereignty.

How long, O Lord?

Will You hide Yourself forever?

Will Your wrath burn like fire?

Remember what my span of life is;

For what vanity You have created all the sons of men!

What man can live and not see death?

Can he deliver his soul from the power of Sheol? Selah. (Psalm 89:46-48) {emphasis mine}

Sometimes, because God is outside of time and acts eternally, it feels like God isn’t listening or doesn’t care. We are but a blink of the eye in all of history, but God cares for us. He knows what is best for us. He is building us up for an eternity with Him forever and frequently that means we have to go through hard times to learn to put our trust fully in Him and to truly understand how faithful He is.

How long, O Lord, will I call for help,

And You will not hear?

I cry out to You, “Violence!”

Yet You do not save.

Why do You make me see iniquity,

And cause me to look on wickedness?

Yes, destruction and violence are before me;

Strife exists and contention arises. (Habakkuk 1:2-3) {emphasis mine}

We may feel like this, but our God and Savior is always faithful.

Job Asks “How Long?”

There are also times in the Bible that people say “How Long?” to other people instead of God. When Job loses his wealth, his children, and his health and his friends come to comfort him, Job shares how he feels mistreated by God because he had tried to live a life that honors and obeys God.

Then Bildad the Shuhite answered,

“How long will you say these things,

And the words of your mouth be a mighty wind?

Does God pervert justice?

Or does the Almighty pervert what is right? (Job 8:1-3) {emphasis mine}

At first Job’s friend’s rebuke seems good and godly. Bildad rightly asks, “Does God pervert justice? Or does the Almighty pervert what is right?” Of course God doesn’t!

Then Bildad the Shuhite responded,

“How long will you hunt for words?

Show understanding and then we can talk. (Job 18:1-2) {emphasis mine}

Bildad’s second rebuke is much more questionable, especially combined with his other false accusations against Job. Bildad incorrectly thinks that hard times only come due to sin, but in this case God is allowing Job to undergo torment to show both Job and God’s faithfulness. Poor Job, who has lost everything and is now having his good name and character tarnished through no fault of his own, cries out:

“How long will you torment me

And crush me with words?

These ten times you have insulted me;

You are not ashamed to wrong me. (Job 19:2-3) {emphasis mine}

Job’s cry of “How long” is a righteous cry against false accusations. Bildad and his fellow accusers are reprimanded by God for falsely accusing Job in a way similar to the accusations of Satan also described in the book of Job.

How long will you disobey God?

Sometimes the Bible lists times of believers and/or Jews crying out to God “How long?” to God because of the evil and persecution in the world. Sometimes the Bible lists times that the cry of “How long?” is against those who disobey God.

When the Israelites were being led through the desert on the way to the promised land, they were given manna (a bread like substance from God) to feed them. They were told to collect a days worth 5 days a week, but to collect 2 days worth on the day before the Sabbath (day of rest) because they were not allowed to work on the Sabbath. Not only did they collect extra on the first day (which spoiled and bred worms), but they also failed to collect 2 days worth on the day before the Sabbath and they failed to obey the commandment of the Sabbath.

It came about on the seventh day that some of the people went out to gather, but they found none. Then the Lord said to Moses, “How long do you refuse to keep My commandments and My instructions? See, the Lord has given you the sabbath; therefore He gives you bread for two days on the sixth day. Remain every man in his place; let no man go out of his place on the seventh day.” So the people rested on the seventh day. (Exodus 16:27-30) {emphasis mine}

We may feel like God isn’t doing what we desire, but our Creator, who has the right and power, knows that we repeatedly refuse to do as we are commanded by His holiness and for our good. He also calls our “How long?” to us.

When we fail to listen and obey our punishment is usually to give us up to our sins and allow us to pay the penalty that is our due.

‘Keep on listening, but do not perceive;

Keep on looking, but do not understand.’

Render the hearts of this people insensitive,

Their ears dull,

And their eyes dim,

Otherwise they might see with their eyes,

Hear with their ears,

Understand with their hearts,

And return and be healed.”

Then I said, “Lord, how long?” And He answered,

“Until cities are devastated and without inhabitant,

Houses are without people

And the land is utterly desolate,

The Lord has removed men far away,

And the forsaken places are many in the midst of the land.

Yet there will be a tenth portion in it,

And it will again be subject to burning,

Like a terebinth or an oak

Whose stump remains when it is felled.

The holy seed is its stump.” (Isaiah 6:9b-13) {emphasis mine}

In the wisdom literature of Proverbs, we also hear a cry of “How long?” God’s people will be so foolish and keep disobeying God instead of faithfully submitting to Him.

“How long, O naive ones, will you love being simple-minded?

And scoffers delight themselves in scoffing

And fools hate knowledge?

Turn to my reproof,

Behold, I will pour out my spirit on you;

I will make my words known to you. (Proverbs 1:22-23) {emphasis mine}

We can be fools and disobey God and pay the penalty of our folly or we can trust God, repent, and follow Him and He will “pour out my spirit on you; I will make my words known to you.”

Even Jesus, when his apostles failed to have faith, rebuked them with:

And Jesus answered and said, “You unbelieving and perverted generation, how long shall I be with you? How long shall I put up with you? Bring him here to Me.” (Matthew 17:17) {emphasis mine}

We really do not want to disobey so that God rebukes us with a cry of “How long?” Most of the time we see this, the objects of the “How long?” end up under judgment, but a few repent.

The Lord spoke to Moses and Aaron, saying, “How long shall I bear with this evil congregation who are grumbling against Me? I have heard the complaints of the sons of Israel, which they are making against Me. Say to them, ‘As I live,’ says the Lord, ‘just as you have spoken in My hearing, so I will surely do to you; (Numbers 14:26-28) {emphasis mine}

How Long Until Jesus Returns?

As I said at the beginning of this post, I am longing for the return of Jesus, when all things will be made new and sin, sickness, and death will be vanquished. This desire has been held by faithful believers throughout history and many of these cries for “How long?” are recorded throughout the Bible.

So teach us to number our days,

That we may present to You a heart of wisdom.

Do return, O Lord; how long will it be?

And be sorry for Your servants.

O satisfy us in the morning with Your lovingkindness,

That we may sing for joy and be glad all our days.

Make us glad according to the days You have afflicted us,

And the years we have seen evil. (Psalm 90:12-15) {emphasis mine}

Compared to the perfect creation in the beginning and compared to the new heavens and new earth which are to come, all of our days on earth seem like affliction and are filled with evil. Because our lives on earth are short compared to both history and eternity, our “affliction” feels like an eternity, but it isn’t. When we realize how short our hardship is compared to eternity we “may sing for joy and be glad all our days.” When we realize that everything God puts us through is for our eternal good, He “Make[s] us glad according to the days [He] ha[s] afflicted us.”

When Daniel sees a vision of the Tribulation period in the end times:

Then I heard a holy one speaking, and another holy one said to that particular one who was speaking, “How long will the vision about the regular sacrifice apply, while the transgression causes horror, so as to allow both the holy place and the host to be trampled?” He said to me, “For 2,300 evenings and mornings; then the holy place will be properly restored.” (Daniel 8:13-14) {emphasis mine}

And again Daniel asks:

Then I, Daniel, looked and behold, two others were standing, one on this bank of the river and the other on that bank of the river. And one said to the man dressed in linen, who was above the waters of the river, “How long will it be until the end of these wonders?” I heard the man dressed in linen, who was above the waters of the river, as he raised his right hand and his left toward heaven, and swore by Him who lives forever that it would be for a time, times, and half a time; and as soon as they finish shattering the power of the holy people, all these events will be completed. (Daniel 12:5-7) {emphasis mine}

Revelation describes the faithful tribulation converts that are martyred due to their faithfulness to God. They also cry out, “How long?”

When the Lamb broke the fifth seal, I saw underneath the altar the souls of those who had been slain because of the word of God, and because of the testimony which they had maintained; and they cried out with a loud voice, saying, “How long, O Lord, holy and true, will You refrain from judging and avenging our blood on those who dwell on the earth?” (Revelation 6:9-10) {emphasis mine}

At first, God’s response may seem cold-hearted, but it isn’t. He has a perfect plan and it will be fulfilled perfectly. “… and they were told that they should rest for a little while longer, until the number of their fellow servants and their brethren who were to be killed even as they had been, would be completed also.” (Revelation 6:11b)

Then I looked, and behold, a white cloud, and sitting on the cloud was one like a son of man, having a golden crown on His head and a sharp sickle in His hand. And another angel came out of the temple, crying out with a loud voice to Him who sat on the cloud, “Put in your sickle and reap, for the hour to reap has come, because the harvest of the earth is ripe.” Then He who sat on the cloud swung His sickle over the earth, and the earth was reaped. (Revelation 14:14-16) {emphasis mine}

Throughout history, believers have been crying out “How long?” but God promises the “hour to reap [will] come,” and this event to come is as good as history because it will happen. The believers will be collected to heaven to be with Jesus, while the unbelievers will be reaped to eternal punishment in hell. They rejected God and they will get an eternity without God, because they deserve it.

Then the seventh angel poured out his bowl upon the air, and a loud voice came out of the temple from the throne, saying, “It is done.” And there were flashes of lightning and sounds and peals of thunder; and there was a great earthquake, such as there had not been since man came to be upon the earth, so great an earthquake was it, and so mighty. (Revelation 16:17-18) {emphasis mine}

Jesus declared “It is finished” when He died on the cross to take away our sins making a way for us to enter God’s presence. God declared, “It is done.” when judgment comes to all those who rejected God and the work of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world.

“How long, O Lord?” is our cry. I don’t know how long, but everything I see in Scripture and everything I see in the current events says our time is short. Make sure you are right with God. The blessing is more amazing than we can ever imagine, but the curse is also more horrible than any of us can imagine.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

More Verses relating to “How Long?”

God takes His stand in His own congregation;

He judges in the midst of the rulers.

How long will you judge unjustly

And show partiality to the wicked? Selah. (Psalm 82:1-2) {emphasis mine}

Rise up, O Judge of the earth,

Render recompense to the proud.

How long shall the wicked, O Lord,

How long shall the wicked exult? (Psalm 94:2-3) {emphasis mine}

My soul, my soul! I am in anguish! Oh, my heart!

My heart is pounding in me;

I cannot be silent,

Because you have heard, O my soul,

The sound of the trumpet,

The alarm of war.

Disaster on disaster is proclaimed,

For the whole land is devastated;

Suddenly my tents are devastated,

My curtains in an instant.

How long must I see the standard

And hear the sound of the trumpet? (Jeremiah 4:19-21) {emphasis mine}

“I have heard what the prophets have said who prophesy falsely in My name, saying, ‘I had a dream, I had a dream!’ How long? Is there anything in the hearts of the prophets who prophesy falsehood, even these prophets of the deception of their own heart, who intend to make My people forget My name by their dreams which they relate to one another, just as their fathers forgot My name because of Baal? (Jeremiah 23:25-27) {emphasis mine}

Then the angel of the Lord said, “O Lord of hosts, how long will You have no compassion for Jerusalem and the cities of Judah, with which You have been indignant these seventy years?” The Lord answered the angel who was speaking with me with gracious words, comforting words. (Zechariah 1:12-13) {emphasis mine}

How long will you lie down, O sluggard?

When will you arise from your sleep?

“A little sleep, a little slumber,

A little folding of the hands to rest”—

Your poverty will come in like a vagabond

And your need like an armed man. (Proverbs 6:9-11) {emphasis mine}

And one of the crowd answered Him, “Teacher, I brought You my son, possessed with a spirit which makes him mute; and whenever it seizes him, it slams him to the ground and he foams at the mouth, and grinds his teeth and stiffens out. I told Your disciples to cast it out, and they could not do it.” And He *answered them and *said, “O unbelieving generation, how long shall I be with you? How long shall I put up with you? Bring him to Me!” They brought the boy to Him. When he saw Him, immediately the spirit threw him into a convulsion, and falling to the ground, he began rolling around and foaming at the mouth. And He asked his father, “How long has this been happening to him?” And he said, “From childhood. It has often thrown him both into the fire and into the water to destroy him. But if You can do anything, take pity on us and help us!” And Jesus said to him, “ ‘If You can?’ All things are possible to him who believes.” Immediately the boy’s father cried out and said, “I do believe; help my unbelief.” (Mark 9:17-24) {emphasis mine}

The Lord said to Moses, “How long will this people spurn Me? And how long will they not believe in Me, despite all the signs which I have performed in their midst? I will smite them with pestilence and dispossess them, and I will make you into a nation greater and mightier than they.” (Numbers 14:11-12) {emphasis mine}

As for your adulteries and your lustful neighings,

The lewdness of your prostitution

On the hills in the field,

I have seen your abominations.

Woe to you, O Jerusalem!

How long will you remain unclean?” (Jeremiah 13:27) {emphasis mine}

The Jews then gathered around Him, and were saying to Him, “How long will You keep us in suspense? If You are the Christ, tell us plainly.” Jesus answered them, “I told you, and you do not believe; the works that I do in My Father’s name, these testify of Me. (John 10:24-25) {emphasis mine}

