I’ve never been good at asking for help or slowing down in my work. I tend to multitask. I hate having downtime where I’m not being productive. Of course, for a lowly human like me, that comes with a cost. We were never expected to work non-stop. God set an example for us with His creation of the universe. He created for six days and then rested on the seventh. As I explained to my VBS kids, God didn’t rest because He was tired, but to set an example for us because He knew we would get tired if we tried to work without rest and tried to carry every burden ourselves.

I learned this lesson the hard way. My youngest has Down Syndrome. When he was young, he had lots of health issues. In addition to many other issues, he basically got pneumonia once every month in the winter and every other month in the summer. I’ve had to rush him to the hospital so many times I’ve lost count. I used to know all the doctors and nurses on the pediatric floor of the hospital. I ran a business and took care of my two children, my youngest being the one that took all I had to give. For 3+ years, I never went into a deep sleep because I was listening for the sound of my son’s breathing and could hear one hitch in his breath from across the house. I could have asked for more help from my husband, and he would’ve gladly helped more. I could have asked for help from friends and church members, and I have no doubt they would’ve helped. I could have asked for more help from God, but I did a poor job of that as well. I tried to carry all the burdens myself. I felt like the world (or at least my family’s world) would fall apart if I slowed down even a little, and I paid for it with my health.

After my son got healthier, I dealt with adrenal problems for a decade or more. If I tried to do much at all, my body with go into full adrenal collapse where I could barely sit up or eat, much less take care of all of my responsibilities. I got into a horrible spiral where I felt bad, so it took longer for me to get things done, which gave me more stress, which made me feel worse, etc. I finally had to let go. I had to give it over to God. I had to accept that there were some things I just couldn’t do. I had to accept that my house would be organized for efficiency, but not be show worthy.

As I started letting go of doing it all, my health improved, and I started being able to do things beyond the must-do responsibilities. I started having a little free time to see friends. I started having time for ministry. I started writing. I had to let go and stop trying to be God and juggle every detail in the lives of my family and business. I had to be still and hand my burdens over to God.

I am not God and shouldn’t attempt bearing all the burdens when I can hand them over to my very good God and Creator who can carry them easily.

“Cease striving and know that I am God;

I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

(Psalm 46:10)

I don’t think any Christian would ever claim to be God or be as important as God, but sometimes we live our lives as if we believe that we have to keep everything moving in the right direction or everything will fall apart. That isn’t our job; it is God’s job. We are not God.

I remember reading The Hiding Place by Corrie Ten Boom (I strongly recommend reading it if you haven’t). When Corrie was a little girl, she was talking to her dad about her troubles. He asked her to carry his heavy bag of watch parts. She immediately had to put it down because it was too heavy for her. Her dad easily picked up the bag and carried it for their entire walk. He told her that although the bag was too heavy for her, her daddy could easily carry it.

In the same way, we need to hand over our burdens to God. They may be too heavy for us to carry, but they are easy for God to carry.

We are not God and shouldn’t act like it. We need to hand all our burdens over to our Father God. There is no burden too big or too small to hand over to Him. Everything goes better when we entrust them to our God, Savior, and Creator.

Unless the Lord builds the house,

They labor in vain who build it;

Unless the Lord guards the city,

The watchman keeps awake in vain.

It is vain for you to rise up early,

To retire late,

To eat the bread of painful labors;

For He gives to His beloved even in his sleep.

(Psalm 127:1-2)

We try to do it all ourselves. We don’t ask friends, family, or God for help. God says that if we haven’t given it over to Him, everything we do is in vain.

Knowing all of this with all of my heart, mind, and soul doesn’t make it easy. I still constantly fall back into the workaholic, can-do-it-all mentality and work myself into poor health. I just went through an overwhelming June where I was starting to have my old adrenal issues by the end of the month. I needed yet another reminder to rest in Jesus. He’s all I need, even in the hardest times, even when there seems to not be enough hours in the day. Amazingly, sometimes adding a little downtime to rest and talk with God is what I need to enable me to work more efficiently and get done earlier than when I try to keep working because I’m “too busy.”

Do you have trouble trying to do too much? Do you have trouble asking for help from others and from God? I pray that you learn from my poor example, so you don’t have to go through a decade of forced rest. (It reminds me of the 40 years of exile that the Israelites got for the 40 Sabbath years they didn’t observe.) Sometimes, when we refuse to willingly slow down and rest in God, He will cause circumstances that force us to slow down whether we want to or not.

May God guide us to focus on Him and not on the mountain that is our to-do list. Help us understand that He is God and we are not. Help us understand that God made a day of rest because we need it. Working through every Sabbath is a sign that we don’t trust God enough to rest in Him. Help us trust that He will enable us to accomplish what He wants us to accomplish if we rest in Him and spend one day focused on Him instead of our to-do list.

Trust Jesus

FYI, If you would like to hear more about dealing with hard times and my story, you can check out my book Joy in the Storm. It is available in paperback or ebook.

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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