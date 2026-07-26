Many Christians have a love/hate relationship with the Bible. They know they should read the Bible, but when they start reading, they lose focus and have trouble finding the time and understanding what they have read when they do find time to read the Bible.

This post will first give a description of the importance of Bible study and the right attitude for Bible study. Then I will give some practical advice and options for implementing Bible study in our lives. I hope this will be a blessing to you.

A Right Attitude Towards God’s Word

Psalm 119 is the longest chapter in the Bible. It is also primarily a praise Psalm of God and His Word. It is divided into sections—each starting with a letter of the Hebrew alphabet. I have included the section for the letter He.

Teach me the way of Your statutes, Lord,

And I shall comply with it to the end.

Give me understanding, so that I may comply with Your Law

And keep it with all my heart.

Make me walk in the path of Your commandments,

For I delight in it.

Incline my heart to Your testimonies,

And not to dishonest gain.

Turn my eyes away from looking at what is worthless,

And revive me in Your ways.

Establish Your word to Your servant

As that which produces reverence for You.

Take away my disgrace which I dread,

For Your judgments are good.

Behold, I long for Your precepts;

Revive me through Your righteousness.

(Psalm 119:33-40) {emphasis mine}

This passage does a good job of describing what our attitude should be when we approach the Word of God.

“Teach me the way of Your statutes, Lord,” - It is a good practice to pray before reading the Bible. (No, I don’t always follow my own advice, but it is best.) We are trying to not only learn more about God and what He expects of us, but also to approach our God and Creator in close fellowship and submission to Him. We should pray that He would teach us. We also don’t want to ignore the last word in this line, “Lord.” We should approach the Bible fully submitted to God and seeking the truth, not trying to defend our existing beliefs using the Bible.

“Give me understanding, so that I may comply with Your Law” – We should pray that God would help us understand His Word. We don’t want understanding just for knowledge’s sake, but so that we may comply with God’s law. We should approach God’s Word with the attitude that understanding will help us better comply with God’s commands and plan.

“Make me walk in the path of Your commandments” – We want to pray that God will help us obey His commandments, acknowledging that God knows better than us what is best for us.

“Incline my heart to Your testimonies” – The natural way of approaching God’s Word is to look for support for what we already believe, but this should not be our attitude or approach. We should pray that God would open our hearts and minds to the truth in His Word, so we know and understand the whole truth communicated to us through the Bible. When we read something that contradicts our worldview, it can be very uncomfortable. We naturally resist a change in worldview. It is only through the aid of the Holy Spirit and a heart and mind completely submitted to God that we can accept the truths in the Bible.

“Turn my eyes away from looking at what is worthless” – One of the biggest impediments to reading the Bible is all the distractions in life today. We need God to help us see the value of time in the Bible and the worthlessness of most of the distractions in our lives, especially TV, internet, and social media, which take up much of our “busy” lives. So often eliminating just a portion of these distractions can free up a large amount of time to study God’s Word.

“Establish Your word to Your servant” – We should pray that God’s Word would not just be another fact in our mind, but that He would establish His Word as the foundation of all we believe, and all we speak, and all we do.

“Behold, I long for Your precepts” – The goal should be to desire God’s Word above all the distractions of life.

Having the right attitude towards God’s Word doesn’t happen instantly. It takes prayer, submission to God, and study to truly “long for [God’s] precepts.”

Practical Bible Study

There are two primary ways of approaching God’s Word: deep and wide.

Wide

As a general rule, I recommend starting wide and then later going deep. When I say wide, I mean understanding the whole of Scripture. We need to start by reading the whole Bible. By reading through the entire Bible several times, we start to see how everything in the Bible relates to everything else.

When I first started reading the Bible, I started at the beginning and read straight through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Most days I would read from the first chapter heading on the left side of a page spread to the first chapter heading on the next page spread, averaging two pages per day. I would then reread the New Testament again. Then I would read the whole Bible again.

I later discovered plans to help read the Bible in a year. Most of these plans have readings from the Old and New Testaments every day. The one I used had a reading from the Old Testament, the wisdom literature (in OT), the Gospels, and the rest of the New Testament. The positive to this split reading plan is that it prevents getting bogged down in books like Leviticus and Numbers. The negative side of this split reading plan is that it breaks up the history of the Bible, decreasing big picture understanding. I now don’t recommend this type of reading plan. If you took a novel and read a portion of the first quarter, a portion of the 2nd quarter, a portion of the 3rd quarter, and a portion of the 4th quarter each day, it would be very difficult to follow what was happening in the story and it would be hard to remember what happened before what. This is also true in the Bible. This kind of reading plan can help you check the box of reading the Bible, but it doesn’t help with understanding, which is the point of Bible reading.

One problem with the traditional order of the Bible is that it isn’t really chronological. The first groups of books are mostly chronological, but after that, it is organized by the longest books to the shortest books rather than chronologically. This can make it confusing. In the Gospels through Acts, things are roughly chronological, but the rest of the books are not chronological.

For learning the whole Bible, I would recommend a chronological Bible in a year reading plan. Reading the Bible in chronological order helps you see exactly how God’s plan rolls out and how one principle builds on the previous principle . It also puts together parallel passages such as 2 Samuel with 1 Kings or the four Gospels, so you can see how the different books add details that aren’t in the other book(s). It helps us see the complete picture. My understanding of the Bible grew enormously when I finally read the Bible in chronological order.

It isn’t absolutely necessary to read the Bible in a year, but reading in a shorter period can help you see how the whole Bible fits together. If read over multiple years, by the time you get to the end, you’ve likely forgotten what you read in the beginning, especially the first couple of times you read through the Bible.

I’ve heard multiple people recommend reading through the Bible in 90 days for this very reason. I am certain that it would be a tremendous benefit, but have to admit that I haven’t done it. It is on my very long to-do list.

Covering a large portion of Scripture in a short time period really helps you to see the big picture of the Bible. It helps you see how it all fits together. Reading the entire Bible helps you to see how God’s Word fits together as one book, and how it isn’t just a bunch of man made books written over millennia and compiled together.

Deep

There is a benefit to reading the whole Bible and reading it quickly, so we can see the complete plan of God, but there is also a benefit to slowing down and really digging into the Bible.

The Bible isn’t like most books. Most books you get a lot out of the first reading, a little out of the second reading, and very little new information out of additional readings. The Bible, on the other hand, grows in depth with every reading. Every time I read the Bible, I find information and connections that I hadn’t seen before.

If you are reading for speed, you can miss much of this depth. Sometimes we need to slow down and just read a brief passage or even just one verse and to dig into it.

There are multiple ways to dig into the Bible and learn more. I will mention some, but there are so many I’m sure I will miss some important methods.

The easiest for a new believer is to get a study Bible. A study Bible can list parallel, clarifying, and mirroring passages. It can describe details in the original languages that are not clear in the English translation. It can describe cultural details that explain how the original audience would take what is written rather than viewing it through modern culture. The concern with study Bibles is that they are only as good as the person writing the study notes. Some are very helpful, but some can lead you astray. As a new Christian, you likely won’t know who to trust and could be led astray by a bad study Bible. We also need to understand that all study notes are from the mind of a person, not God. They are not inerrant like the original texts. Even the best study Bible will have at least minor errors, so we need to be careful. I’m sure there are plenty of good study Bibles, but the John MacArthur Study Bible is a good one.

Sometimes repetition can help us. I have taken a short New Testament book and read it daily for a month. During this time, some days I read through the whole book for a wide view of what is being taught. Other days, I study commentary or study notes and parallel passages or related passages from a study Bible. Some days I look at the application of what I am reading and what it tells me about God, Jesus, and myself. The idea is to really get to know that particular book. (Works best with books that are 5 chapters or less or with a single Psalm.)

Sometimes I dig deep into a book or passage. This can be finding as many related passages as possible through study links in a Bible, keyword searches where I read other passages that use the same keywords, or using an interlinear app to look at the original language through Bible dictionaries. The Blue Letter Bible App has a very good interlinear function.

Sometimes digging in by asking key questions can be useful. Even better, journaling questions and answers can be useful. (I know if this turns you off. It took decades before I was willing to journal or write notes, but I have grown immensely since giving in and doing so.)

As a general rule, I like to see what the whole Bible says and not try to just defend my own beliefs. That being said, it is useful to do an exhaustive biblical search on a subject. (Some of my very long posts are because of my doing this). When doing this, you pick a subject (election, sin, forgiveness, Scripture, etc.) and you use a Bible app or concordance to search for every Bible verse that addresses this subject by searching for keywords. I usually compile them in a document on my computer, but you can do it by hand if you prefer. I then organize the passages with similar arguments together and then add notes. By explaining what you’ve learned, it helps you to organize your thoughts and understanding. You never know a subject as well as when you are able to teach it to others. By writing out a full article on the subject, supported with all the verses/passages you found, you can come to a complete understanding of the subject. Sometimes you might even find that your understanding was incorrect and you have to tweak or completely change your beliefs. This is what should happen.

Deep and Wide

Most of my life, I have done either deep or wide study, but lately I have combined them and grown exponentially in my understanding of the Bible.

There is a big argument on whether to do your Bible reading in the morning or in the evening (or some other time). If you read the Bible in the morning, you start your day with God’s Word. This orients your mind to God, so you have God on the brain from the moment you start your day. Of course, some of us aren’t morning people. Morning reading used to feel worthless because I wasn’t at my mental best first thing in the morning. Other people do their reading in the evening, maybe as a final activity before bed. This is a good conclusion to the day, and you can use your Bible reading to check how you did during the day. Recently, I have split my Bible reading into morning (so I start my day with God’s Word) and evening Bible reading (so I finish my day with God’s Word). This way I get the best of both worlds. I have really been blessed by this rhythm. In reality, the best time to read the Bible is whenever you can make it happen and give God’s Word your full attention, so don’t stress over when you read the Bible as long as you read it.

Recently, I have really made time for God’s Word in both a deep and wide fashion. The more I read the Bible; the more I crave the Bible. I have a read the Bible in a year app on my phone. I read a portion of the daily reading in the morning and the rest at bedtime.

I also have a large print note taking Bible. I study this Bible every evening (at least one chapter). As I read a passage, I make notes on my thoughts. I search for other verses/passages on the same subject, using the same keywords, that prophesied what is happening, that fulfilled the prophecy described, or that parallel the verse or passage in some way. All the connections are noted in my note-taking Bible. I use a Bible app to do searches for these related passages. When I know a passage exists, but can’t find it, I’ve also resorted to doing an AI search for the passage. When I use AI, I always then look up the particular verse/passage and do all my study from the Bible, not AI. This is important because AI can hallucinate and make things up. Never rely exclusively on AI.

The last Bible study I do is when I write my articles (usually 2/week). I research specific subjects or ideas based on a passage I recently read or a sermon I recently listened to. I then do an exhaustive study on whatever subject I am studying and then prayerfully put together an explanation based on my Bible research. This helps me to organize my thoughts and understanding of a subject. Occasionally, I will even change my conclusion based on what I find in my Bible research. Always be willing to change your beliefs to align with Scripture.

Although I have been blessed by combining wide reading of the whole Bible, deep reading of short passages, and deep study on a subject combined with writing up a defense of the subject in order to organize my thoughts and biblical defense of the subject, it usually isn’t best to start with this level of deep study. It would be great, but too often new Christians would fail at keeping up with this regimen and then stop entirely. Most of the time it is better to ease into Bible reading, so you can find success and start a new habit.

For Christians new to daily reading of the Bible, I would suggest reading a chronological Bible from start to finish. I would recommend getting a Chronological Bible in a year Bible, but don’t beat yourself up if you cannot finish in a year. Try to get into the habit of reading at least once per day. If you can split up reading into morning and evening, even better. Once you’ve read through the entire Bible at least twice, add some form of deep Bible study. If you have to reduce your wide reading to add depth, that is definitely fine. If you can do daily deep and wide, that is even better. Once you’ve read through the Bible at least twice, starting researching subjects and writing up summaries of what you believe and why is a very useful skill. You can choose to share them with others (which encourages thoroughness and careful thought), or you can just save them for yourself. The Bible commands us to be ready to give an answer:

but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, but with gentleness and respect (1 Peter 3:15)

Knowing the Bible

Reading and understanding the Bible is very important, and today we have easy access to the Bible (books, phone apps, web pages, etc.), but sometimes we don’t have access to a Bible. Also, if the world keeps going in the direction it is currently going, a time may come when Bibles are not readily accessible (yet one more reason to have physical Bibles at home), so memorizing the Bible is strongly recommended.

I am poor at memorizing things, but I have learned to memorize Bible verses. I have memorized most verses by helping my special needs son. He is in an AWANA program and has to memorize one or more verses every week during the school year. He has trouble memorizing, so I make up songs for each verse or passage he has to memorize, and we sing them together. This has helped me memorize verses I would otherwise forget. My eldest son (in college) has memorized at least 5 chapters from the Bible, and he reviews one of them every night before bed so he won’t forget them. When my youngest son finishes the AWANA program in 3 years, I then hope to start memorizing a couple of chapters, starting with Romans 8.

When you have memorized Bible verses, you can quote the Bible any time you need them. It is especially useful to memorize verses related to sharing the Gospel. Memorizing Romans 3:23, Romans 5:8, Romans 6:23, Romans 8:1, and Romans 10:9 is a good place to start, but the more you memorize, the more ready you are to answer for the hope that is in you.

I hope this has been useful for you and will grow your love for God and His Word and increase your faithfulness to your Lord and Savior.

Trust Jesus

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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