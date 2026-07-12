America is considered a Christian nation. The majority of Americans claim to be Christians, but when I look around me, I don’t see most people living lives that honor Jesus or follow His commands. The Bible says:

“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter. Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness.’ (Matthew 7:21-23) {emphasis mine}

That made me think, “What is the clearest sign that someone is a true Christian—a child of God?” What can people see that suggests that a person is recognized by Jesus as a child of God and not just a pretender?

This verse has always inspired me.

Now as they observed the confidence of Peter and John and understood that they were uneducated and untrained men, they were amazed, and began to recognize them as having been with Jesus. (Acts 4:13)

There was something about Peter and John that made it obvious that they had a relationship with Jesus. The only thing this verse mentions is confidence, but obviously, that isn’t a sufficient trait in itself. There are lots of people confident in their beliefs that are completely confident in falsehoods. What is the clearest sign that someone truly is a Christian?

A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” (John 13:34-35) {emphasis mine}

Jesus clearly tells us the clearest sign that someone is truly following Him is that they “have love for one another.”

When Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment is:

“Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?” And He said to him, “ ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 22:36-40)

Love of God and love of His image bearers is the greatest sign that a person is a true follower of Jesus. This doesn’t mean they condone everyone’s sins, but it does mean they love the people around them and want what is best for them.

It breaks my heart to see how many self proclaimed Christians attack both believers and unbelievers. The hate that is communicated is overwhelming. Sometimes it is “Christians” supposedly “discerning evil in others.” These “Christians” don’t follow the biblical process for correction.

“If your brother sins, go and show him his fault in private; if he listens to you, you have won your brother. But if he does not listen to you, take one or two more with you, so that by the mouth of two or three witnesses every fact may be confirmed. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church; and if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector. (Matthew 18:15-17)

Today, Christians widely air their grievances online for all to see. In many cases, they seem to glory in destroying fellow Christians and tearing them down. There is no private correction. There is no love and restoration. In many cases, the accusations are based on the most tenuous evidence and rumors rather than actual evidence of wrongdoing. Many of these people monetize the act of tearing down other believers. Is this godly? Is this what God wants? I don’t think so.

We are told to help and encourage one another, not destroy one another. Yes, we need to correct errors and false teaching, but we need to check the log in our own eye before we accuse others for the speck in their eye.

We also see Christians wishing the most awful things on those who don’t believe. I understand the abhorrence of a Muslim terrorist torturing and killing an innocent, but instead of wanting judgment on that person, shouldn’t we desire they repent of their sin and trust Jesus as Savior? I am not saying there should be no consequences for sin. I have no problem with punishment for rape, murder, stealing, etc., but that doesn’t mean we should revel in their destruction. Jesus never celebrated the judgment of sinners; He mourned it while carrying it out.

When Job was defending his righteousness to his friends and accusers, he asked this question:

“Have I rejoiced at the extinction of my enemy,

Or exulted when evil befell him?

No, I have not allowed my mouth to sin

By asking for his life in a curse.”

(Job 31:29-30) {emphasis mine}

Have you “allowed [your] mouth to sin by asking for his life in a curse?” Do you excitedly beg God for retribution, or do you mourn the sin and pray for repentance and forgiveness of the sinner?

“But I say to you who hear, love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. … Treat others the same way you want them to treat you. For even sinners love those who love them. If you do good to those who do good to you, what credit is that to you? For even sinners do the same. If you lend to those from whom you expect to receive, what credit is that to you? Even sinners lend to sinners in order to receive back the same amount. But love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return; and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High; for He Himself is kind to ungrateful and evil men. Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful. (Luke 6:27-28, 31-36)

The internet has brought out the worst in us. So many people respond in such hateful manners against people they don’t know and don’t seem to recognize as image bearers of God. Little doctrinal disagreements turn into atrocious diatribes about the person who disagrees. (One individual who disagreed with me on some doctrinal point accused me of being demon possessed.) Just as Job’s friends falsely accused him of all of kinds of sins because they saw him suffering and assumed it was a punishment from God, many of us will attack a person based on one online comment, without knowing the person, their beliefs, or their circumstances. Some of the most hateful people online call themselves Christians. Are they really? Whether they are or aren’t, they are blaspheming the name of Jesus by claiming to be like Jesus and acting in an opposite manner.

We are absolutely called to correct falsehoods, especially regarding the Bible, but all correction should be with the motivation to draw them to a closer relationship with Jesus, not to destroy them for a mistake. It breaks my heart to see supposed “mature” Christians destroying new Christians over a doctrinal error they have because they haven’t had time to grow in their faith and understanding of God and the Bible. These “mature” Christians forget they were unbelievers once, and they were uninformed and unenlightened once. None of us ever has a perfect understanding of God and His Word. New Christians can’t be expected to know everything the moment they become Christians. We all go through a lifelong period of maturing in our faith and understanding of God. When a new Christian is attacked for not having perfect doctrine, they can be destroyed and pushed away from serving God. A gentle correction, well supported by Scripture, can cause that new Christian to grow in their faith and become a beacon of light to those around them.

May God help us see all people as image bearers of God. May He grow our love for Himself, fellow believers, and the lost. May He use our words and actions to draw people to Him instead of pushing them away. If we have acted harshly towards others with our words or deeds, may God help us apologize and make reconciliation with those we have harmed, even if initially the other person was in the wrong. May we love God and others so much that people see us and know that we have been with Jesus.

Trust Jesus

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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