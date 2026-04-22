I have recently gotten into several discussions about what the Bible says about life after death. One passage I used as part of my argument was this story, told by Jesus. Many people said it is a parable and shouldn’t be used to define what happens after death.

I decided to look at the story and especially the surrounding context to see if they were correct. Since I did the research, I figured it was worth sharing what I found and my conclusions.

I knew that this story differed from most parables because nowhere else is a proper name used in a parable, but that led me to investigate further. Is the story of Lazarus and the Rich Man a parable, and how should it be interpreted? It obviously is in the Bible to communicate some truth to us. The best way to answer this question is to look at the context in which it was told and to see how Jesus introduces and uses other parables.

To begin with, I want to share the passage of concern:

“Now there was a rich man, and he habitually dressed in purple and fine linen, enjoying himself in splendor every day. And a poor man named Lazarus was laid at his gate, covered with sores, and longing to be fed from the scraps which fell from the rich man’s table; not only that, the dogs also were coming and licking his sores. Now it happened that the poor man died and was carried away by the angels to Abraham’s arms; and the rich man also died and was buried. And in Hades he raised his eyes, being in torment, and saw Abraham far away and Lazarus in his arms. And he cried out and said, ‘Father Abraham, have mercy on me and send Lazarus, so that he may dip the tip of his finger in water and cool off my tongue, for I am in agony in this flame.’ But Abraham said, ‘Child, remember that during your life you received your good things, and likewise Lazarus bad things; but now he is being comforted here, and you are in agony. And besides all this, between us and you a great chasm has been set, so that those who want to go over from here to you will not be able, nor will any people cross over from there to us.’ And he said, ‘Then I request of you, father, that you send him to my father’s house— for I have five brothers—in order that he may warn them, so that they will not come to this place of torment as well.’ But Abraham said, ‘They have Moses and the Prophets; let them hear them.’ But he said, ‘No, father Abraham, but if someone goes to them from the dead, they will repent!’ But he said to him, ‘If they do not listen to Moses and the Prophets, they will not be persuaded even if someone rises from the dead.’ ” (Luke 16:19-31)

This story/parable is one of several that Jesus told to the Pharisees and scribes after they complained, “This Man receives sinners and eats with them.”

Jesus replies, and the Bible says, “And so He told them this parable, saying” (Luke 15:3), and He told the parable of the 99 sheep and the one lost sheep. This parable is explicitly announced as a parable, and He immediately interprets the parable, “I tell you that in the same way, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous people who have no need of repentance.” (Luke 15:7)

Jesus then follows with the parable of the Lost Coin. After finishing telling the parable, He explains it, “In the same way, I tell you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.” (Luke 15:10)

Next, He tells the parable of the Prodigal Son. This parable’s meaning is described by the father in the story, “But we had to celebrate and rejoice, because this brother of yours was dead and has begun to live, and was lost and has been found.” (Luke 15:32) paralleling the explanation of the previous two parables.

Jesus then tells the parable of the Unrighteous Manager. Jesus once again explains the parable to His disciples. “And if you have not been faithful in the use of that which is another’s, who will give you that which is your own? No servant can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth.” (Luke 16:12-13) Jesus then addresses the Pharisees, about whom the parable was told.

Jesus then tells the story of Lazarus and the Rich Man. This story is not called a parable and does not have an explanation at the end. If it was written as an explicit description of actual events, then it would not be necessary to explain the story, like Jesus usually does with His parables. There is nothing within this story, or outside it, that suggests it should be taken figuratively instead of literally.

Jesus then proceeds to tell His disciples the dangers of being a stumbling block to others and when the disciples ask Him to “Increase our faith!” He tells them if they had faith the size of a mustard seed they could command a mulberry tree to be thrown into the sea.

He then tells a parable about a servant and concludes it with the description, “So you too, when you do all the things which were commanded you, say, ‘We are unworthy slaves; we have done only that which we ought to have done.’ ”(Luke 17:10)

Notice that in almost every case in which He tells a parable, He then interprets the parable, but He does not explain the story of Lazarus and the Rich Man, nor does He call it a parable like He does with at least half of the other parables.

The fact that the story of Lazarus and the Rich Man:

Is not called a parable. Uses a proper name. Is not explained.

Suggests that we are to take this story literally and not try to allegorize it.

If we can take the story literally, then we learn:

Those who die are alive and aware of their surroundings and the surroundings of others. Those who trust Jesus go to one location, and those who reject Him go to another location. There is no way to cross from either location to the other. Those who died without Jesus will be in agony. People don’t trust Jesus because of evidence (like someone raised from the dead)

If we try to take this story as a parable, what is it trying to communicate? There is no way to know its meaning with certainty, since there is no explanation. I’m sure there are some people with an opinion on what the parable could mean, but it would only be an opinion. Unlike these parables, Jesus never explains this one. Without an explanation, it can’t share truth with us. Jesus is not a God of confusion, so we must be able to take this story explicitly as told.

Even if this story is not a historical story or actual event, it is still clearly meant to be taken literally. There is nothing within or without that suggests it has a figurative meaning.

I hope this helps clarify this passage and also helps you to interpret the Bible consistently and rightly as a whole.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

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