Recently I was in a conversation online and I was accused of being one of those Christians who focuses too much on the Old Testament. It was ironic, because when I was a younger Christian, I wasn’t quite sure what to do with the Old Testament. Did it matter? I didn’t think it was as important as the New Testament, so when I first started reading the Bible, I’d read the whole Bible and then reread the New Testament and then start over again.

Later I realized the Old Testament is just as important as the New Testament. Jesus treated it as important and reading the whole Bible, I realized that not only does the New Testament help clarify the Old Testament, but the Old Testament helps clarify the New Testament. The Bible is one coherent whole that should not be separated.

What Jesus Thinks About the Old Testament

If you read the Gospels, Jesus is constantly quoting the Old Testament, usually with a phrase like “It is written …” or “Have you not heard … .” Sometimes He talks of the “sacred Scriptures,” “the Law and Prophets,” or “Moses.” If the Old Testament is so important to Jesus, shouldn’t we also value the Old Testament? According to one source I found online, Jesus directly quoted 23 verses in the Old Testament, but referred to at least 18 other passages. According to this source 180 of 1,800 verses recording Jesus’s words are direct quotes or allusions to the Old Testament.

There is also one sermon of Jesus, that I would give almost anything to hear, but it is only alluded to instead of recorded. While walking on the road to Emmaus with two companions after His resurrection, He used the Old Testament Scriptures to explain everything about Himself.

And He said to them, “O foolish men and slow of heart to believe in all that the prophets have spoken! Was it not necessary for the Christ to suffer these things and to enter into His glory?” Then beginning with Moses and with all the prophets, He explained to them the things concerning Himself in all the Scriptures. (Luke 24:25-27) {emphasis mine}

For those who don’t know, the first four books of the Old Testament are referred to as the Law of Moses and the Last sixteen books (skipping Lamentations) are referred to as the prophets, so this is clearly saying that Jesus used all of the Old Testament to explain Himself. The only Scriptures in existence when Jesus spoke was what we now call the Old Testament.

In Jesus’s most famous sermon, the sermon on the mount, He said:

Do not think that I came to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I did not come to abolish but to fulfill. For truly I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or stroke shall pass from the Law until all is accomplished. Whoever then annuls one of the least of these commandments, and teaches others to do the same, shall be called least in the kingdom of heaven; but whoever keeps and teaches them, he shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven. (Matthew 5:17-19)

Jesus came to fulfill the Old Testament. He did not come to abolish it. Jesus clearly valued the Old Testament and communicated that it was valuable for teaching in His time and in the future. He also had a curse for those who tried to annul the Old Testament.

Slightly later He said,

For if you believed Moses, you would believe Me, for he wrote about Me. But if you do not believe his writings, how will you believe My words?” (Matthew 5:46-47) {emphasis mine}

Moses wrote Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronom,y which are the first 5 books of the Old Testament. Jesus is saying, if we do not believe these, how can we believe in Him?

In Luke, Jesus once again talks about the importance of the Scriptures (the Old Testament). He says:

Now He said to them, “These are My words which I spoke to you while I was still with you, that all things which are written about Me in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms must be fulfilled.” Then He opened their minds to understand the Scriptures, and He said to them, “Thus it is written, that the Christ would suffer and rise again from the dead the third day and that repentance for forgiveness of sins would be proclaimed in His name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem., (Luke 24:44-47) {emphasis mine}

This statement was the last thing Luke wrote that Jesus said before walking to the Mount of Olives and ascending to heaven. He obviously thought the Old Testament Scriptures were very important and necessary for His disciples.

When we try to discount the Old Testament, we are discounting the Word of God. Don’t go there!

Is the God of the Old Testament the Same as the New Testament?

Many people seem to think that the God of the Old Testament is different to the God of the New Testament. Some think that they are totally different Gods — one wrathful and one loving. Many others think God changed His character from harsh and judgmental to loving and forgiving.

We know that there is only one God (although in the form of three persons).

Turn to Me and be saved, all the ends of the earth; For I am God, and there is no other. (Isaiah 45:22) {emphasis mine}

God says, “there is no other” than Himself, but also notice that He says, “Turn to Me and be saved, all the ends of the earth.” That sounds almost identical to the words of Jesus and His apostles. It also shows that God’s plan to save all peoples from their sins, and not solely the Jews, has been God’s plan from the beginning.

Others think that God’s character and actions change, but the Old Testament says,

God is not a man, that He should lie,

Nor a son of man, that He should repent;

Has He said, and will He not do it?

Or has He spoken, and will He not make it good? (Numbers 23:19)

God doesn’t change, nor does He lie. The New Testament says,

Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shifting shadow. (James 1:17) {emphasis mine}

God doesn’t change. His plan never changes. His character never changes. His justice never changes. His love never changes.

Old Testament Clarifies the New Testament

Knowing the Old Testament can help us to understand the New Testament better. Sometimes it is something simple and seemingly unimportant that brings full understanding.

Knowing the Old Testament Law

‘Now if a woman has a discharge of her blood many days, not at the period of her menstrual impurity, or if she has a discharge beyond that period, all the days of her impure discharge she shall continue as though in her menstrual impurity; she is unclean. Any bed on which she lies all the days of her discharge shall be to her like her bed at menstruation; and every thing on which she sits shall be unclean, like her uncleanness at that time. Likewise, whoever touches them shall be unclean and shall wash his clothes and bathe in water and be unclean until evening. (Leviticus 15:25-27) {emphasis mine}

helps us to understand how awful life was for the woman with the discharge of blood that Jesus healed and why she tried to hide that she was touching Jesus.

A woman who had had a hemorrhage for twelve years, and had endured much at the hands of many physicians, and had spent all that she had and was not helped at all, but rather had grown worse— after hearing about Jesus, she came up in the crowd behind Him and touched His cloak. For she thought, “If I just touch His garments, I will get well.” (Mark 5:25-28)

She had been considered unclean for over a decade. No one wanted to be near her because they didn’t want to risk becoming unclean. That is a long time to be alone. If she was caught, she might’ve been stoned. If it had been someone other than Jesus, she definitely would have been humiliated, but she was so desperate for healing she was willing to risk everything. Knowing the Law in the Old Testament helps us better understand why she snuck up behind him and touched the edge of His cloak.

Some of the clarifications are due to clarification of symbols used in the New Testament…

A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars; (Revelation 12:1)

This verse would be unintelligible, but If we have read about Joseph’s dream, it becomes clear.

Now he had still another dream, and related it to his brothers, and said, “Lo, I have had still another dream; and behold, the sun and the moon and eleven stars were bowing down to me.” He related it to his father and to his brothers; and his father rebuked him and said to him, “What is this dream that you have had? Shall I and your mother and your brothers actually come to bow ourselves down before you to the ground?” (Genesis 37:9-10) {emphasis mine}

The Sun is Jacob (Israel). The moon is Rachael (Joseph’s mom). The 11 stars in the dream are Joseph’s brothers. There are 12 stars in the revelation passage for the 12 sons of Jacob (including Joseph), which are the fathers of the 12 tribes of Israel. What seems like poetic nonsense, becomes understandable when we know the Old Testament.

There are so many clarification of the New Testament in the Old Testament, and I tend to go long on my posts, I decided to just stop with these two examples.

Our faith in Jesus and God’s eternal plan is grows exponentially when we know the Old Testament, as well as the New Testament. According to GotQuestions.org, there are at least 120 fulfilled prophecies about Jesus’s first coming. When we see details of Jesus’s life predicted hundreds of years in advance (and a few over 1,000 years in advance), it helps us to believe in other prophecies in both the Old and New Testaments, especially those about the second coming of Jesus. (Check out the link above for details of the prophetic fulfillment with what was predicted, the Old Testament passage(s) and the New Testament fulfillment passage(s).

New Testament Clarifies the Old Testament

The New Testament also clarifies things in the Old Testament. Much of God’s plan was not fully revealed to people until the coming of Jesus. There are hints in the Old Testament that the New Testament brings more completely to light.

One example is with the biblical description of the trinity. Several New Testament passages talk about the trinity (although none use the word trinity).

After being baptized, Jesus came up immediately from the water; and behold, the heavens were opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending as a dove and lighting on Him, and behold, a voice out of the heavens said, “This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well-pleased.” (Matthew 3:16-17) {emphasis mine}

Jesus is mentioned explicitly, the “Spirit of God” is the Holy Spirit. The voice out of heaven is the Father.

The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit, be with you all. (2 Corinthians 13:14)

This verse even more clearly refers to all three persons of the trinity.

In the Old Testament, the three parts are not named, so it wasn’t understood by the people during Old Testament times, however, there are multiple times the plurality of God is inferred.

Near the beginning of the Bible, during the creation account there are two references to the plurality of God.

The first is a direct reference to the person of the Holy Spirit:

The earth was formless and void, and darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was moving over the surface of the waters. (Genesis 1:2) {emphasis mine}

The next example is more subtle, but even more clear of the plurality of God.

Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; ...” (Genesis 1:26a) {emphasis mine}

God refers to Himself in the plural three times.

Even though the Bible explicitly says there is only one God, even in that proclamation, there is a subtle reference to the trinity. Because I am not a Hebrew Scholar, I am going to quote Got Questions again.

Deuteronomy 6:4 is a verse that seems, at first, to wholly negate the doctrine of the Trinity: “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one.” (Interestingly, the singular Yahweh is coupled with the plural Elohim in this verse.) The word translated “one” is ehad, which means “one” or “unity”; however, the word is also used in other contexts to suggest a plurality within unity. For example, the word ehad also appears in Genesis 2:24, which considers two persons as one: “[A man] is joined to his wife, and the two are united into one [ehad]” (NLT). Obviously, the husband and wife are distinct persons, but they are called “one”—there is diversity within the unity.

The Old Testament clearly hints at the Trinity, but it is unlikely that anyone saw it until the more explicit discussion in the New Testament.

I had always been confused about Daniels 70 weeks (of years). It is divided between the initial 69 weeks of years and the final week of years. The first period ended with the triumphal entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem. Then almost 2,000 years goes by with nothing. Multiple biblical passages, but most specifically the book of Revelation, refer to a 7 year (equals week of years) tribulation at the end of time.

Why is there a gap? I’m sure that Daniel did not understand, but when Jesus was asked about the end times, He said:

and they will fall by the edge of the sword, and will be led captive into all the nations; and Jerusalem will be trampled under foot by the Gentiles until the times of the Gentiles are fulfilled. (Luke 21:24) {emphasis mine}

Daniel was not told of the “time of the Gentiles.” He did not know that the Messiah would come and that the majority of His followers would be gentiles, not Jews. The prophecy of the 70 weeks of years was primarily for the Israelites. It wasn’t specifically for the church, although we can learn from it.

At the end of the Book of Daniel, he is addressed once again by Gabriel.

He said, “Go your way, Daniel, for these words are concealed and sealed up until the end time. (Daniel 13:9)

Even Daniel who was one of the greatest prophets of the Old Testament was told that the whole truth was concealed from him. Today, we have the New Testament which clarifies many things in his prophecies, like the gap in the 70 weeks, the resurrection of the dead for blessings or judgment, the tribulation period, more details about the Antichrist, etc.

All Scripture

All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness (2 Timothy 3:16)

All of the Bible is useful. It is as wrong to neglect the Old Testament as it is to neglect the New Testament. We need all Scripture if we are to know who God is, what His plan is, what He has done, and what He wants from us.

I hope these few examples help you to see how the Bible is the word of God, one book with two testaments, but a unity of truth. Just like you wouldn’t read a half of a novel, reading only half of the Bible doesn’t give you the complete picture. You need the whole.

Trust Jesus

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

