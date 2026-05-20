The Story of King Amaziah

After the death of King Joash, his son Amaziah became king of Judah.

Amaziah was twenty-five years old when he became king, and he reigned for twenty-nine years in Jerusalem. And his mother’s name was Jehoaddan of Jerusalem. He did what was right in the sight of the Lord, only not wholeheartedly. (2 Chronicles 25:1-2) {emphasis mine}

His father had acted faithfully when advised by a godly man, but had acted wickedly when the godly influence was replaced by ungodly men. Amaziah learned what he should do, but did not learn to do good wholeheartedly in devotion to God.

When he went to war against the sons of Seir, he tried to hire 100,000 soldiers from Israel instead of trusting in God’s strength. When a man of God reprimanded him for trusting in evil Israel instead of God, Amaziah took courage and trusted in God.

Then Amaziah dismissed the troops which came to him from Ephraim, to go home; so their anger burned against Judah, and they returned home in fierce anger. Now Amaziah gathered his courage and led his people out, and went to the Valley of Salt, and struck and killed ten thousand of the sons of Seir. (2 Chronicles 25:10-11) {emphasis mine}

Amaziah hadn’t been trained to trust in God, so it took both faith and courage to trust in God during a dangerous battle. Of course, God gave Judah victory when they trusted in Him.

Later, like his father Joash, he turned his trust to other things. After defeating the Edomites, he brought their “gods” back as spoil and bowed down to them and burned incense to them.

Now after Amaziah came from slaughtering the Edomites, he brought the gods of the sons of Seir and set them up as his gods. Then he bowed down before them and burned incense to them. So the anger of the Lord burned against Amaziah, and He sent him a prophet who said to him, “Why have you sought the gods of the people who have not saved their own people from your hand?” (2 Chronicles 25:14-15) {emphasis mine}

How can anyone be so foolish as to worship false gods who couldn’t protect those who worshiped them? Amaziah trusted God and was given victory, but then worshiped the gods of those he defeated. When a prophet rebuked him, Amaziah threatened the prophet’s life.

Not only did Amaziah worship false gods, but he also became prideful as if he had conquered the Edomites without God’s help. He then sought to go to battle against Israel. The king of Israel tried to talk him out of this foolishness, but he would not listen. The result was Amaziah captured, the troops of Judah scattered, part of the walls of Jerusalem torn down, and gold and silver taken from the temple of God. Amaziah ended up murdered by his own men.

Application

How often do we trust in the wrong things? We trust untrustworthy governments. We trust untrustworthy individuals. We trust ourselves. We trust in power, position, and wealth.

None of these things ultimately help us in life. They may help for a while, but frequently they lead to failure in the long run. We fail when we trust in anything other than God.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

And do not lean on your own understanding.

In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He will make your paths straight. (Proverbs 3:5-6)

When Amaziah obeyed God’s command not to use Israelite soldiers but to trust in God, he won the battle. When he went to war trusting in his own strength, he was conquered. When we face the difficulties of life, trusting in God’s leading and providence, we are more likely to have success, although that success may not always look like we expect. God takes care of us. God leads us. God defends us. God never abandons us. Nothing happens to us that catches God by surprise, and nothing happens which God can not handle.

Do not be wise in your own eyes;

Fear the Lord and turn away from evil.

It will be healing to your body

And refreshment to your bones. (Proverbs 3:7-8)

Amaziah thought hiring 100,000 Israelite soldiers would make him strong, but trusting in God’s power is what made him succeed in battle. He thought worshiping the false Edomite gods would help him, but they led him astray and brought God’s wrath upon himself and Judah. He thought his previous success was due to himself instead of due to God’s blessing on him. When we start doing things our own way and not God’s way, everything goes horribly wrong.

Trusting in God may not eliminate every problem, but it is “healing” and “refreshment” through all situations.

Honor the Lord from your wealth,

And from the first of all your produce;

Then your barns will be filled with plenty,

And your vats will overflow with new wine. (Proverbs 3:9-10)

Following Jesus isn’t just about trusting Him to take care of you. It is also about acknowledging that He is Lord and owner of all. It is using everything He has given you (wealth, talent, time, relationships, etc.) for His glory and for the growth of His kingdom. When we use everything for God’s glory, He blesses us. Sometimes this is a financial blessing, but many times His blessings look different. He gives us peace. He gives us opportunities for ministry. He grows our faith and faithfulness, preparing us for eternity with Him.

My son, do not reject the discipline of the Lord

Or loathe His rebuke,

For whom the Lord loves He disciplines,

Just as a father disciplines the son in whom he delights. (Proverbs 3:11-12)

Too often people assume that those who are successful financially and influentially are those who are doing everything right. We may assume they are being blessed for serving God. They may be given over to their sinful choices for rejecting God.

We may assume that the person who is suffering financially, with their health, etc. is being punished by God for unfaithfulness. It may be that the person who is suffering is being trained by God for service and to prepare them for heaven. The person who is dealing with tragedy may actually be the one who loves and is loved by God and is called by Him.

Blessed is a person who finds wisdom,

And one who obtains understanding.

For her profit is better than the profit of silver,

And her produce better than gold. (Proverbs 3:13-14)

We are all called to find wisdom in God. We gain wisdom by having a reverent fear of God. We gain wisdom by studying His Word and applying it in our lives. We gain wisdom when we are discipled by godly men and women. We can also gain wisdom when we disciple younger Christians. Nothing helps us understand a subject thoroughly like teaching it to another.

Once we have wisdom, we will know whom and what to trust and will stop (or at least greatly reduce) the times we put our trust in the wrong things.

May God grow our wisdom and help us to put our trust in Him alone. May we trust God in good times and in bad. May we demonstrate to others how to trust in God. May God prepare us for eternity with Him.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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