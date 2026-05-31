Have you ever had a problem that was so big it seemed impossible to overcome? Let’s look at what happened to King Jehoshaphat to help us see God is bigger than any problem and that faith in Him can overcome what seems impossible.

The Story:

Now it came about after this, that the sons of Moab and the sons of Ammon, together with some of the Meunites, came to make war against Jehoshaphat. Then some came and reported to Jehoshaphat, saying, “A great multitude is coming against you from beyond the sea, from Aram; and behold, they are in Hazazon-tamar (that is Engedi).” Jehoshaphat was afraid and turned his attention to seek the Lord; and he proclaimed a period of fasting throughout Judah. So Judah gathered together to seek help from the Lord; they even came from all the cities of Judah to seek the Lord. (2 Chronicles 20:1-4) {emphasis mine}

In this case, a massive army from several nations was heading to Judah to attack. Jehoshaphat was afraid, but he wisely “turned his attention to seek the Lord,” He humbled himself and called for a fast throughout Judah. The whole nation “gather together to seek help from the Lord.” King Jehoshaphat and the people of Judah knew that they could not win the battle alone. In their desperation, they turned to God (of course we shouldn’t wait for the impossible to turn to God).

Then Jehoshaphat stood in the assembly of Judah and Jerusalem, in the house of the Lord in front of the new courtyard; and he said, “Lord, God of our fathers, are You not God in the heavens? And are You not ruler over all the kingdoms of the nations? Power and might are in Your hand so that no one can stand against You. Did You not, our God, drive out the inhabitants of this land from Your people Israel, and give it to the descendants of Your friend Abraham forever? They have lived in it, and have built You a sanctuary in it for Your name, saying, ‘If disaster comes upon us, the sword, or judgment, or plague, or famine, we will stand before this house and before You (for Your name is in this house), and cry out to You in our distress, and You will hear and save us.’ Now behold, the sons of Ammon, Moab, and Mount Seir, whom You did not allow Israel to invade when they came out of the land of Egypt (for they turned aside from them and did not destroy them), see how they are rewarding us by coming to drive us out from Your possession which You have given us as an inheritance. Our God, will You not judge them? For we are powerless before this great multitude that is coming against us; nor do we know what to do, but our eyes are on You.” (2 Chronicles 20:5-12) {emphasis mine}

There are times we are in the midst of disaster that we either don’t have the time for a proper prayer, or we don’t have the words, but this passage gives us a good template for prayer in most circumstances.

Relationship — “Lord, God of our fathers” – He starts with his relationship with God. This isn’t a stranger addressing God. This is family. As believers, we are told by Jesus in the Model prayer to pray “Our Father, who art in heaven.” Praise — “Power and might are in Your hand” – He then goes into praise of who God is and what God can do. Reference God’s Word & Promises — “saying, ‘If disaster comes upon us, the sword, or judgment, or plague, or famine, we will stand before this house and before You (for Your name is in this house), and cry out to You in our distress, and You will hear and save us.’” – Throughout God’s Word, He has made promises to His people, especially promises for protection when His people repent and turn to Him. God’s character — “will You not judge them?” – In this case, Jehoshaphat pointed out how God had protected these nations, but now they were attacking His chosen people. He addressed the situation through God’s righteousness, not just his desires. Compare our powerlessness to His power — “we are powerless before this great multitude that is coming against us” – We need to admit that we are not capable of dealing with the hardship on our own, and throw ourselves on His mercy, so He can do what we cannot. Keep our focus on God with expectancy — “our eyes are on You” – We don’t want to throw up our prayer and then go back to solving things on our own, ignoring God. On the other hand, it isn’t right to wait on God, but refuse to act unless told to do so. I’ve seen both errors in action. We should do what we can do and leave the rest to God, expecting Him to multiply our works and to do what we cannot. For example, if we can’t pay our bills, we wouldn’t throw up a prayer and sit waiting for money to miraculously appear. We would go out and try to get a job or work odd jobs to earn income to pay our bills, while praying to God for wisdom, opportunity, and fruit from our labors.

In this situation with Judah, God won the battle, and did not use any effort by the people.

Then in the midst of the assembly the Spirit of the Lord came upon Jahaziel the son of Zechariah, the son of Benaiah, the son of Jeiel, the son of Mattaniah, the Levite of the sons of Asaph; and he said, “Listen, all you of Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem, and King Jehoshaphat: This is what the Lord says to you: ‘Do not fear or be dismayed because of this great multitude, for the battle is not yours but God’s. (2 Chronicles 20:14-15) {emphasis mine}

God told Judah to wait and watch His great works.

You need not fight in this battle; take your position, stand and watch the salvation of the Lord in your behalf, Judah and Jerusalem.’ Do not fear or be dismayed; tomorrow, go out to face them, for the Lord is with you.” (2 Chronicles 20:17) {emphasis mine}

Jehoshaphat, the people, and the Levites praised and worshiped God for what He did before He even delivered them.

Jehoshaphat bowed his head with his face to the ground, and all Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem fell down before the Lord, worshiping the Lord. The Levites, from the sons of the Kohathites and from the sons of the Korahites, stood up to praise the Lord God of Israel, with a very loud voice. (2 Chronicles 20:18-19) {emphasis mine}

They trusted in God’s promise and instead of cowering in fear; they rose early, in obedience.

They rose early in the morning and went out to the wilderness of Tekoa; and when they went out, Jehoshaphat stood and said, “Listen to me, Judah and inhabitants of Jerusalem: Put your trust in the Lord your God and you will endure. Put your trust in His prophets, and succeed.” When he had consulted with the people, he appointed those who sang to the Lord and those who praised Him in holy attire, as they went out before the army and said, “Give thanks to the Lord, for His faithfulness is everlasting.” When they began singing and praising, the Lord set ambushes against the sons of Ammon, Moab, and Mount Seir, who had come against Judah; so they were struck down. For the sons of Ammon and Moab rose up against the inhabitants of Mount Seir, completely destroying them; and when they had finished with the inhabitants of Seir, they helped to destroy one another. (2 Chronicles 20:20-23) {emphasis mine}

Judah was about to be attacked by a much larger army, but instead of cowering or getting ready for battle, they praised God with song in expectation of the great things God had promised to do on their behalf. They understood that if God promises something; it is as good as done.

I’ll admit it can sometimes be difficult to balance knowing what we should do with what God will do. The Bible says:

For even when we were with you, we used to give you this order: if anyone is not willing to work, then he is not to eat, either. (2 Thessalonians 3:10)

But the Bible also says:

The Lord is good to those who await Him,

To the person who seeks Him. (Lamentation 3:25)

and

I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord

In the land of the living.

Wait for the Lord;

Be strong and let your heart take courage;

Yes, wait for the Lord. (Psalm 27:13-14)

As a general rule, we should do the normal responsible tasks that the Bible describes people doing, and in many cases, commands us to do, but we should not try to do what we are incapable of doing on our own. We can pray should do the work necessary to bring about an eternally good result, while trusting God to do what we cannot do.

May God give us faith to move mountains. May He give us wisdom to discern the difference between being a responsible man or woman of faith and trying to do what only God can do. May He use our difficulties to grow our faith and lead us to worship and praise of His goodness even in the hardest of circumstances.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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