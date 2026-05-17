I don’t know why, but lately, reading 1 and 2 Chronicles, I’ve been seeing lots of application for us New Testament Christians. The story of King Joash is one more illustration of a truth that is applicable today.

The Story of King Joash

When King Jehoram died, his eldest son Ahaziah became king. Ahaziah soon allied with evil King Ahab’s heir, King Jehoram (not Ahaziah’s father). Jehu is called by God to exterminate the line of Ahab because of its evil actions. Ahaziah is killed in the process. Ahaziah’s mother, Athaliah, then rose, killed all the heirs she could find, and assumed power over Judah. Infant Joash was saved from this slaughter by his grandfather’s sister.

When Joash was seven years old, the priest Jehoiada (who was also the husband of the woman who saved Joash) set Joash on the throne, ending the reign of the evil queen Athaliah.

Then Jehoiada made a covenant between himself and all the people and the king, that they would be the Lord’s people. (2 Chronicles 23:16)

Since Joash was only seven years old when he began to reign, the priest Jehoiada acted as his advisor and representative. Jehoiada was faithful to God and worked to bring the people of Judah, including King Joash, back to God. Joash followed the leading of Jehoiada, the only father figure he really knew.

Joash was seven years old when he became king, and he reigned for forty years in Jerusalem; and his mother’s name was Zibiah from Beersheba. Joash did what was right in the sight of the Lord all the days of Jehoiada the priest. (2 Chronicles 24:1-2)

At first Joash was basically doing what Jehoiada told him to do, but then he started doing the right thing on his own, as he had been taught.

Now it came about after this that Joash decided to restore the house of the Lord. (2 Chronicles 24:4)

When his initial command was not obeyed, he solved the problem himself by collecting the funds to refurbish the temple.

So the king commanded, and they made a chest and set it outside by the gate of the house of the Lord. And they made a proclamation in Judah and Jerusalem to bring to the Lord the contribution commanded by Moses the servant of God on Israel in the wilderness. (2 Chronicles 24:8-9)

He faithfully used the collection to refurbish the temple and then to restock the temple’s utensils.

When they had finished, they brought the rest of the money before the king and Jehoiada; and it was made into utensils for the house of the Lord, utensils for the service and the burnt offerings, and pans and utensils of gold and silver. And they offered burnt offerings in the house of the Lord continually, all the days of Jehoiada. (2 Chronicles 24:14)

Unfortunately, all these godly actions don’t seem to have been led out of his own heart, but out of his devotion to and influence from Jehoida.

But after the death of Jehoiada, the officials of Judah came and bowed down to the king, and the king listened to them. And they abandoned the house of the Lord, the God of their fathers, and served the Asherim and the idols; so wrath came upon Judah and Jerusalem for this guilt of theirs. (2 Chronicles 24:17-18)

Under the influence of the godly priest Jehoiada, Joash did all the right things and seemed to have all the right motivations, but as soon as this godly influence was gone, he was easily led astray by other strong and powerful leaders. We aren’t talking about slightly drifting astray. He went from calling the entire nation to serve God to worshipping false gods.

Then the Spirit of God covered Zechariah, the son of Jehoiada the priest like clothing; and he stood above the people and said to them, “This is what God has said, ‘Why do you break the commandments of the Lord and do not prosper? Because you have abandoned the Lord, He has also abandoned you.” So they conspired against him, and at the command of the king they stoned him to death in the courtyard of the house of the Lord. So Joash the king did not remember the kindness which Zechariah’s father Jehoiada had shown him, but he murdered his son. And as Zechariah died, he said, “May the Lord see and avenge!” (2 Chronicles 24:20-22)

Joash was led so far astray that he murdered the son of the man who had protected him, guided him, and put him on the throne. Obviously, his service to God was not because of a personal relationship with God, but because of a desire to please his father figure.

Application

King Joash lived as a godly man for many years, but he did not have a real faith in and relationship with God. His actions seem to have been based on pleasing the man who raised him. Sadly, many people today claim to be Christians and even live “Christian” lives. They go to church. They try to do good deeds. They may even be involved in church leadership and read their Bibles, but their faith is based on the faith of their parents or their wife/husband, or their friends. They don’t have a personal relationship with Jesus. Outwardly they seem to be a shining example of godliness, but inside they are spiritually dead.

As soon as the outside, godly influences disappear, the truth of their condition is likely to start showing because there isn’t an inward change of heart. Sometimes the godly people around them cause them to live seemingly godly lives for their entire lives. Unfortunately, they are the ones who will hear:

And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; leave Me, you who practice lawlessness. (Matthew 7:23)

Sometimes these people may realize they are just pretending, but I think many times these people really believe they are Christians, but they haven’t repented, believed in Jesus, and accepted Him as Lord of their lives. They are just playing “Christian,” and think that is what real Christianity looks like. When they face Jesus, they will be shocked.

“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter. Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; leave Me, you who practice lawlessness.’ (Matthew 7:21-23)

I do not want anyone who is saved to doubt their salvation, but I also don’t want people to think that some seemingly good works and calling themselves Christians makes them Christians.

Have you repented of your sins, or do you think your good works outweigh your bad ones? Have you trusted in the death and resurrection of Jesus, or have you trusted in your own deeds? Have you submitted to Jesus as Lord of your life, or are you just trying to follow the rules of your church? Do you care what Jesus thinks of your thoughts, words, and actions, or do you care what those around you think of your words and actions?

Sadly, there are many people pleasers who do good in order to be praised, instead of to please God. There are many people who are “Christians” because their parents were Christians or because their spouse is a Christian. Having godly parents and a godly spouse is a blessing, but it won’t make us have a right relationship with God. We must believe in the Lord Jesus. We must repent of our sins. We must submit to Jesus as Lord.

I pray God will open your heart to Him, if you haven’t already. I pray God will guide you to lead your children, spouse, parents, friends, and coworkers to him and that He would help you reach those who are Christian in name only.

May God draw you closer to Him and help you draw those around you to Him with all of their heart, soul, and mind.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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