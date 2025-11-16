Trust Jesus Substack

Mt. 28:19-20 describes the mission of the church. This passage is misrepresented by most evangelical churches. The command was not given to all Christians; Jesus was speaking privately to his 11 apostles (by that time, Judas, the 12th, had already betrayed Jesus and killed himself). Then they were given the Holy Spirit with a miraculous level of gifts to help them carry out the mission and to get the church started in their lifetimes -even healing the sick and raising the dead.

It was never repeated in the N.T. as a command for each individual Christian, although it's understood that we all have different gifts and are to use them accordingly, to follow the example of Christ and to help the church fulfill its mission. We have to balance that command given to the apostles with verses like 1 Thessalonians 4:11 "make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands,(A) just as we told you, 12 so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders(B) and so that you will not be dependent on anybody."

The 2 passages you mentioned that do deal with 'witnessing' are defensive in nature; knowing how to respond, being ready with an answer - not a matter of going out into the world like an evangelist. We all have different gifts - Rom.12:3-8, 1Corinthians ch.12 and 14.

