Last night I was reading Job chapter 10. As I was reading it, I saw many parallels with Psalm 139, which was written by King David.

God says of Job:

There was a man in the land of Uz whose name was Job; and that man was blameless, upright, fearing God and turning away from evil. (Job 1:1)

God says of David:

After He had removed him, He raised up David to be their king, concerning whom He also testified and said, ‘I have found David the son of Jesse, a man after My heart, who will do all My will.’ (Acts 13:22)

Job and David are two of the men whom God speaks of in the highest praise. They both went through difficult times and had to trust God’s promises. We see these similarities in their Words.

In Job chapter 10, we hear Job both honoring God as his maker, but also lamenting his birth. In Psalm 139 David also acknowledges God as creator, but is a bit more positive with his words.

I love seeing how different passages in the Bible align with each other and clarify each other. My first link that I saw was not from Psalms, but from Genesis.

‘Remember that You have made me as clay;

Yet would You turn me into dust again? (Job 10:9) {emphasis mine}

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Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and the man became a living person. (Genesis 2:7) {emphasis mine}

Job refers back to God forming Adam (the first man) from “dust from the ground.” Adam was formed FROM the dust. Job, who was suffering severely, was asking God to return him TO the dust. Job clearly knew about God’s creation of mankind.

Next, we see how Job 10 and Psalm 139 parallel each other.

8 ‘Your hands fashioned and made me altogether,

Yet would You destroy me?

9 ‘Remember that You have made me as clay;

Yet would You turn me into dust again?

10 ‘Did You not pour me out like milk,

And curdle me like cheese,

(Job 10:8-10) {emphasis mine}

Compare this to Psalm 139

13 For You formed my inward parts;

You wove me in my mother’s womb.

14 I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

Wonderful are Your works,

And my soul knows it very well. (Psalm 139:13-14) {emphasis mine}

Job says, “Your hands fashioned and made me altogether.” Similarly, David says, “You formed my inward parts.” Both acknowledge that God made them personally, carefully, and lovingly. They were not an accident of nature, but the intentional creation of God. They differ, however, in that David praises God for being made, “I will give thanks to You for I am fearfully and wonderfully made,” while Job feels like he is being destroyed by God. “Yet would You destroy me?” David feels blessed to be created by God, while Job wishes he was not made because of his suffering and because he feels punished despite trying to faithfully serve God with all of his mind and strength.

Admittedly, David had a larger amount of Scripture to look at in order to see that God is always faithful, even when it seems He is distant and not doing what is fair. David could remember God’s faithfulness to Israel when He freed them from Egypt, led them through the desert, gave them the Law, and led them to conquer Canaan. David could see God’s faithfulness in Joseph’s life when it seemed like God had forsaken him. David could even see how God worked in Job’s life. J ob didn’t have that benefit. This is one reason knowing the Bible is so helpful in our walk with God. Knowing God’s Word helps us see His faithfulness even through those times when it seems like He is not.

11 Clothe me with skin and flesh,

And intertwine me with bones and tendons?

12 ‘You have granted me life and goodness;

And Your care has guarded my spirit.

13 ‘Yet You have concealed these things in Your heart;

I know that this is within You:

(Job 10:11-13) {emphasis mine}

This is very similar to:

14 I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

Wonderful are Your works,

And my soul knows it very well.

15 My frame was not hidden from You,

When I was made in secret,

And skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth;

(Psalm 139:14-15) {emphasis mine}

Both acknowledge that God molded them personally and individually from the moment of conception,

In the next section, both acknowledge that God has the right to punish the wicked, but Job is feeling judged, even though he doesn’t know what he has done wrong.

14 If I have sinned, You will take note of me,

And will not acquit me of my guilt.

15 ‘If I am wicked, woe to me!

But if I am righteous, I dare not lift up my head.

I am full of shame, and conscious of my misery.

16 ‘And should my head be high, You would hunt me like a lion;

And You would show Your power against me again.

17 ‘You renew Your witnesses against me

And increase Your anger toward me;

Hardship after hardship is with me.

(Job 10:14-17) {emphasis mine}

Job expects to be punished if he has done wrong, but feels like he is being punished for doing right. Here, even though Job is a righteous, God-fearing man, his emotions get the better of him, and he is feeling unrighteously judged. David, instead, asks God to show him if he is doing anything wrong that is leading to his suffering.

23 Search me, O God, and know my heart;

Try me and know my anxious thoughts;

24 And see if there be any hurtful way in me,

And lead me in the everlasting way.

(Psalm 139:23-24) {emphasis mine}

Job, instead of rejoicing that God made him, laments his birth and life.

18 ‘Why then did You bring me out of the womb?

If only I had died and no eye had seen me!

19 ‘I should have been as though I had not been,

Brought from womb to tomb.’

20 “Would He not leave my few days alone?

Withdraw from me so that I may have a little cheerfulness

(Job 10:8-20) {emphasis mine}

Job can’t see an end to his suffering, so he wishes for his death, but David sees something that Job doesn’t see.

16 Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;

And in Your book were all written

The days that were ordained for me,

When as yet there was not one of them.

17 How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God!

How vast is the sum of them!

18 If I should count them, they would outnumber the sand.

When I awake, I am still with You.

(Psalm 139:16-18) {emphasis mine}

David sees that God has a plan for his life, even though he can’t figure out how things can work out. “In Your book were all written. The days that were ordained for me, When as yet there was not one of them.” David trusts God’s promises, and that God knows the end from the beginning. He knows that hardship is not the end. He trusts God’s plan for his life.

I don’t want to be too hard on Job. Job doesn’t have the full Scripture like we do. Job had lost all of his children, all of his wealth, his health, and the respect of those who knew him. He was being accused of wrongdoing because of his hardship. He couldn’t see how things could possibly work out and get better. It is hard to have hope in those moments when we can’t see anyway that a positive outcome could come to be. Most of us have been there in some respect, so we can relate.

We do need, however, to trust God. He knows not only everything that will happen in our lives and everything we will ever do or say, but He also knows everything that has, is, and will happen in the universe throughout all time and space. Nothing is a surprise to God. He has everything under control and promises that:

And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28)

We need to understand that this promise is only for those who have trusted Jesus as Lord and Savior. It is for those “who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” If you have made Jesus Lord of your life, there is no circumstance too difficult for God. There is no circumstance so horrible that God can’t use it for good in your life and in the lives of those around you.

Every time you get discouraged about your circumstances and feel that God is not being fair, think like David:

16 Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;

And in Your book were all written

The days that were ordained for me,

When as yet there was not one of them.

17 How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God!

How vast is the sum of them!

(Psalm 139:16-17)

God’s plan for us may not be easy or pleasant, but it can be joyful when you know your Creator is in control and is working for your good. You can have hope knowing that God works all things for your eternal good, even when He is not giving you comfort in the moment.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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