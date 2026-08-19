I am sharing the first chapter of my new book, Learning About God Through Laughter, so you can get a feel for the book. You can purchase the book at these retailers. I am also looking for reviews, so I am willing to share .pdf, .epub, or .mobi copies of my book with people for free in exchange for a promised review. If you are interested, direct message me from substack. I hope this is a blessing to you.

A Story: Shouting Naked

My youngest son has Down Syndrome. Because of this, he was slow potty training and wore diapers during the day for almost ten years and at night for almost fifteen years. For my Mom’s 65th birthday, she took the extended family on a trip out West, including visiting Zion National Park. We decided to hike The Narrows, a hike up a slot canyon with a creek running through it. At least 50% of the hike is in the water, and there are no restrooms. Because of this, even though he no longer wore pull-ups during the day, we put our son in a pull-up to make sure he wouldn’t have an accident.

My husband had ruptured his Achilles almost six months previously. He could now walk fine on a flat surface, but walking up a creek on rounded river rocks was not a good idea. He decided to only join us walking along the paved path up to where we entered the creek. Since he had brought snacks and a book to entertain himself while we hiked, he was carrying our backpack. It also contained my son’s spare clothes and spare pull-ups. When we entered the Narrows, he headed back to the lodge to wait for us.

We all eagerly waded into the creek and the Narrows. I had previously hiked the Narrows when I was in middle school. There hadn’t been a soul around. On a 3-4 hour hike, we had only seen a couple of people on our whole hike. This time as we headed into the Narrows, you had to pay attention where you were walking so you didn’t run into someone. Somehow our secret treasure had turned into a crowded walkway, reminding me more of Times Square in Manhattan than it did of the amazing nature hike of my childhood. Still, the scenery was amazing, and walking in the creek during the hot day was very pleasant.

Ironically, it wasn’t my son who made us turn around because he needed a restroom. It was his cousin. After less than an hour hiking, we turned around and headed back. That is when I realized I had made a major miscalculation. My son has always been short for his age. He also has short legs for his height. We were walking through water that was up our knees, but the water was up to his pull-up. It had swelled immensely as it absorbed the river water. Not only was his pull-up massively swelled, but it was now sagging down below his knees because of the weight of the water that had saturated the pull-up.

When we climbed out of the creek onto the path, he was waddling like a duck because of the massive, swollen pull-up sagging between his legs. I thought, “I’ll just change his pull-up quickly and then we can walk back to the lodge,” but then realized my son’s pull-ups and change of clothes were in my husband’s backpack waiting at the lodge. What should I do?

At first we tried to walk back with the sagging diaper, but this wasn’t going well, and my son was getting frustrated. I found a spot on the trail where the trail curved on either side, waited until the crowd cleared, and while we had a moment of privacy, yanked my sons shorts and pull-up off and started trying to put his shorts back on without the soaked pull-up. My son absolutely revolted.

He did not want to put on his shorts without underwear or a pull-up. First, he fought me putting only his shorts back on and then he started shouting at the top of his voice, “I’m so naked! I’m so naked!” At this very moment, a bunch of people rounded the corner on either side of us and started approaching from both ends of the trail. In a panic, I bent over, threw my son over my shoulder in a fireman carry, grabbed his shorts with both hands and yanked them up over his legs and his bare backside, grabbed the swollen pull-up, and bolted back towards the lodge. I was hoping beyond hope that nobody had seen what had just transpired, but I knew everyone had seen my naked son standing in the middle of the trail screaming, “I’m so naked! I’m so naked!”

***

The Bible Says: Adam & Eve Knew They Were Naked

You may be wondering, “What in the world does a child with no pants have to do with the Bible or with God?” but it relates strongly to the first several chapters of the Bible.

Adam and Eve had just been created by God, who gave them only one rule: not to eat fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

Today, we have lots of rules and laws. We have federal, state, county, and city laws. We have HOAs (Home Owner Associations). We have rules at work and at school. We also have many commandments and laws in the Bible. It is almost impossible to know and obey all the rules and laws in our lives. Adam and Eve had only one law. How hard could it be to keep only one law?

The Bible doesn’t say how much time passed between God giving the law to Adam and both Adam and Eve breaking that one law, but it does not sound like it took very long.

1Now the serpent was more crafty than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said to the woman, “Indeed, has God said, ‘You shall not eat from any tree of the garden’?” 2The woman said to the serpent, “From the fruit of the trees of the garden we may eat; 3but from the fruit of the tree which is in the middle of the garden, God has said, ‘You shall not eat from it or touch it, or you will die.’ ” 4The serpent said to the woman, “You surely will not die! 5For God knows that in the day you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” 6When the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was desirable to make one wise, she took from its fruit and ate; and she gave also to her husband with her, and he ate. 7Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves loin coverings. (Genesis3:1-7) {emphasis mine}

Now, we should probably give Adam and Eve some grace. They may have been physically adults, but they were young children as far as experience. These statements from the serpent were probably the first lies they had ever heard. Today, we hear lies regularly, so most of us have a pretty good lie detector. Adam and Eve only had experience with a perfectly truthful God. They didn’t have their guard up. We need to keep our guard up to avoid the same pitfall.

When Satan, through the serpent, twisted God’s word and implied God’s malice, Adam and Eve became convinced that they wanted the forbidden fruit. It looked tasty. They had been told it would make them wise. Despite God’s warnings, they thought God was withholding something delightful from them. Both chose to disobey God’s one and only law.

What was the result? Among other things, they realized they were “so naked.” They gained knowledge of their sinfulness and desired more than anything to cover up their sin. They lost their innocence and realized they were naked, so they sewed fig leaves in an attempt to conceal their sins. They desperately tried to hide their nakedness from God and each other. They had been in full fellowship with God. Now they couldn’t face Him. They became aware of their nakedness and their sin, which now separated them from God. This was the turning point that led to all the hardship in the world. It was also the turning point when we were separated from our loving, awesome Creator.

If we jump from the beginning of the Bible to the end of the Bible, we once again see a reference to our nakedness. Just as God sacrificed animals to make clothes to cover Adam and Eve, so also, God sacrificed His Son, Jesus, to cover our sin today.

“Behold, I am coming like a thief. Blessed is the one who stays awake and keeps his clothes, so that he will not walk about naked and men will not see his shame.” (Revelation 16:15) {emphasis mine}

God knew we could not live godly, righteous, holy lives on our own. He knew we, like Adam and Eve, would fail continually. Jesus took our sins upon Himself and paid the penalty for our sins, so we could put on His righteousness. When God looks at believers, instead of seeing our sins, He sees the righteousness of Jesus.

He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

Unfortunately for the unbelieving people of the world, this gift only applies to those who repent of their sins and put their faith in Jesus Christ alone. We can’t earn our way to heaven. We have to cover ourselves with the grace of our Creator.

For all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. (Galatians 3:27)

When a person puts their faith in Jesus, there should be a change from the old self to the new self. Usually, this doesn’t mean that all mistakes and sins instantly disappear and we instantly live a perfect life like Jesus. It does, however, mean that we should become more and more like Jesus as we live our lives in His service.

8But now you also, put them all aside: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and abusive speech from your mouth. 9Do not lie to one another, since you laid aside the old self with its evil practices, 10and have put on the new self who is being renewed to a true knowledge according to the image of the One who created him (Colossians 3:8-10) {emphasis mine}

Understand that God sees your every sin since He knows not only your every word and action, but also every thought that crosses your mind. God’s holiness requires Him to judge every sin, but He has made a way of reconciliation and justification. Put on Jesus today and never take Him off.

Trust Jesus

My new book, Learning About God Through Laughter, is now available for purchase in paperback and in ebook formats. I am also offering to email a free copy in .pdf, .epub, or .mobi format to anyone willing to read and give a review on it on at least one retailer site. Thanks for helping me get this book known, so it can be a blessing to those who need it. Also know, that all of my writing is done as a ministry and not as a money making endeavor. I set my paperback prices as low as possible, usually making $0.20-$0.50 depending on the retailer. My ebooks are set a touch higher, so I can reduce the price regularly for different promotions.

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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