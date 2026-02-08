This article will be a little different from my normal post. It will be more personal and less verse-filled, but I hope it will encourage you in your relationship with God.

My youngest son has Down Syndrome. He is now legally an adult, but still needs lots of guidance to keep him safe and to meet his needs. He is a delight to be around, but he also has a stubborn streak a mile long. (My theory is that the stubborn gene is on the 21st chromosome, so he has three of them instead of the normal two.)

He has always preferred his way. When he was young, I had an overstuffed chair-and-a-half with an ottoman that matched. They were a very pale cream. I was worried that feet on the ottoman would stain it, so I put a small cream blanket, folded in half, on the ottoman to keep it clean. I’d walk into the room, find the blanket on the floor, pick it up, fold it, and put it back in place. I’d leave the room for five minutes, return, and find the blanket on the floor again. This would happen again and again. I rarely saw my son near the ottoman, but I knew he was the one moving it. He couldn’t leave anything where I put it. He didn’t understand why I did what I did, so he wanted it however he felt at the moment.

Similar things happen today. I have things organized for maximum efficiency. There is a reason for where I put everything, but my son still feels the need to move things somewhere else. When told to do something, he almost always chooses to do it in a different way or in a different order. He will do the “right” thing at the “wrong” time. He will do things at a time and in an order that maximizes the wait time of others. Sometimes, I believe he has his own reasons for choosing to do things his way and he doesn’t understand how his changes harm others, but other times, I think he does it differently solely to not obey, but to do it his way. (This is part of learning to be a man, but not done in the right way.)

My son loves me and tells me so regularly. He can be very helpful to me. This week, when writing sentences using his spelling words, he wrote, “My mom is so beautiful.” I get his highest praise. Still, that stubborn streak always wins, and he has to do things his way even when I explain why that isn’t the best way.

All of this made me think of our relationship with God. Do we sometimes choose to do things our way instead of God’s way? Sometimes we act impulsively. Sometimes we act emotionally. Sometimes we act out of pure orneriness. Most of the time we think we know best, or at least that our way will work, too. We don’t understand why God says to do things a particular way. We don’t have a full understanding. We praise God gloriously and then disobey Him and do things our own way. I’m sure God gets frustrated, just as I sometimes get frustrated at my son. Luckily for us, God loves us even more than I love my son. (My other theory is that the cute gene is on the 21st chromosome, so parents don’t get the urge to kill their triple stubborn kids).

When you think about doing things your own way rather than God’s way, consider how kids do things their own way, not understanding why they are told to do or not do something. We don’t know all that God knows. He makes His laws for our good, not to make life difficult or to oppress us.

And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28)

Anyone who knows me and my writing knows I’ve got to use at least a couple of Bible verses. I can’t help it, but I also think everything we think, say, or do should be backed by the Bible.

We are told:

My son, do not forget my teaching,

But let your heart keep my commandments;

For length of days and years of life

And peace they will add to you.

Do not let kindness and truth leave you;

Bind them around your neck,

Write them on the tablet of your heart.

So you will find favor and good repute

In the sight of God and man.

(Proverbs 3:1-4)

We should obey God explicitly because He knows best and loves us, but we should also obey Him because we love Him.

If you love Me, you will keep My commandments. (John 14:15)

May God give you an overwhelming love for our God, Savior, and Creator, so you faithfully obey and serve Him, treating His commandments as wise and holy. May He calm our pride and self-sufficiency tendencies and help us lean on Him in all things.

Trust Jesus

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

