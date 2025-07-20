My last post was primarily about reading the Bible, but I also touched on how we like to have freedom and choose our own way. You can see so many people, who consider themselves Christians, speak saying, “I feel …” or “I believe …” before saying what they think is important. Rarely do I hear them say, like Jesus, “As it is written … .”

We all have a right to our opinions, but there is only one truth and that truth is revealed by God in the Bible. Who knows the world better than the one who created it? Who knows what is best for people better than the one who molded and breathed life into those people?

We are so afraid to give up control that we fail to receive the blessing that comes from relinquishing and submitting everything to our Savior.

So Jesus was saying to those Jews who had believed Him, “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” They answered Him, “We are Abraham’s descendants and have never yet been enslaved to anyone; how is it that You say, ‘You will become free’?” Jesus answered them, “Truly, truly, I say to you, everyone who commits sin is the slave of sin. The slave does not remain in the house forever; the son does remain forever. So if the Son makes you free, you will be free indeed. (John 8:31-36) {emphasis mine}

Jesus says, “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” It is only those who live according to the word of God (the Bible) that are truly His disciples, that are truly Christians. It is those who read and obey the Bible that “will know the truth.” It is those who accept and obey God’s word that will be free.

Any time we reject or modify any part of God’s revealed word, we are sinning. We may do it in an attempt to be free to live as we desire, but by rejecting and bending God’s word to our will, we are forging the chains on our souls that enslave us in ways we can’t even imagine. Only by submitting fully and freely to Jesus will you be free. It seems like a contradiction, and yet it is not because Jesus loved you enough to die for you and He wants the best for you.

In this passage, the Jewish leaders were hanging on to their status as descendants of Abraham as their proof of a right relationship with God, but they were wrong. What are you hanging onto? Are you hanging onto the cross or to the fact that your whole family are Christians? Are you hanging onto Jesus’s resurrections from the dead, or are you hanging onto your church attendance? Are you hanging onto what Jesus did for you, or are you hanging on what you alone have done? Until you put all of your faith in Jesus and what He has done for you and none on what you did for Him, you can’t know you are right with God.

Of course there should be fruit, if you are a true Christian. Obedience and thankfulness are major signs of being a true Christian. Living with the attitude of Christ is a sign, but some people (for a time) can do a decent job of pretending and fool not only others, but themselves as well. Do you wish you could read God’s word more? Do you wish you could spend more time in prayer with God, both individually and with fellow believers? Spend time in God’s word and in prayer and see if you desire them more and more.

For when you were slaves of sin, you were free in regard to righteousness. Therefore what benefit were you then deriving from the things of which you are now ashamed? For the outcome of those things is death. But now having been freed from sin and enslaved to God, you derive your benefit, resulting in sanctification, and the outcome, eternal life. For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:20-23) {emphasis mine}

All of us are slaves to something: slaves to sin or slaves to our Savior. If we are slaves to sin, we are burdened, beaten, and ultimately tormented for all eternity. If we are slaves to Jesus, we are empowered, grown, and will be raised in glory to a joyful life with God for all eternity. This choice should be easy because the outcomes are sure and one choice is so bad, while the other is so good. Still, our prideful hearts don’t like to submit. We want what we want and we want it now, just like little children who don’t know better. If we don’t make a conscious choice to follow and submit to Jesus, we will never do so. We can’t just go along with the current of life. We have to make the effort to pray with God, read and listen to His word, and follow Him wherever He leads. This ultimately leads to the blessings and freedom we seek.

On this earth, we may not see these blessings and freedom in our circumstances, although we can still know them in our soul. Circumstances that would destroy the unbelievers can bring joy and peace to a true believer despite the hardship. Ultimately we will see perfect blessings and freedom in eternity with God.

It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery. (Galatians 5:1)

No matter what our circumstances are, we need to obey and follow Jesus faithfully as the best path. We need to study His word to learn more about Him and His desire for our lives. We need to pray continually, so we can rest in His presence.

But to this day whenever Moses is read, a veil lies over their heart; but whenever a person turns to the Lord, the veil is taken away. Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. But we all, with unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, just as from the Lord, the Spirit. (2 Corinthians 3:15-18)

Continual study of God’s word removes the veil of the sin of the world and enables us to see God in such a way that we become more like Him, to His glory.

May our holy, creator God draw us to Him through His word and free us from pride and sin, so we may honor Him and follow Him to the gates of heaven bringing many more souls along with us. May He free us from the fear and desire that keeps us holding on to our sins and our false beliefs, so we can submit body, mind, and soul to His will. May He grow us to become more and more like His perfect Son, Jesus Christ. To God be the Glory!

Trust Jesus

If you don’t want to miss a post, please consider subscribing, so you know when new posts are published. Unfortunately, my life will not allow for a perfect schedule of posts.

Subscribed

Thank you for reading Trust Jesus Substack. This post is public so feel free to share with everyone for whom you think it will benefit. Share

If you have any questions or comments, I’d love to hear from you. I will try to reply to your questions and comments as quickly as possible. I’m sure life will sometimes get in the way, but know that your input is valuable to me. Some responses may be direct to you. I may address some with a blog post.

Leave a comment

Message Christy

Join Christy’s subscriber chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

Join chat

Available in the Substack app and on web