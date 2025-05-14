In case you haven’t noticed, I’ve spent a lot of time reading Revelation lately. Last night, I was reading the letters to the seven churches in Revelation. It got me thinking about the church or churches today.

“To the angel of the church in Laodicea write: The Amen, the faithful and true Witness, the Beginning of the creation of God, says this: ‘I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot; I wish that you were cold or hot. So because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of My mouth. Because you say, “I am rich, and have become wealthy, and have need of nothing,” and you do not know that you are wretched and miserable and poor and blind and naked, I advise you to buy from Me gold refined by fire so that you may become rich, and white garments so that you may clothe yourself, and that the shame of your nakedness will not be revealed; and eye salve to anoint your eyes so that you may see. Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline; therefore be zealous and repent. Behold, I stand at the door and knock; if anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and will dine with him, and he with Me. He who overcomes, I will grant to him to sit down with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.’ ” (Revelation 3:14-22)

Sadly the church in Revelation, that the majority of American churches most closely resembles, is the church in Laodicea. (FYI, like most large generalizations, there are exceptions, of course)

Last I heard, America still had the most churches, Christian book stores, Christian radio stations, etc., but is America still the most Christian? I strongly have my doubts. Most modern, American churches seem to be more about socialization, entertainment, and making people feel good about themselves, even if what they really need is repentance. I even have doubts that many institutions that call themselves churches are churches (as defined by God) or have any true believers as members.

‘I know your tribulation and your poverty (but you are rich), and the blasphemy by those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan. (Revelation 2:9)

Although this verse is referring to those who call themselves Jews and are not, I think we are seeing those who say they are Christians and are not, but are a church of Satan. Of course this is definitely not true of all churches.

The most common thing I see, though, is the lukewarm churches, where members show up on Sunday, check that off their list, and then go on living life like everyone else around them. Surveys show that rates of divorce, abortion, and other anti-biblical choices are as common among self-proclaimed Christians as among those who claim no faith.

These churches hear the Bible, but don’t hunger for the Word of God. They listen to God’s commands, but don’t live them out in their daily lives. Just like the Pharisees, they have the trappings of religion, but not the spirit of God. Worship is singing along with a rock band rather than falling on their face in awe of their Creator.

Just like what was predicted:

For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths. (2 Timothy 4:3-4) {emphasis mine}

Church services become self-help services. The word of God gets subverted by culture and “science.” Some church leaders intentionally ignore certain passages and take others out of context, so they will be popular and have growth. Sadly a growth in “butts in seats” is not what matters, if it isn’t accompanied by a growth in trust in Jesus and a growth in discipleship. These churches give a lot of people the false hope that they will be going to Heaven when they die. They will be shocked to hear “I never knew you.”

“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter. Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness.’ (Matthew 7:21-23) {emphasis mine}

Like the church in Laodicea, the church in America is rich in material wealth compared to others. Like the church in Laodicea, the American church relies too much on their wealth and freedom instead of putting their faith in God through good times and bad. Like the church in Laodicea, the American church has the trappings of faith without the reality of faith as shown by works (lifestyle). Most unfortunately, like the church in Laodicea, the American church is full of people who will almost certainly hear “I never knew you.”

What does Jesus say the solution is? “Be zealous and repent.”

Nothing in life should be more important to us than our relationship with our Creator and Savior. If we’ve relegated Him to the margins, we need to repent. We need to turn back to God and seek Him first.

Do not worry then, saying, ‘What will we eat?’ or ‘What will we drink?’ or ‘What will we wear for clothing?’ For the Gentiles eagerly seek all these things; for your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. (Matthew 6:31-33) {emphasis mine}

Even if we aren’t actively doing evil, it is so easy to get distracted by life and not include God in our lives. Instead of God being just someone who we worship for and hour or two on Sunday morning and pray to at meals, He should be our guiding force for all things in our lives. He should be our focus and guiding light. We should long for His word and study the Bible daily. We should seek His guidance in decisions big and small. We should interact with others with the same goals and love as Jesus did when He was living a mortal life on earth. Our lives should look different.

I love what was said about Jesus’s disciples:

Now as they observed the confidence of Peter and John and understood that they were uneducated and untrained men, they were amazed, and began to recognize them as having been with Jesus. (Acts 4:13) {emphasis mine}

I want everyone who meets me to see Jesus in me and recognize that I have been with Jesus. Do you? Or do you want to blend in and look like those around you because that is easier and more comfortable?

Now for this very reason also, applying all diligence, in your faith supply moral excellence, and in your moral excellence, knowledge, and in your knowledge, self-control, and in your self-control, perseverance, and in your perseverance, godliness, and in your godliness, brotherly kindness, and in your brotherly kindness, love. For if these qualities are yours and are increasing, they render you neither useless nor unfruitful in the true knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. For he who lacks these qualities is blind or short-sighted, having forgotten his purification from his former sins. Therefore, brethren, be all the more diligent to make certain about His calling and choosing you; for as long as you practice these things, you will never stumble; for in this way the entrance into the eternal kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will be abundantly supplied to you. (2 Peter 1:5-11) {emphasis mine}

Peter gives some good advice on becoming more Christ-like and fruitful. He tells us to apply all diligence in:

faith

moral excellence

perseverance

godliness

brotherly kindness

love

He tells us that lacking these traits is “blind or short-sighted” and leads to us being unfruitful and useless. I don’t know about you, but I do NOT want Jesus to think of me as useless.

May the God of heaven increase your faith, grow your desire to know God through prayer and study of His Word, and help you to live the life you were designed to live. May he help you to avoid worldly distractions and to have the strength to stand firm on the foundation of Jesus especially when this means you have to stand up against the crowd. May you be fruitful and useful all of the days of your life.

Trust Jesus.

If you don’t want to miss a post, please consider subscribing, so you know when new posts are published. Unfortunately, my life will not allow for a perfect schedule of posts.

Thank you for reading Trust Jesus Substack. This post is public so feel free to share with everyone for whom you think it will benefit. Share

If you have any questions or comments, I’d love to hear from you. I will try to reply to your questions and comments as quickly as possible. I’m sure life will sometimes get in the way, but know that your input is valuable to me. Some responses may be direct to you. I may address some with a blog post.

Leave a comment

Message Christy

Join Christy’s subscriber chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

Join chat

Available in the Substack app and on web