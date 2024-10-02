In today’s society people talk about “my truth” and “your truth” instead of “the truth.” They make arguments saying, “I feel …” instead of “The Bible says …” and based on emotions (or just repeating what they have been told) rather than on logic. I’m not even sure that many young people are capable of making a logical argument any more. The government schools definitely don’t teach them to think logically.

Another problem we have today is we are told to love people and to accept them and their beliefs. The culture frequently wants us to accept and even endorse ideas and opinions that are totally contrary to reality and/or completely contradict what God says in the Bible. Because we have been taught to blindly obey authority, even good Christians can be easily misled when they don’t know their Bibles well and when they haven’t learned to think logically.

To avoid these problems, we need to study and know the Bible so we are “… always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence;” (1 Peter 3:15b). We need to be ready to “make a defense” from Scripture (the Bible), but we are to do it with “gentleness” towards those to whom we are speaking and with “reverence” to God, knowing we must always be faithful to His revealed word.

When Jesus was tempted in the wilderness by Satan (Luke 4), His response was always to use Scripture. Each time Jesus responds to temptation with “It is written…’” Likewise, if we are tempted, we need to respond, “It is written.” When we are trying to figure out what God wants us to do, we need to ascertain what “is written.” When we are trying to determine the truth, we need to search the Bible to determine what “is written.” The Bible, God’s word, should be our ultimate source for everything we believe and know to be true.

The problem we will have when we become devoted to truth is that people will ask, “what about loving our neighbor?” or “what about church unity?” Standing firmly on truth is not a sign that we don’t love our neighbor. I’d argue it is a sign that we care enough to have that uncomfortable conversation because we know we are all better off if we know The Truth. I’d argue that Church unity is impossible and even harmful if it leads us away from the truth. It is impossible to have unity if we allow everyone to have their “own truth.”

Love

We are told in the Bible ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39b), but what does this really mean? The Bible defines love for us.

Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. (1 Corinthians 13:4-7)

The first part of God’s definition of love sounds a bit like what the world says love should be: “Love is patient, love is kind … and is not arrogant.” If this was all the Bible had to say, some could argue that we need to be nice and acknowledge other people’s opinions as equal to our own even if ours are based on God’s word and theirs are the opposite of what God says. As the old infomercial saying goes, “But wait, there’s more!” The definition also includes, “[love] does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth.” To put this another way, it is not loving to encourage or accept unrighteousness, lies, or erroneous beliefs. The truth is always loving.

Of course this doesn’t mean that we always speak the truth in a loving manner as we should.

Since you have in obedience to the truth purified your souls for a sincere love of the brethren, fervently love one another from the heart, (1 Peter 1:22)

Why did Peter say we “fervently love one another from the heart?” “Since you have in obedience to the truth purified your souls.” When we know the truth we can obey the truth. When we obey the truth, our souls are purified. When our souls are purified, we become able to fervently love from the heart. When we stand firm on God’s word and on the truth and when we share it in a loving manner from a loving heart, this is the epitome of being loving.

Does truth contradict the command to love? What is more important: truth or love?

The elder to the chosen lady and her children, whom I love in truth; and not only I, but also all who know the truth, for the sake of the truth which abides in us and will be with us forever: Grace, mercy and peace will be with us, from God the Father and from Jesus Christ, the Son of the Father, in truth and love. I was very glad to find some of your children walking in truth, just as we have received commandment to do from the Father. Now I ask you, lady, not as though I were writing to you a new commandment, but the one which we have had from the beginning, that we love one another. And this is love, that we walk according to His commandments. (2 John 1:1-6) {emphasis mine}

In this passage you will see truth mentioned significantly more than love, but you do see truth and love linked together: “love in truth” and “truth and love.” You can have truth without love, but you cannot have love without truth. Accepting a lie or a misunderstanding of the truth is not loving. It is condemning a person to a lie and belief in the wrong lie leads to death — either the death of the person who believes the lie or the death of others that don’t trust Jesus because they were told a lie.

If you keep My commandments, you will abide in My love; just as I have kept My Father’s commandments and abide in His love. (John 15:10)

Jesus also links love to obeying His commandments. Of course we can’t obey His commandments if we don’t know the Bible and the Bible is truth.

Unity

How does the Bible describe unity among believers?

until we all attain to the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to a mature man, to the measure of the stature which belongs to the fullness of Christ. As a result, we are no longer to be children, tossed here and there by waves and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, by craftiness in deceitful scheming; but speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, even Christ, (Ephesians 4:13:15) {emphasis mine}

We are to have “knowledge of the Son of God.” “We are no longer to be children … carried about by every wind of doctrine.” How do we help grow this “unity of the faith,” so we are not “carried about by every wind of doctrine?” Ephesians 4 says by “speaking the truth in love.” Whether it is a sinful action or an unbiblical doctrine, the most loving and the most unifying thing to do is to share the truth written in the Bible.

Beloved, I pray that in all respects you may prosper and be in good health, just as your soul prospers. For I was very glad when brethren came and testified to your truth, that is, how you are walking in truth. I have no greater joy than this, to hear of my children walking in the truth. (3 John 1:2-4) {emphasis mine}

The Apostle John speaks of our souls prospering when we are “walking in truth.”

The Lord is near to all who call upon Him,

To all who call upon Him in truth. (Psalms 145:18)

We should seek the truth for ourselves and we should share the truth with others. Of course, we need to make sure that what we share is the truth. The easiest way to do this is by quoting the Bible. The better we know the Bible, the better we know truth and the better we can teach, minister to, and love others.

The Example of Jesus

When Jesus was questioned by the Pharisees in their attempt to lead Him into a trap, He answered them with the words of Scripture.

But Jesus answered and said to them, “You are mistaken, not understanding the Scriptures nor the power of God. For in the resurrection they neither marry nor are given in marriage, but are like angels in heaven. But regarding the resurrection of the dead, have you not read what was spoken to you by God: (Matthew 22:29-31) {emphasis mine}

The important thing for this discussion isn’t the particular doctrine Jesus was teaching at this moment (although we do want to know all Biblical doctrine); the important thing is to notice how He deals with an improper view of the Bible and an unbiblical attitude.

First He answers with “You are mistaken, not understanding the Scriptures …” Then He continues with “have you not read what was spoken to you by God?” His entire argument is based on what the Scriptures say. Nothing is “I believe …” or “I think …” The Scripture is everything when seeking to learn or defend the truth.

When Jesus is being betrayed by Judas to the Romans and His disciples try to defend Him violently, Jesus says:

“How then will the Scriptures be fulfilled, which say that it must happen this way?” (Matthew 26:54)

Jesus not only argues from the Scriptures, but also submits to the Scriptures. If the Bible says something will happen, it is as good as history. It is written in stone. It is true. Bad things happen when we try to fight God’s truth.

Even Jesus’s enemies, when trying to trick Him in order to destroy Him, acknowledge Jesus’s total submission to Scripture and truth.

They questioned Him, saying, “Teacher, we know that You speak and teach correctly, and You are not partial to any, but teach the way of God in truth. (Luke 20:21) {emphasis mine}

Notice Jesus is “not partial to any.” He never changes His message to please His audience or to avoid causing them discomfort, but always chooses to “teach the way of God in truth.” He never twists the truth, hides the truth, or sugar coats the truth. He speaks the truth to all. He may be more gentle with those who have been misled, while being more harsh with those who mislead, but He always speaks the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We should do the same.

After Jesus’s resurrection and on the road to Emmaus, Jesus shares the truth with His walking companions.

Then beginning with Moses and with all the prophets, He explained to them the things concerning Himself in all the Scriptures. (Luke 24:27)

Jesus didn’t just cherry pick a portion of a verse to support His point of view. He started from the beginning of the Bible and “explained to them the things… in all the Scriptures.” He went through all the Scriptures on the subject so He fully explained things. I sure hope we can hear that perfect lesson when we get to heaven!

Now He said to them, “These are My words which I spoke to you while I was still with you, that all things which are written about Me in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms must be fulfilled.” Then He opened their minds to understand the Scriptures, and He said to them, “Thus it is written, that the Christ would suffer and rise again from the dead the third day, (Luke 24:44-45) {emphasis mine}

In this passage, Jesus once again used “all things which are written” in the Scriptures. He also “opened their minds to understand the Scriptures.” The way the Holy Spirit helps believers to understand the Scriptures is another miracle. We need to pray for guidance in understanding the Scriptures and knowing truth. He then gave the example again, “Thus it is written” as the way to make all discussion, debate, or arguments on doctrine.

Correcting a Brother

We know that we are to “speak the truth in love,” but how are we supposed to correct a fellow believer who we believe is in error?

This man had been instructed in the way of the Lord; and being fervent in spirit, he was speaking and teaching accurately the things concerning Jesus, being acquainted only with the baptism of John; and he began to speak out boldly in the synagogue. But when Priscilla and Aquila heard him, they took him aside and explained to him the way of God more accurately. And when he wanted to go across to Achaia, the brethren encouraged him and wrote to the disciples to welcome him; and when he had arrived, he greatly helped those who had believed through grace, for he powerfully refuted the Jews in public, demonstrating by the Scriptures that Jesus was the Christ. (Acts 18:25-28) {emphasis mine}

The first thing we notice is that they took the man aside. They didn’t embarrass him in front of the crowds. They weren’t harsh. They did correct him, though. They “explained to him the way of God more accurately.” I’m sure they shared Scripture with Him, but in this case, they probably also shared the testimony of the eyewitnesses of Jesus. Unfortunately, we can’t speak to an eyewitness, but we can read the eyewitness accounts in the Bible.

Once this man learned the truth accurately, he “powerfully refuted” those who spoke against the truth “demonstrating by the Scriptures that Jesus was the Christ.” He was taught the Scriptures and then used the Scriptures to defend the truth against those who speak contrary to the truth. We should do likewise.

Is Withholding Truth Loving?

Many times we hear someone speak contrary to the Bible, but we hold our tongues to prevent hurting that person’s feelings or to prevent division. Is this being loving or is this just taking the easy road? Let’s look at a few passages and see what the Bible says.

"He who hates disguises it with his lips,

But he lays up deceit in his heart.

When he speaks graciously, do not believe him,

For there are seven abominations in his heart." (Proverbs 26:24-25) {emphasis mine}

If you only look at the first line, "He who hates disguises it with his lips,” you could interpret this to only mean those who intend to lie to another to mislead, but when you add to it, “When he speaks graciously, do not believe him,” it becomes clear that speaking “graciously” instead of truthfully is wrong, “for there are seven abominations in his heart." Speaking what a person wants to hear instead of speaking the truth and the whole truth is actually a form of hate.

"I hate and abhor falsehood, but I love Your law." (Psalm 119:163)

Any form of falsehood, including from intentional lying to leaving out a portion of the truth or allowing someone to believe an untruth, is abhorrent. We should love God’s law and His word and put it first. It is our strong foundation. Leading someone astray because we are too afraid to confront an untruth is not loving.

"and with all the deception of wickedness for those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth so as to be saved." (2 Thessalonians 2:10) {emphasis mine}

We should love the truth. We should share the truth. We should gift the truth because it saves and it keeps people from being led astray. Avoiding the truth is unloving. It is easy for us, but allows others to be led astray, sometimes to eternal death.

“Everyone deceives his neighbor

And does not speak the truth,

They have taught their tongue to speak lies;

They weary themselves committing iniquity.” (Jeremiah 9:5) {emphasis mine}

When we get in the habit of allowing untruth to be spoken by others without a response, and when we get in the habit of only speaking part of the truth because we don’t want to offend, we effectively learn to lie habitually.

"Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who deal faithfully are His delight." (Proverbs 12:22)

In other words, God hates lying (even by omission), but those who speak the truth (deal faithfully) are His delight.

Truth Comes from Scriptures

When we want to speak the truth in love, where do we get the truth?

And according to Paul’s custom, he went to them, and for three Sabbaths reasoned with them from the Scriptures, explaining and giving evidence...” (Acts 17:2-3a)

Even though Paul had spoken to lots of eye witnesses and had been spoken to by the Lord Jesus Himself, Paul “reasoned with them from the Scriptures, explaining and giving evidence.” Personal experience can be useful, but even that must rest on the firm foundation of God’s word. We must always go back and check our experience, our logic, and even our senses against God’s word because God’s word is truth. As Jesus said to His disciples:

Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth. As You sent Me into the world, I also have sent them into the world. For their sakes I sanctify Myself, that they themselves also may be sanctified in truth. (John 17:17-19) {emphasis mine}

When we are learning from others (pastor, Bible teacher, Bible study leader, commentary, Christian podcast, sermon, etc.), we also need to check the truth of every word we hear or see from a person against the Bible.

Now these were more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica, for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so. (Acts 17:11) {emphasis mine}

These words, “examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so” should be among our primary words for how we live our lives. Every time we read a Christian book, we should compare what we read to the Bible to see if it is true, partially true, or false. Every sermon we listen to should be verified against the Bible to see if the Scriptures support what was said.

“Examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so” is much easier as we get to know the Bible as a whole. This requires us to read the whole Bible cover to cover repeatedly. The better we know God’s word the more accurately we can discern the words of those around us. This means we have to commit time every day reading God’s word. This needs to be made a priority. It actually amazes me how many Christians, who have been Christians for years, have never read the whole Bible. How can you serve and obey Jesus if you don’t know His history and his commands?

I know the Bible is a long book. It can seem intimidating, but if we are motivated we should be able to read it in a year (or at close to that). There are lots of reading plans and read the Bible in a year Bibles to help you stay on track. You just need to work it into your regular schedule. Read first thing in the morning. Read during a meal. Read before bed. Schedule Bible reading time at another time that is convenient to you.

When my husband and I were dating, he decided that he thought I was the one. He decided he would read through the whole Bible studying love, family, marriage, and other related topics. He bought a Bible and read through it making notes in the margins. He was motivated and read the entire Bible in less than 3 months. He then proposed and gave the Bible to me with his proposal. (It was probably my dearest possession until it burnt up in a fire.) He was motivated and was able to read the whole Bible in a short period of time. If we are properly motivated, we can also read the whole Bible in a reasonable period of time although most of us won’t manage in less than three months.

Once we have read through the Bible multiple times, we will understand the big picture and have a better understanding of truth. I’ve noticed that some passages speak against an error in one direction and another passage speaks against an error in the other direction (I see this in individual arguments as well). The Bible never contradicts itself, but at first glance these passages may seem to contradict. In reality they are teaching us the right balance. They prevent us erroring to either extreme. By knowing the whole Bible, we can know when someone is using one of these passages to teach an extreme slant that is not what God says.

as also in all his letters, speaking in them of these things, in which are some things hard to understand, which the untaught and unstable distort, as they do also the rest of the Scriptures, to their own destruction. You therefore, beloved, knowing this beforehand, be on your guard so that you are not carried away by the error of unprincipled men and fall from your own steadfastness, but grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be the glory, both now and to the day of eternity. Amen. (2 Peter 3:16-18) {emphasis mine}

By knowing God’s word, we can prevent being led astray by not only those who are knowingly trying to mislead us, but also by those who mean well, but are teaching false doctrines with a pure heart. By knowing God’s word we can correct those who have been misled or have misinterpreted the Bible. By knowing God’s word and always seeking the truth, we can grow in our relationship with God and other believers.

I hope you will always seek the truth, that you will always speak the truth in love, and that you will never compromise the truth in order to make yourself or others more comfortable.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

Bible verses are NASB (New American Standard Bible) 1995 edition unless otherwise stated

